LG G6 will offer the 'best smartphone sound', coming later this month

LG has revealed some of the powerful audio technology built into the upcoming (and still technically unannounced) LG G6 smartphone.

In a blog post, LG described how the LG G6 will be upgraded with a quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter). A DAC, for the unaware, is the thing that turns your digital music (just a series of zeroes and ones) into an analogue signal so that you can actually listen to it.

LG’s quad DAC is actually four DACs built onto a single chip – that’s the same tech we saw on last year’s LG V20. A good DAC will reduce the sound distortion you hear, which should mean you have nice clean audio.

The new Quad DAC also allows the LG G6 to control the left and right earpods separately, as well as lowering negative distortion to 0.0002%.

“We will deliver new value to consumers with the best smartphone sound they have not experienced before,” said Lee Sang-gyu, Managing Director of LG Electronics’ Mobile Group.

LG is expected to unveil the LG G6 later this month, at Barcelona’s annual Mobile World Congress technology tradeshow – MWC 2017. The phone will be one of the highlights of the show, particularly as Samsung is refraining from showcasing its own rival handset, the Galaxy S8 (now expected in March/April). The LG G6 is tipped to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chip, and is likely to have a high screen-to-body ratio thanks to a slimmed-down bezel.

Unfortunately, despite LG having leaked a few minor details about the phone, we’re still largely in the dark about the handset. The good news is that we don’t have long to wait to find out the truth.

