Final Fantasy VII changed the gaming landscape when it hit the scene in 1997, and is still regarded by many as the greatest JRPG ever made. It was revolutionary, introducing the genre to millions of new fans with its fascinating characters and unique setting.
It's surprising that it's taken Square Enix almost two decades to pull the trigger on a remake. The concept of a remaster has been teased ever since a short tech demo debuted on PS3, and now, it's finally becoming a reality.
Development is just getting started
Game Director Tetsuya Nomura said in a recent interview with Famitsu (via Gematsu) that both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3 both "still have a way to go" in development.
"While I can't make a sweeping statement because the development process is different from what we've done so far, there are still worlds untouched. Production is progressing on unannounced worlds, in a state that we cannot show them off. In terms of the state of development, there is still some way to go.”
Nomura added that he hopes to show off both games at an industry event in 2017, so we may see them crop up at E3 2017 or Tokyo Games Show later this year.
What is Final Fantasy 7 Remake?
Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a complete reconstruction of the original game that maintains the iconic narrative, characters and locations fans will know and love.
You play as Cloud Strife, a mercenary who finds himself working for AVALANCHE, a terrorist group with plans to save the planet from Shinra, an evil corporation ruling over millions in the dystopian city of Midgar.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date – When is it coming out?
Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be told across three separate games, which will, presumably, have their own individual release dates.
“It will essentially be a full scale game for each part of the multi-part series. In 13, each instalment told the story from a different angle. It was kind of like approaching an unknown territory in a sense,” Kitase told Game Informer.
Square Enix is yet to confirm whether each part will be a full-priced affair, or will follow a digital episode structure similar to something like Telltale.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Story – What’s it about?
The narrative, characters and locations from Final Fantasy 7 are instantly iconic, propelled into the zeitgeist of any gamer growing up in the 1990s. With that being said, Square Enix is under a lot of pressure to deliver an experience that feels both faithful and unique to the source material.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is intended as a direct retelling of the 1997 original, albeit with a few caveats to accommodate modern generation standards. It is still unclear whether or not all the locations and characters from the original game will make an appearance. Specific plot elements are also expected to be altered in some way to be more relatable for modern gamers.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Gameplay – How does it play?
Completely reworking something as instantly recognisable as Final Fantasy 7 is a risky proposition, but one Square Enix is more than willing to tackle. FF7 Remake is making some major changes to the established battle system, introducing a formula more akin to Kingdom Hearts or Devil May Cry than anything else.
The turn-based battles that enthralled us in back in our childhood bedrooms are no more, replaced by a more actively dynamic experience. Combat and exploration now take place in real-time, much like Final Fantasy 15, so it’s safe assume that battle transitions have been removed entirely. Cloud and friends will now explore a world populated by enemies as opposed to traversing a separate world map.
Considering the experience is to be split across multiple games, it may or may not be open world. Exploration will no doubt play a part, but we may be restricted to locations contextually important to the story as opposed to the open-ended nature of the original. Hopefully this isn’t the case, but as it stands, it's far too early to tell.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailers – How does it look?
Square Enix has given us a few brief yet exciting glimpses at the long-awaited remake since its reveal at E3 2015, and we’ve gathered all of them below.
E3 2015 reveal trailer:
Playstation Experience 2015 trailer:
Each of these trailers are taken from very beginning of the game, giving us the impression that development is still in the early stages. That being said its wonderful to see such beloved characters remastered in HD alongside a remastered rendition of the orchestral score. The battle system is shaping up pretty nicely, too.
What are your thoughts on Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Let us know in the comments.
Ryan Snaca AniloHectycle
August 12, 2016, 10:40 am
The real time combat...... really? REALLY? Seriously? Hope this decision dies...... it also better be the main story with extra content. Making it wildly different is a huge turn off.
Smart Lemon
August 12, 2016, 11:02 am
>it also better be the main story with extra content. Making it wildly different is a huge turn off.
implying adding a bunch of extra shit to the story wouldn't be a bigger change than realtime combat
swev100 .
August 12, 2016, 8:48 pm
most people who loved ff7, did not like real time combat. and the ones that did like real time combat, did not seem to like ff7. though this is from reading people's comments on twitch a lot when i watch people streams. I just hope they dont change the materia system and how you learn magic and skills.
Jay Kaulitzke
August 13, 2016, 8:14 am
Not one of the people that worked on the original is working on this. None of those people have worked at SE in years. SquareEnix is not the same company as Squaresoft. They are just the company that bought Square out and now own the rights to the Final Fantasy franchise but they have no clue what made the series and Squaresoft great.
