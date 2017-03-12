iPhone 8 might miss out on curved screen after all

There’s been no shortage of rumours suggesting that the iPhone 8 will feature a curved screen. But it’s not going to happen, according to an industry analyst.

It’s been widely reported that Apple would be introducing a special third model of the iPhone 8 with enhanced features. One of these was a curved OLED screen, similar to what we’ve seen from Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge.

But speaking to MacRumours, IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam described how even though Apple will introduce an OLED display on the new iPhone (finally!), it won’t be curved. Here’s what he said:

“We anticipate Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model, which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design.”

He continued: “Much like the recently announced LG G6, we anticipate a touchscreen with a new longer aspect ratio design to take advantage of higher coverage area of the iPhone in its entirety. This new design language is expected to become the trend for 2017, as we all anticipate Samsung’s reveal later this month.”

Still, rumour-spinners seem fairly confident that at least one iPhone 8 model will feature an OLED screen. This would be a first for the iPhone, despite rival Samsung having utilised the technology for years.

Unlike conventional LCD displays, OLED screens feature pixels that produce their own light. This means the screen doesn’t need a backlight, saving power. Also, because individual pixels can be turned on or off, the screen can show truer blacks, and thus offer a better dynamic range and wider colour gamut.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 in September this year, marking the 10th anniversary of Apple smartphones.

What would you like to see from the iPhone 8? Let us know in the comments.