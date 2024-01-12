Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super vs Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: What’s changed?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Nvidia took to CES this year to showcase its new Super graphics cards, with one of them being the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super. 

If you’re wondering how the GPU compares to the existing Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to discover all the crucial differences between these two graphics cards. 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super has more CUDA Cores 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super has 8448 CUDA Cores. That’s 768 more than the 7680 CUDA Cores in the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, or a 10% increase. Otherwise, the two GPUs share the same base clock speed and boost clock speed. 

However, the increase in CUDA Cores means that the RTX 4070 Ti Super should offer faster performance compared to the existing GPU.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super has more memory 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is also equipped with more memory than the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. The 4070 Ti Super has 16GB of GDDR6X frame buffer, while the 4070 Ti has just 12GB. 

The 4070 Ti Super also has a higher 256-bit memory bus, compared to the 192-bit memory bus of the RTX 2070 Ti. 

All of the above should help to further boost performance on the new Super GPU. 

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super will require less power 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super only consumes 17W of power for video playback as opposed to the 20W required by the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. 

This is despite the new GPU packing more CUDA Cores, more memory and offering the same 8K/60Hz or 4K/240Hz game performance. Nvidia also says the graphics card is great for creators looking to edit videos and render large 3D scenes. 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is cheaper 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super will be available from January 24th with prices starting at £769. You’ll be able to bag stock-clocked and factory-overclocked configurations from the likes of Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. 

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, meanwhile, is available right now with prices starting at £799. That makes the Super slightly more affordable than the 4070 Ti.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

