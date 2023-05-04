 large image

Microsoft 365 vs Google Workspace: Which apps should you use?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Google now has a full set of apps at your fingertips to compete with Microsoft’s long-running range of tools. Formerly known as Office 365, Microsoft 365 has some stiff competition from Google Workspace.

Google Workspace, also known previously under a different moniker, that being G Suite, is newer to the scene of productivity apps than Microsoft but has, itself, been around for some time now.

Both of these suites of apps have business-focused plans, but we won’t be comparing pricing and plan offerings here. We’re primarily focused on key points of comparison between the apps themselves. Read on for some all-important differences.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs

Both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace offer a ton of apps now. To name just a few, with 365, you get Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and more. For Workspace, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites and more are all includes. But, the top dogs are the word processors, Docs vs Word.

Microsoft Word is an absolute legend of productivity tools and you’ll have been hard-pressed to not use it in your life. As such, you may be deeply invested in the word processor with seemingly endless formatting and customisation options. It’s a Swiss army knife, and you may have worked out all the shortcuts and quirks that suit you perfectly.

By comparison, Google Docs is a bit more stripped back. Admittedly, you can get into the weeds with Docs too, but it’s got a level of ease of use and simplicity that many typists may find more refreshing. You’ll likely already have your preference and, if word processing is central to your workload, it should greatly influence your decision when it comes to the wider range of apps available.

Google wins for free storage

Neither Google nor Microsoft is piling free storage onto you if you’re using these suites of apps without paying. However, Google Drive takes the win, offering you 15GB of free storage to use across Workspace.

Microsoft 365, and OneDrive, only serve you up with a paltry 5GB in comparison. You can enhance both of these greatly if you shell out for extra storage specifically or adopt a business price plan.

There’s a smoother mobile experience with Google

Certain activities, like word processing, aren’t necessarily made for mobile experience but sometimes it’s needed. And, with larger mobile devices like iPads, sporting these mobile apps, they should be able to handle working on the go well.

We’ve used both Google’s mobile apps and Microsoft’s. There’s a clear winner. Microsoft 365’s apps are certainly improving from what they once were but they still feel too ingrained in the Office way of life. Prioritising formatting over ease of use, and it’s more noticeable on mobile.

Google’s apps, in contrast, are an absolute breeze to use on mobile, with their stripped-back design and simple navigation.

