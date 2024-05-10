Google Pixel 8a vs Nothing Phone (2): Which is better value?

The mid-range Android smartphone market is full of excellent devices, two of the most notable being the Google Pixel 8a and Nothing Phone (2).

These two phones are currently available for similar prices, with the Google Pixel 8a starting at £499/$499 and the Nothing Phone (2) seeing big reductions from its initial £629/$699 price. It is now available for $549/£519 direct from the brand, and often cheaper elsewhere.

So, while the pricing might be similar these two phones go in very different directions with different focuses and objectives. Let’s compare, and see which is right for you.

The Nothing Phone (2) is the larger phone

These two phones are very different sizes – one is smaller and more pocketable, while the other is larger and a better choice for content or games.

It’s the Nothing Phone (2) that has the bigger screen, and larger overall footprint as a result. The screen is 6.7 inches, and the device weighs 201g – not the heftiest phone around, but hardly what we’d consider light.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8a has a much smaller 6.1-inch display and a lower weight of 190g.

Nothing Phone (2) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Both have 120Hz displays

One of the notable upgrades for the Pixel 8a is the switch to a 120Hz display, a feature found on the Nothing Phone (2). However the Phone (2) has a higher-end LTPO panel, allowing for more granular changes in the display.

Both use OLED panels, with high brightness levels and HDR support.

Nothing goes big on specs, but the Pixel 8s could have the camera to beat

When it comes to specs, the Nothing Phone (2) has more going for it. RAM options go up to 12GB – as opposed to 8GB on the Pixel 8a – and storage maxes out at 512GB, double the maximum 256GB on the Pixel.

There’s also support for the Snapdragon Sound protocol and dual SIM slots – neither of which are present on the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8a

Nothing has more battery features than Google’s entry. Not only is the battery bigger at 4700mAh, but it has faster charging too. Nothing supports 45w charging, a lot snappier than the 18w Pixel. Neither comes with a charger, though.

In terms of cameras, both of these phones have a dual sensor array on the back – comprising a standard wide and ultra wide – and a single camera on the front. The two 50MP sensors on the rear of the Nothing Phone (2) might win out in pure numbers, but if the Pixel 8a continues Google’s impressive camera run it should be the one to choose for photography.

The Pixel 8a has some extras you won’t find on the Phone (2)

While the Nothing Phone (2) might have more power, the Tensor G3 inside the Pixel 8a enables numerous AI skills. These include a fantastic Recorder app that can transcribe conversations, various camera editing skills that use GenAI to completely alter images and even an AI that can answer calls for you.

The Pixel 8a also has a slightly better IP rating, packing an IP67 rating rather than a splashproof IP54.

Google has also promised seven years of software updates, far more than Nothing.

The Nothing Phone (2) has a very unique design – even if it won’t appeal to all

The Pixel 8a has a nice, simple design that follows the blueprint set out by the series. There’s a visor covering the cameras on the back, nice colour choices including a bright Aloe and the use of recycled materials.

However, it’s the Nothing Phone (2) that really stands out. On the back of the phone is the Glyph system of lights that can showcase incoming calls, texts and even show how charged the phone is.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These lights shine through the phone’s transparent back, giving it a real retro feel. We think it looks great, and stands out.