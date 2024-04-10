Oppo Reno 11F vs Oppo Reno 11: What’s the difference?

Oppo has recently launched its newest smartphone offering, the Reno 11F, in the UK.

Although we haven’t managed to try out the Oppo Reno 11 yet, we have reviewed the Oppo Reno 11F. With this in mind, we’ve put our full review of the Reno 11F against the specs of the Reno 11.

Read on to learn more about the two Oppo smartphones and how they compare to each other.

The Oppo Reno 11 is not currently available in the UK

Launched across Asia towards the end of 2023, the Oppo Reno 11 is not currently available in the UK. The Oppo Reno 11F launched across Asia and the Middle East earlier this year and is now available to pre-order in the UK.

The Reno 11F has an RRP of £349 but customers can claim £90 off now until 26th April if they pre-order the handset.

The Oppo Reno 11F has a flat display

The Oppo Reno 11F has a large 6.7-inch flat display whereas the Oppo Reno 11’s 6.7-inch screen has a 3D curve. Our reviewer, Luke Baker, stated he prefers a flat display as it “reduces unwanted reflections and the colour-shifting you tend to see towards the edges of curved displays.”

As we haven’t tried the Reno 11 we can’t confirm whether that’s the case with this handset, however Oppo claims that their use of the 3D curve “brings the perfect balance between in-palm comfort and visual delight.” Even so, whether you prefer a flat or curved screen is down to your personal preference.

Otherwise, the Reno 11F and Reno 11 have fairly similar displays, with AMOLED and HDR10+ compatibility alongside a 120HZ refresh rate.

Oppo Reno 11F – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Both run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050

Both the Oppo Reno 11F and Reno 11 are powered by the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, which is the same chip found in last year’s Oppo Reno 10.

Although the Reno 11F was able to handle day-to-day tasks without issue, Luke noticed “the occasional animation stutter when multitasking heavily, but it never fully froze, and it was easy to live with.”

The Reno 11F received a Geekbench 6 single core score of 900 and a multi core score of 2364, which meant it trailed behind similarly priced Android handsets such as Honor Magic 6 Lite.

As the Reno 11 runs on the same chip we’d expect similar results as the Reno 11F, although the former can be configured with up to 12GB of RAM, whereas the 11f is restricted to 8GB.

Oppo Reno 11F – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Oppo Reno 11 has a telephoto lens

Each handset has a different set of cameras at its rear. While the Reno 11F has a 64MP main lens (without OIS support) accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, the Reno 11 has a 50MP main (which supports OIS) 8MP wide and 32MP telephoto lenses.

Luke found that although the Reno 11F’s main lens is capable and “takes some great shots, especially in daylight, with plenty of detail and vibrant colours,” it’s let down by the other two rear lenses, with Luke even recommending avoiding the 2MP macro altogether “as it’s just too low-resolution to be of use.”

With this in mind, it’s worth noting that the Reno 11 doesn’t even feature a macro lens and has a 32MP telephoto lens in its place, which allows for a 2x optical zoom to snap faraway subjects.. The Reno 11’s main lens also supports OIS for more stable photography, which was missing from the Reno 11F.

Both handsets also have a 32MP front camera, with Luke noting that the Reno 11F’s front camera captures plenty of detail and has “comprehensive beautification filters” on by default. Again, as we haven’t tested the camera of the Reno 11 it’s hard to know how it compares to the Reno 11F. However, the inclusion of OIS and a telephoto lens is noteworthy nonetheless.