No one wanted real time button mashing combat or story tweaks. The only thing that anyone has been asking for for almost 20 years is the original with updated graphics. This company is trash and I am sick of seeing them shit all over my once most beloved franchise.
Erik Bergquist
August 13, 2016, 10:24 pm
IT LOOKS AMAZING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ive Loved this Game since 1997 when I got it on PlayStation. I was 10. Everything about it looks Great if you ask me. Even the Voice acting sounded very close to what imagined they sound like. I am Happy they are Finally doing this.
Shaun Becker
August 20, 2016, 3:41 pm
Key word is "adding". Not the same as "changing".
misoldier11
August 20, 2016, 6:17 pm
i purposely download game apps that incorporate the turn base system. im not enthused about this as much anymore. can someone just update the old graphics and put it in the app store?
Christian Beach
August 20, 2016, 9:24 pm
Too bad it's PS4 exclusive.
Harry Palm
August 20, 2016, 9:38 pm
I think there's been hints that it will come to PC eventually.
Christian Beach
August 20, 2016, 9:39 pm
That would certainly be nice.
Kosse Moore
August 20, 2016, 9:43 pm
I love how this person writes about the battle system, not fully aware of what theyre talking about. Its been stated by kitase and Nomura that yes they are reworking the battle system. However, this battle system will completely based on FVII's original battle system, and even though its going to be way more action orientated akin to dissidia, the game play will still have turn based elements to it.
Kosse Moore
August 20, 2016, 9:53 pm
nomura and kitase have come out and said that this battle system is based on the original, and even though its more action orientated there its not completely getting rid of turn based elements. They mention it playing somewhat like dissidia. Im imaging somewhat of a hybrid between FFVII, crisis core, and dissidia. IN terms of making the combat exactly the same, wthat would honestly be foolish. Square is a business, and if they plan on recreating one of the largest RPG worlds in to a full remade game of todays standards, they need pay off. As much as I love classic turn based , that type of game is not wildy popular, and square needs to make a profit. Their best solution is to make a game that can take elements from the old to make it familiar enough, but to make as equally accessible to new players who have never played older RPG's.
FFVII needs the combat upgrade it wants to compete and appeal to everyone because it will lose a whole generation of players. Now to me it looks like they really do care about giving the fans a good experience, i dont think theyre going to give us something that isnt a great experience. They already stated that their ambition is not a simple copy and paste remake, theyre literally reworking this game from the ground up while at the same time giving us all of the game as we know it with more content. The most recent trailer is proof of that, instead of showing using typical characters taht you would expect to see from FFVII, we got to see Biggs, Wedge, and Jessie, and they played out their scenes note for note like the original, if that s the attention of detail we got in one trailer, just imagine the rest of the game. Remember these guys were instrumental parts in the original FFVII, i think they know what theyre doing.
Justice League
September 18, 2016, 12:14 am
It will be out for Xbox one and the PC It's Time Exclusive on PS4. Not Exclusive on PS4
Krausewitz
October 2, 2016, 7:16 pm
Exactly. FF7 is the single most beloved JRPG of all time. NOTHING should be changed, except the graphics. Every single line of dialogue, every item and battle and spell should be the same.
Why?
Because that's how we remember it. Because that's what the game IS!
Krausewitz
October 2, 2016, 7:17 pm
"FFVII needs the combat upgrade it wants to compete and appeal to everyone because it will lose a whole generation of players"
People say this, but I call bollocks. I think the industry is just scared of doing anything even remotely outside of the mainstream anymore.
I bet if they made a truly faithful reproduction of the original it would fly off the shelves.
Invictus
October 3, 2016, 3:57 pm
I'm all in for turn-based combat AND real-time combat for FFVII. Whichever works out for the best of the game. Now about THAT SCENE... lol
Garret Jon Lee
October 25, 2016, 9:41 pm
So basically they've made it prettier but taken the parts that made it good out of the game. What a slap in the face to the gamers that have stuck by final fantasy as it takes its breaths toward its demise. It's so far from what made it good it's barely recognizable anymore. And to sell it in three parts? Seriously? That's just a cash grab. There aren't words to describe the amount of disrespect PlayStation and Square Enix is shovelling out these days. The final fantasy games died with 9 everything after that has been utter garbage. Too real and too confusing. Why won't square listen to its fans? I have zero interest in buying this and that's saying ALOT because I have been a MASSIVE fan of ff7. I'm just going to keep the good version and let all the suckers buy this crap.
