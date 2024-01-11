Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

XGIMI HORIZON Max vs XGIMI HORIZON Ultra: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

XGIMI is at CES this year showcasing the XGIMI HORIZON Max. Here’s how the projector compares to the existing XGIMI HORIZON Ultra

When the HORIZON Ultra was announced in 2023 it brought with it claimed to be the world’s first 4K long-throw home projector with Dolby Vision. Now, the company has topped this by bringing Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced to the HORIZON Max. 

Scroll down for three key differences between these two XGIMI projectors. 

The XGIMI HORIZON Max is IMAX Enhanced certified 

According to XGIMI, the HORIZON Max is the world’s first long-throw smart projector to carry the IMAX Enhanced certification. This makes it possible to experience IMAX’s picture and sound (via DTS:X) in your own home. 

The certification is typically reserved for high-end projectors that carry a premium price, so this should make the technology much more accessible. 

Both the XGIMI HORIZON Max and the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra do support Dolby Vision, which brightens highlights up to 40x more and enhances darks up to 10x more than standard picture quality. 

XGIMI Horizon Max
XGIMI HORIZON Max

The XGIMI HORIZON Max has a fully automated gimbal 

Both the XGIMI HORIZON Max and the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra feature the brand’s ISA technology, but the HORIZON Max takes advantage of ISA 5.0. 

The projector is equipped with a fully automated motorised gimbal that automatically locates the best projection positioning on your wall and remembers its settings for each wall it encounters. This makes it easy to move the projector from wall to wall without wasting time recalibrating. 

According to XGIMI, ISA 5.0 also gives users more control and flexibility over the projected image and content. 

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra includes ISA 3.0, which already comes with some handy features, including Uninterrupted Auto Keystone Correction & Autofocus, Intelligent Screen Alignment, Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance and Intelligent Wall Color Adaption. 

XGIMI Horizon Ultra hero
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra

The XGIMI HORIZON Max features Dual Light 2.0 

While both the XGIMI HORIZON Max and the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra feature Dual Light, a hybrid technology that combines Laser and LED to offer what XGIMI calls industry-leading brightness and colour accuracy, the HORIZON Max takes this a step further with Dual Light 2.0. 

According to XGIMI, the upgrade to Dual Light 2.0 should make the viewing experience more cinematic and comfortable with its wide colour gamut, high colour accuracy, high contrast ratio of 2000:1 and ultra-high brightness of 3100 ISO Lumens. 

That’s a 35% uplift in brightness compared to the HORIZON Ultra, which has a brightness of 2300 ISO Lumens.

