The VersionTECH Hand Held Fan is a versatile and convenient portable fan that can be used in a variety of settings, both powered via USB and its internal rechargeable battery. Better suited for a single person, rather than a group, this is a cheap and useful alternative where a standard tower fan is not an option.

Introduction

At the peak of summer, a large tower fan can be handy for keeping a single room cool, but isn’t so effective at keeping you cool when moving from room to room.

The VersionTECH Hand Held Fan is an elegant solution, with its small size making it convenient for quick cooling in various environments.

With its 180° foldable design, you can hold it in your hand, place it on a table, hang it on a sun umbrella, or clip it onto objects. Equipped with six fan blades, it provides maximum air flow, making it perfect for outdoor crowds. If you need a portable and versatile fan to stay cool on the go, this fan is a great choice.

Design and features

Easy to set up, with a sleek, modern design

Adjustable fan speeds

I found the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan to be easy to set up. The build quality is good, with the fan being made of durable materials. It has a variety of features, including three adjustable fan speeds (low/medium/high). Fan speed is adjusted by pressing the power button repeatedly to cycle through the fan speeds.

The VersionTech Hand Held Fan stands out for its portability and versatility. It can fold up to 180°, making it possible to sit on a table without risk of falling over.

This makes it ideal for use in a variety of settings, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. That’s more flexibility than you get with a lot of portable fans, which mostly have to sit on a desk, such as the TCP Smart Wifi Portable Bladeless Ceramic Heater & Cooling Fan.

There’s no need for a power socket nearby, as this fan has an internal battery that will last between two and six hours on a full charge. With a standard USB power cable, you can also power the fan continuously or recharge it from a portable battery pack.

Performance

Good air speed at close distances but is somewhat directional at 1m distance.

Relatively quiet on the low setting but can get loud on the high setting.

I found that the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan has good air speed at close distances, with speeds of 2.3 m/s, 3.2 m/s, and 3.9 m/s on the low, medium, and high settings respectively at a distance of 15cm.

However, at a distance of 1m, the air speed drops significantly to 0.0 m/s, 1.0 m/s, and 1.2 m/s on the low, medium, and high settings respectively. The fan is somewhat directional at this distance, and I had to have the fan pointed directly at me to feel the breeze.

I found the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan relatively quiet on the low setting, with a sound level of 50.7 dB at a distance of 15cm, and 38.7 dB at a distance of 1m. However, on the high setting, the sound level increases to 68.3 dB at a distance of 15cm and 50.9 dB at a distance of 1m. This means that while the fan is relatively quiet on the low setting, it can get quite loud on the high setting.

Should you buy it? You want a portable and versatile fan: This compact and portable fan is easy to carry around and can be used via its rechargeable battery with no cables in sight. You want a more powerful fan: Better suited for a single person sitting quite close to it, there are rivals that are more powerful at a distance.

Final Thoughts The VersionTECH Hand Held Fan is a useful fan that can be used in a variety of settings. It has good air speed at close distances and is relatively quiet on the low setting. However, it is somewhat directional at 1m distance and can get loud on the high setting. If you don’t need this fan’s flexible stand and mounting positions, the more powerful cordless MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be a better bet. Otherwise, check out the guide to the best fans for more options. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main fan for the review period We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs How long does the VersionTECH Hand Held Fan’s battery last for? It should last between two and six hours, depending on the fan speed setting.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Air speed 15cm (low) Air speed 15cm (medium) Air speed 15cm (high) Air speed 1m (low) Air speed 1m (medium) Air speed 1m (high) VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan with USB 38.7 dB 45.8 dB 50.9 dB 2.3 m/s 3.2 m/s 3.9 m/s 0 m/s 1 1.2 m/s ›