Garret Jon Lee
October 25, 2016, 9:47 pm
If they are so interested in pleasing the fans, why is it in three parts? And don't you dare say it's because it's too long because the original was four fucking discs. It's horse shit. The real time fighting is garbage. It's a strategy rpg and by making the fighting quick decisions, it completely erases strategy. Square is a garbage company that spits out garbage games so they can make money. Eventually a company will come along and make a game like final fantasy with the original gameplay but better graphics and square will be put to rest where they belong.
Dwayne Stewart
October 31, 2016, 2:51 am
The game is being released in 3 parts because of it's size. FF7 was massive. Even back in 97, with it's poly graphics, took up 3 discs. In today's tech, when you take into consideration the updated graphics, game play, voice overs, 3D environments and hi-res cut scenes, can you imagine the size of this game? Back then, the graphics were polygon, the cut scenes were low res, there we no voice overs, the towns and dungeons, etc, weren't exactly "3d", but very linear. 3 ps1 cd's would be maybe 3 bluray discs or more. I think that's why it is being released in 3 sections. Because of the sheer size of it. Not only that, but it's taking a long time to develop already. I'd rather have a 3 part series that have to wait another 10 years for a full release. And I guess it fits. I mean, the original was on 3 different discs, so that's pretty much 3 different chapters. Maybe that's why. I duno, but I'm not complaining.
I don't have a ps4. Last console I got was a 360 and I'm not the hardcore gamer that I used to be. I don't have all the free time I had back as a kid. Call me a sucker, but I'm ready and willing to buy a Ps4 just for the sole purpose of having this game. All 3 parts of it. Will probably even be the only game I'll own for the ps4. I don't follow gaming trends so much anymore, but I am keeping an eye on this FF7 remake.
Bynk
November 25, 2016, 6:18 pm
The best thing on Final Fantasy games its the story. They took story out of the game?
Bob
November 29, 2016, 1:56 pm
I agree with some of your points, removing the battle system is not a good idea, but lets face it FF7 at this point is not a game you can really update without changing a lot of the content which is why I think the game will inevitable end up disappointing a large number of the fans, even replacing the chibi graphics models with life like ones is going to have a major effect on the game, funny scenes like Barrett intimidating the random passenger on the train after they blow up the first reactor would with the simply act changing the models result in a completely different feel for the scene, the game is full of these cute little moments that relied on the cute models to get a lol moment, added to that all the god awful extra stuff they added to the universe with the supplement games, movies, cartoons etc and the reinterpretation of the characters in those supplements means that there is no way that this will be the same game as what we had in the late 90's.
Personally I've prepared myself for this, yes it's a rip off that their releasing this in instalments, no one but the most crazy fan boy would argue otherwise but Square have done stuff like this before and down the line they will release a complete version as they have down with other games, I'm going to judge this game on it's own merits it may not be the same game but that does not mean it wont be good, if it sucks I still have my copy of the original to play, life goes on.
mawriz
November 29, 2016, 11:15 pm
Storage has increased exponentially since 1997. Most people had 1GB hard drives. You mentioned the increase in data files but you neglected to mention the increase in storage capacity. You also overestimate how much capacity a PS1 disc has, which is around 700MB. Compare that to modern games which are around 20-30GB.
To suggest that FF7 wouldn't fit in a single game is utterly laughable and delusional when you have games like GTA 5 and Fallout 4. That's something that only a corporate shill would say to disguise a cash grab.
Derek
November 30, 2016, 9:35 am
I will buy this game, regardless... call me a sheep but FF7 was the greatest game I ever touched by a country mile.....however Im sure I will spend most of my days complaining how Enix messed it up. No ifs, no buts the battle system was one of the things that made that game for me, to no longer have the turn based combat system is just criminal, sad,sad,sad. Why make it like all the other gamers out today make it different if we want active battle systems there is loads out there to choose from including the latest FF game.....sigh.
Dwayne Stewart
November 30, 2016, 5:40 pm
Today's graphics NEED a 25gb disc. Graphics today are more advanced than they were then and require more space. A 700mb disc then is the equivalent to a bluray nowadays. Not to mention the HD cut scenes. Ff7 had allot of cut scenes. Just think, a home Blu Ray movie is only about 2 hours long and that completes the whole 50 gb dual layer disc. Technology for space has increased, yes, but the technology that uses that space also has advanced and it's requirements have increased. My Phone is a 32gb and it's full.
Shenic Asakura
December 2, 2016, 12:46 am
"Boo hoo, my childhood, I'm gonna cry like 5 year old kid", I hate when people live so stuck to the past that they start to behave like their past selves. I already know FF7 like the palm of my hand, so I played Crisis Core and guess what? I loved it even more than FF7, because it's a new, different game, but still feels like FF7. Stop living in the past, change can be good and it's necessary, that's what life is all about: experiencing new things.