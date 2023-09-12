Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which wins out?

With a plethora of new iPhone 15 models on the market, how can Samsung steal the limelight back from Apple?

Apple has just announced a slew of new iPhones in its Wonderlust event, with the iPhone 15 leading the pack. With a brand new vanilla iPhone on the market, we have to ask how it stacks up against some of the other popular handsets on the market.

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 so you can decide which handset is worth the upgrade.

A16 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Apple has stuck with the same pattern as last year by using the previous Pro and Pro Max chipset in its latest base handset. The iPhone 15 comes with the A16 Bionic chipset, which comes with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. It’s more than powerful enough for intensive graphical tasks like gaming and will breeze through day-to-day tasks.

The Galaxy S23 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the most powerful chipset from Snapdragon, with marked improvements to both the GPU and CPU performance. Until we get the iPhone 15 in for testing we can’t make any claims about its performance, but it may be able to edge out its Samsung rival.

12-megapixel telephoto camera on the iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 has a very impressive camera selection on paper, including a 48MP main sensor, 12MP telephoto sensor, 4K Cinematic Mode and Smart HDR support.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a 50-megapixel mains sensor, 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide. The Galaxy S23 may have the edge thanks to its triple-camera setup and higher megapixel count in the main sensor, but there is always a chance that Apple Silicon AI will pull back the iPhone 15, with Apple claiming that the front camera has TrueDepth technology with autofocus for more accurate photos.

Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15

Apple has finally included the iconic Dynamic Island feature on the base iPhone 15 handset. Dynamic Islands replaces the iPhone notch with a small, black pill that changes its shape and size depending on what application is active. It can tell you surface information, like if you have AirPods connected, or when the device is being charged.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not feature Dynamic Island or any feature like it, but it does have an impressive screen. The 5.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and an impressive Full HD+ (2340×1080) resolution.

The death of the Lightning charger

As we all expected, Apple has had to conform to the latest EU laws and switch over from its iconic Lightning port to the standard USB-C solution. With the iPhone range finally succumbing to USB-C mania, it’s not likely that future Apple products will feature the charging technology, either.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a USB-C charger, in the same vein as many of its predecessors. USB-C is more convenient and much faster at data transfer than Lightning, which is yet another feather is the iPhone 15’s cap.

