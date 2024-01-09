ASUS ROG Phone 8 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

ASUS recently announced the latest gaming phones in its ROG series, including the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The two ROG phones are strikingly similar regarding their basic features. Both phones share the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel triple camera and 8K video recording. Both devices also boast a 5500 mAh battery, IP68 water and dust protection and are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

However, there are still a couple of key differences to note when deciding between the ROG Phones. Stay on this page to discover what sets the ROG Phone 8 Pro apart from the ROG Phone 8.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro features custom LED lighting

Perhaps the most striking visual difference between the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro is the addition of custom LED lighting on the Pro model.

The set of 341 mini-LED lights is called AniMe Vision and is completely programmable, allowing you to show off custom text and animations on the back of your phone. You can also switch the LEDs off for a more subtle look when using the phone out and about.

The ROG Phone 8 has its own eye-catching design in the form of the Aura RGB feature. The base model sticks with one design – the ROG Fearless Eye logo – but that doesn’t mean you can’t customise the colours to match your personal style.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 comes in two colours

There’s also a design difference between the finishes of the two ROG Phone 8 handsets.

Both phones in the ROG Phone 8 series come in ASUS’ Phantom Black colour, but only the base ROG Phone 8 is available to buy in a lighter Rebel Grey finish.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro has higher RAM and storage

If performance is your main concern, the most important difference between the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro will be the amount of RAM and storage available on each model.

While both gaming phones are powered by the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Pro comes in higher RAM and storage configurations. You can choose up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage for the ROG Phone 8 Pro compared to the up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage found on the ROG Phone 8.

If the Pro isn’t enough for you, there’s also the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition which comes with a huge 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and an an AeroActive Cooler X bundled in the box.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 is cheaper

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 is the more affordable of the two phones with prices starting at $1099.99/£949.99, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro starts at $1199.99/£1099.99. The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, meanwhile, costs $1499.99/£1299.99.