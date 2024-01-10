Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro vs RedMagic 9 Pro: Which should you buy?

Asus recently announced its latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 8 Pro. Here’s how it compares to the RedMagic 9 Pro.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, are led by 50-megapixel cameras and support 8K video recording. Both phones are also equipped with similarly sized AMOLED displays and advanced cooling systems.

However, there are still quite a few differences worth noting. Keep reading to learn what sets these two gaming powerhouses apart.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a custom mini-LED back

One of the most visually striking features of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is its customisable light-up design. The rear of the phone includes 341 mini-LED lights that can be left dark or switched on to display a wide array of text and animations. Asus calls this feature AniMe Vision.

If you’re not interested in mini-LED animations and would prefer a slightly wider variety of colours to choose from, the RedMagic 9 Pro is available in black, along with transparent silver and black finishes that showcase some of the components inside the phone. The ROG Phone 8 Pro comes in black only.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro

The RedMagic 9 Pro has a built-in cooling fan

A standout feature of the RedMagic 9 Pro is the ICE 13.0 Magic Cooling System. The built-in cooling chamber is 18% bigger than its predecessor to allow for more airflow and can decrease CPU core temperatures by up to 25°C.

You can even customise the lights on the 22000 RPM turbofan making it stand out on the rear of the phone.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro includes the GameCool 8 precision thermal structure which offers a 22% improvement in thermal efficiency compared to its predecessor, as well as the Rapid-Cooling Conductor that dissipates heat evenly from all of the thermal layers.

There’s also the option to attach the AeroActive Cooler X cooling fan but this accessory only comes included with the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition or the standard Pro when you order before February 4th 2024. Otherwise, you’ll need to pick up the fan separately.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a brighter display

When it comes to their displays, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a few advantages.

Firstly, the screen on the ROG Phone 8 Pro is brighter. The peak brightness stands at 2500 nits, making it easier to game and stream movies in sunlight. The AMOLED display also has an incredibly fast 165Hz adaptive refresh rate and there’s an always-on display setting for glancing at the time or your notifications when the phone is locked.

The AMOLED display on the RedMagic 9 Pro has a still-very-speedy 120Hz refresh rate. However, the peak brightness is limited to 1600 nits and there’s no always-on display feature.

RedMagic 9 Pro

The RedMagic 9 Pro has a bigger battery

Battery life is another important factor for a gaming phone and the RedMagic 9 Pro wins in this area.

The phone includes a large 6500 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging with an 80W charger included in the box.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, meanwhile, is powered by a 5500 mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging with this charger also likewise in the box. The ROG Phone 8 Pro also features the added benefit of 15W wireless charging support.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is waterproof

The AUS ROG Phone 8 Pro has a durable design thanks to its IP68 dust and water-resistance rating. This is the same IP rating found on the latest high-end phones from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google.

The RedMagic 9 Pro does not have an IP rating.

The RedMagic 9 Pro is cheaper

If money is a deciding factor for you, the RedMagic 9 Pro might just be the more tempting option.

The phone starts at just $649/£579. That’s significantly more affordable than the $1199.99/£1099.99 Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro or the $1499.99/£1299.99 Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition.