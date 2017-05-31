Corsair's amazing Concept desktops prove PC gaming is still alive and kicking

Corsair presented some stunning PC gaming concepts at Computex. Here are our favourites.

Corsair’s is probably one of the best-known PC gaming brands around, with products that cover the entire ecosystem, from cases to power supplies to the tiny little liquid cooling pipe connectors you use for building your custom cooling solution.

The company also recently re-entered the pre-built gaming PC space with the amazing, tiny Corsair One. But at Computex 2017 went back to its big PC roots with some amazing concept pieces that prove PC gaming can be beautiful.

First up, Concept Slate. This behemoth of a PC case is actually ready to house two complete systems, thanks to an extra compartment for a mini-ITX motherboard, compact power supply and graphics card. The complete system build has 24 fans in total, but there’s room for even more if you want them. In Corsair’s dream build, both systems are liquid-cooled with their own independent systems.

That right there is the secondary PC, buried inside the first

The second is Concept Curve. This is a more “normal” build that uses hand-finished carbon fibre and curved, tempered glass for a ridiculously stylish rig. The system is based on the Graphite 780T case and comes complete with a liquid cooling system and Corsair’s RGB LED fans. Corsair describes it as a “supercar”, and we can’t disagree on that.

The Corsair Bulldog GTO is a modified Bulldog PC that’s been turned into a fully-fledged hot rod. Complete with headlights and flashing blinkers, the system was built to showcase the firm’s new Torque memory, which itself was inspired by hot rods.

It’s not a PC, but the Concept Zeus mouse and mousepad are interesting in their own way. The pad comes with a small Qi wireless charging spot, which can charge compatible phones, and any other phone for that matter with the included Qi dongle. What’s more, the Zeus gaming mouse comes with Qi charging built in, so you can leave your mouse on the spot and never run out of juice, and never plug in again.

It’s early days still, and Corsair wants to make the charging spot bigger and more powerful, but we can imagine lots of gamers being excited by this piece. of kit. Let's hope it makes it into production.