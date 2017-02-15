Available on PS4, Xbox One (version tested) and PC

For Honor is punishing. Jump into a one-on-one duel online, or against an AI bot set above the normal difficulty, and you’re going to get beaten. If you’re lucky, you’ll simply get pummelled until you hit the ground. Face a particularly brutal foe, however, and you might end up with your back being broken in two under the weight of an enormous club. You’ll desperately want to become the one doing the damage.

Go into Ubisoft’s medieval weapon-based brawler thinking you’re getting a kind of God of War with Knights, Vikings, and Samurai, and you’ll swiftly be on the wrong end of a battle axe to the face. Ubisoft Montreal has created a nuanced, patient and rewarding fighting game that will take a lot of learning. Accept For Honor for what it is – and going by beta test numbers, a lot of people have – and you may have found yourself a new multiplayer obsession.

There’s no doubt that online play is where the focus is in For Honor. The complex battle mechanics, which use a shared set of basic commands across the Vikings, Knights and Samurai, with variations coming from the chosen character’s speed, abilities, weapons and combos, are ripe for expert-level play.

To get there, however, you’ll need to put in a lot of practice. Thankfully, Ubisoft has built a campaign – playable alone, or with a friend – that teaches you how to play, although it feels greater than a glorified tutorial.

The campaign is split into three, with the Vikings, Knights and Samurai each getting a brief three-hour-ish orgy of violence. Each provides the player with a taste of various characters, alongside introducing different combat techniques, and is wrapped in a story complete with plenty of dialogue and cut-scenes. It’s all nicely done, and gets extremely bloody at points – but at the same time it's a rather bitty experience.

After each level you’re given a breakdown that details how you did and what you earned, which couldn’t be more like a post-game lobby if it tried. Any flow the campaigns could have had is completely lost, which is a shame since what’s here is a step above simply moving from arena to arena to fight bots.

Play areas are large, but this is a linear experience where wandering off the beaten path – albeit slightly – only rewards you with some collectible items.

Level up and you’ll unlock feats, or perks, which can be assigned to slots. They're activated in-game with a press of the D-pad – instant health is the first available and handy when learning – or used passively: an increase to attack strength, or health regeneration when not in combat, for example.

Over time, you’ll get access to improved versions of each. However, there's a surprising lack of customisation of your characters aside from some visual tweaks. There’s no skill tree or choice over what you unlock, whereas online characters can be kitted out with new weapons and armour, and you can upgrade each – which, once again, makes the campaign appear the lesser of the modes.

There are some cool moments as you slash your way through waves of enemies and storm into settlements, propel makeshift ramps onto enemy structures, or fight on cracking ice – but nothing that will really "wow" you in the way you might expect.

The most interesting moments come in the one-against-one face-offs, the skills you have learned to that point being put to the test. A properly great campaign appears to have been possible, with For Honor doing plenty right. In the end, though, the focus was clearly on the long-term appeal of competitive play.

At least players who tackle the campaign will enter the online arena a little more prepared. With a fighting system that uses an initially fiddly three-stance system that governs offence and defence, parrying, defence breaks, combos, evasive rolls and more, For Honor isn’t a simple game.

In fact, make sure you watch all the training videos and take on bots for a few hours before trying your luck against real people, or else you’ll be dead, then dead again, and again.

Imagine the counter-based combat system in Assassin’s Creed, but if it had been designed by Capcom or Namco’s fighting teams; and they were told to really make the fighting seem authentic.

To begin you’ll want to button mash, because For Honor looks a little like a game in which that tactic would work – play on the easiest setting and it’s possible, but not recommended. However, this is a game about timed attacks and blocks, reading your opponents and knowing that you’re a hulking great warrior, not a nimble ninja. Combat here isn’t sluggish; it's deliberate.

Fighting against a real person online has a different feel to taking on AI. There’s a level of unpredictability that just can’t be replicated in an offline encounter, so it will take some time to get your bearings.

There’s also the threat of the arenas themselves with which to deal; a push over a ledge is all that’s necessary to end your opponent’s life – or have them end yours. Whether fighting as a team of four against four enemies in the points-based Dominion mode or classic Deathmatch modes, or taking on a player alone in a duel (or two vs two in a brawl), there’s plenty of which you need to be aware.

For Honor’s online mode is built around an overarching Seasons system, the three warring factions competing against each other to control ground. You can attack or defend territories by sending in war assets, earned through your performance during each online match.

Faction Wars are made up of Territory Updates that occur every six hours, Rounds that last two weeks, and Seasons that span 10 weeks. Essentially, the better you play, the more help you can offer your faction – which in turn means it has a better chance of gaining territory.

Who controls what ground is determined at the end of each Territory Update, and maps inside each zone are updated visually to reflect the changes in power. Rewards of gear and cosmetic items are handed out to players after each Round and Season, with the quality determined by where your faction stands.

Once a Season is over, the entire game resets – although Ubisoft has said that the results will have a long-term impact on the game. How this plays out won’t be known for a couple of months.

When playing multiplayer matches, you can gain more XP and Steel by completing orders – tasks that are set either daily by the game or assigned from a list. Perform ten honorable kills in Dominion matches, for example, and you’ll earn an extra 1,000 XP and 100 Steel.

These orders cover online matches and fights against AI, so there’s something for everyone. Steel and Scavenge – collected items you no longer need can be converted – can be used to upgrade equipment.

For Honor does include numerous optional micro-transactions, covering Steel and Gear; you don’t know what you’re getting, a little like FIFA Ultimate Team cards. The effect this will have on the community remains to be seen.

You’ll have your eyelids peeled back as you concentrate 100% on what your opponent is doing, making sure you accurately read the on-screen visual aids (the hardest difficulty actually turns all of this off).

However, look around and you'll discover that For Honor is an impressive-looking game. Aside from a frame rate that’s only 30fps on consoles there's little to dislike, with big chunky character models, detailed environments and some awesome animations to absorb.

Early Impressions

For Honor is a real surprise. In terms of gameplay mechanics it’s top-notch, visually it’s excellent, and there’s a decent – if fairly formulaic – campaign to play through. The signs are extremely promising, with the recent beta test proving that the multiplayer battles can be excellent.

There’s some more testing to be done before delivering a final verdict, but Ubisoft could well have another online-focused hit on its hands.