LG OLED C4 vs LG OLED C3: What’s new in 2024?

The popular LG OLED C-series gets a 2024 refresh in the LG OLED C4, but how does it stack up against the existing LG C3? Time to dive in.

CES 2024 is in full swing, and while the event has dropped some truly unexpected tech like a 360-degree folding phone, there are some announcements that are just par for the course, and the new LG C4 is among them. This isn’t to diminish the C4’s capabilities, but rather to denote that a yearly update across LG’s entire range of OLED TVs is a given at this point, and despite lacking the element of surprise, the C4 still has plenty to get us excited about.

If you’ve got last year’s LG C3 and are tempted to upgrade, or if you’re looking to finally take the plunge and invest in a proper OLED TV then it’s well worth knowing how the LG OLED C4 compares against its predecessor before making a decision. To that end, these are the key differences that you need to be aware of.

Performance gets a boost with the Alpha 9 chipset

Much of the discussion surrounding LG’s 2024 line-up of TVs is about the new Alpha 11 processor that promises some unbelievable leaps in the realm of AI upscaling. Unfortunately, that processor is being used exclusively by the LG OLED M4 and G4 sets, but there is a partial upgrade to be found in the LG C2: the new Alpha 9.

At present, LG has yet to spill the beans on exactly what spec boosts the Alpha 9 brings to the table, but if we had to guess, it should make everything run and perform a little faster than before, with a noteworthy uptick in picture quality (potentially in the overall brightness of the image).

Films will look truer to their original vision

Again, this is one feature that has little information readily available, but LG has stated that, courtesy of the newer AI algorithms available in the updated 2024 chipsets, the C4 “adeptly refines colors by analysing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators.”

While there’s plenty more that we need to know about how this improved realisation of films is achieved, it definitely sounds like the type of feature that film buffs will love, and for that alone it might make the C4 the instant go-to pick against its predecessor.

Say hello to wireless audio

While not quite the full wireless experience offered by the LG OLED M4, the C4 does pack one heck of an ace up its sleeve in the ability to connect to compatible LG soundbars without a single wire in sight.

This is a huge boon for anyone who prefers to invest their money in LG’s tech, and it’ll save up one of the HDMI ports to be used by other devices like games consoles or set-up boxes.

Early verdict

From the little we do know about the LG OLED C4, it doesn’t seem as though the new TV will warrant an instant upgrade for anyone who currently owns an LG C3, and there’s even a case to be made that if you can find the older set at a reduced price, it’s probably still worth picking up in 2024.

However, if budget isn’t an issue and you just want the latest LG C-series TV then, chances are, you’ll still find the same great experience that LG is known for in the C4, but with a few extra bells and whistles under the hood to make it even better.