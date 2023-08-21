Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

VersionTECH Hand Held Fan Review

A handheld fan that offers versatility and convenience for quick cooling

By Rene Millman August 21st 2023 4:51pm
Folding down, this can is compact enough to carry around.
This fan can be used on a desk or clipped to the likes of an umbrella.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

The VersionTECH Hand Held Fan is a versatile and convenient portable fan that can be used in a variety of settings, both powered via USB and its internal rechargeable battery. Better suited for a single person, rather than a group, this is a cheap and useful alternative where a standard tower fan is not an option.

Pros

  • Verstatile
  • Integrated battery
  • Powerful at close range

Cons

  • Directional at distance
  • Loud on higher power settings

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a portable fan, powered via USB or its internal battery.
  • ControlsThree fan speeds.

Introduction

At the peak of summer, a large tower fan can be handy for keeping a single room cool, but isn’t so effective at keeping you cool when moving from room to room.

The VersionTECH Hand Held Fan is an elegant solution, with its small size making it convenient for quick cooling in various environments.

With its 180° foldable design, you can hold it in your hand, place it on a table, hang it on a sun umbrella, or clip it onto objects. Equipped with six fan blades, it provides maximum air flow, making it perfect for outdoor crowds. If you need a portable and versatile fan to stay cool on the go, this fan is a great choice.

Design and features

  • Easy to set up, with a sleek, modern design
  • Adjustable fan speeds

I found the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan to be easy to set up. The build quality is good, with the fan being made of durable materials. It has a variety of features, including three adjustable fan speeds (low/medium/high). Fan speed is adjusted by pressing the power button repeatedly to cycle through the fan speeds.

VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan side view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The VersionTech Hand Held Fan stands out for its portability and versatility. It can fold up to 180°, making it possible to sit on a table without risk of falling over.

This makes it ideal for use in a variety of settings, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. That’s more flexibility than you get with a lot of portable fans, which mostly have to sit on a desk, such as the TCP Smart Wifi Portable Bladeless Ceramic Heater & Cooling Fan.

VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan power button
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s no need for a power socket nearby, as this fan has an internal battery that will last between two and six hours on a full charge. With a standard USB power cable, you can also power the fan continuously or recharge it from a portable battery pack.

Performance

  • Good air speed at close distances but is somewhat directional at 1m distance.
  • Relatively quiet on the low setting but can get loud on the high setting.

I found that the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan has good air speed at close distances, with speeds of 2.3 m/s, 3.2 m/s, and 3.9 m/s on the low, medium, and high settings respectively at a distance of 15cm.

However, at a distance of 1m, the air speed drops significantly to 0.0 m/s, 1.0 m/s, and 1.2 m/s on the low, medium, and high settings respectively. The fan is somewhat directional at this distance, and I had to have the fan pointed directly at me to feel the breeze.

VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan on desk
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan relatively quiet on the low setting, with a sound level of 50.7 dB at a distance of 15cm, and 38.7 dB at a distance of 1m. However, on the high setting, the sound level increases to 68.3 dB at a distance of 15cm and 50.9 dB at a distance of 1m. This means that while the fan is relatively quiet on the low setting, it can get quite loud on the high setting.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a portable and versatile fan: This compact and portable fan is easy to carry around and can be used via its rechargeable battery with no cables in sight.

You want a more powerful fan: Better suited for a single person sitting quite close to it, there are rivals that are more powerful at a distance.

Final Thoughts

The VersionTECH Hand Held Fan is a useful fan that can be used in a variety of settings. It has good air speed at close distances and is relatively quiet on the low setting. 

However, it is somewhat directional at 1m distance and can get loud on the high setting. If you don’t need this fan’s flexible stand and mounting positions, the more powerful cordless MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be a better bet. Otherwise, check out the guide to the best fans for more options.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main fan for the review period

We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

You might like…

Best Fan 2023: Beat the heat with these cooling and purifying fans

Best Fan 2023: Beat the heat with these cooling and purifying fans

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Fans vs Air Conditioners – Which one is best?

Fans vs Air Conditioners – Which one is best?

David Ludlow 1 year ago
How to make a fan colder and more efficient

How to make a fan colder and more efficient

Simon Handby 2 years ago

FAQs

How long does the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan’s battery last for?

It should last between two and six hours, depending on the fan speed setting.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Air speed 15cm (low)
Air speed 15cm (medium)
Air speed 15cm (high)
Air speed 1m (low)
Air speed 1m (medium)
Air speed 1m (high)
VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan with USB
38.7 dB
45.8 dB
50.9 dB
2.3 m/s
3.2 m/s
3.9 m/s
0 m/s
1
1.2 m/s

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of speeds
Fan Type
Oscillation
Timer
Heat mode
VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan with USB
£25.99
11 x 14 x 10 CM
150 G
B07BT18FFP
2021
21/08/2023
VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan with USB
3
Portable
No
No
No
Rene Millman
By Rene Millman
Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers all forms of technology as well as gadgets to make everyday life easier. His work has appeared in IT Pro, T3, Tech Radar, The Guardian, th…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.