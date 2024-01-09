Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG OLED M4 vs LG OLED G4: Which TV is better?

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

LG just unveiled its new range of TVs at CES 2024, but it’s the OLED M4 and OLED G4 models that have really caught our attention.

With CES 2024 now underway, all of the major players in the world of consumer tech are starting to unveil their big products for the year and LG is no exception. Much of the conversation at present is focussed on LG’s next-level transparent TV, also known as the LG Signature OLED T, but right now we’re here to talk about two different sets in the 2024 range.

Outside of the transparent space, the upcoming LG OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 are the two most premium TVs in LG’s updated line-up, so if this is the year that you’re looking to make a major upgrade to your home entertainment set-up, then these are the options you’ll want to be looking at. To know what separates these high-end sets, just keep reading on.

The LG OLED M4 is (nearly) all wireless

In what feels like a bit tech magic come to life, the LG OLED M4’s biggest selling point is that it aims to get rid of all the clutter that typically surrounds a well-used TV by adopting a wireless design. It’s able to achieve this by using the LG Zero Connect Box which, after being fed wired data from your consoles and set-top boxes, can beam it all to the TV wirelessly so that, aside from the power cable, you won’t have to look at a single wire when watching TV.

The LG OLED G4 on the other hand does not support this wireless transmission and so it operates far more like a traditional TV. However, this wireless connection is the only real difference that separates the two sets, so it’s not that much of a downgrade if you decide to pick up the G4 instead.

LG OLED M4 TV

Both TVs have an all-new processor

As is now customary with any refresh from LG’s TVs, the M4 and G4 boast a new chipset in the form of the a11 AI processor. What’s really impressive however are the numbers that’s LG’s quoting for this thing, including a 70% upgrade in graphics performance, as well as 30% faster processing over the last generation chipset.

With that kind of performance, not only will the TVs more than likely be super fast during everyday use (always handy when scrolling through menus), but there should be a noticeable uptick in LG’s AI upscaling feature which aims to derive the best possible image from any given video feed. It’s also worth mentioning that both TVs are supposedly 150% brighter than the new entry-level OLED B4 set, which should go a long way towards addressing the commonplace issues with brightness that OLED TVs have had in the past.

Audio quality is getting a big upgrade

Made possible via the a11 processor, the M4 and G4 now have LG’s AI Sound Pro software running in the background which can create a virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the set’s built-in speakers alone, which should mitigate the need for a soundbar for casual viewers.

The TVs can also separate vocal channels from a music track and adjust them to make it feel as if the words are coming from the centre of the display, creating a more natural sounding composition in the process.

Early verdict

One key aspect that we’ve yet to hear is the price for either the M4 or G4 TVs, but you can almost guarantee that it’ll be quite a hefty sum for both. Even with a presumably high price tag to contend with however, the M4 is certainly the most exciting pick of the two for what the proliferation of wireless TV tech might do to the industry, even just a few years from now.

