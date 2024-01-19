Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless Review

A convenient and quick way to tackle smaller stains.

By David Ludlow January 19th 2024 1:01pm
Neat and compact, with now power cable, the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless can go where you need it to.
This machine is compatible with the full range of ONEPWR batteries.
There are standard tools for regular jobs, and a mess clean-up tool for pet mess.
A boost button increases suction power for tougher stains.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

A big upgrade on the company’s previous cordless spot washer, the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless has bigger tanks, a bigger battery and more power. It cleans stains well (although tough ones require a couple of goes to remove) and is simple to use and clean up. If you want the convenience of a battery-operated product then this is a great choice.

Pros

  • No cables
  • Cleans as well as plug-in model
  • ‘Clean’ and ‘dirty’ tools

Cons

  • A fair bit more expensive than plug-in version

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a cordless spot washer, designed for removing smaller stains from carpets and upholstery.

Introduction

While most spot washers are corded to provide maximum power, the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless is a battery-operated cleaner built for convenience.

Though there’s always a thought that battery-powered appliances lack the power needed for a thorough clean, there is a Boost function that makes this washer more powerful when required. If you’re after flexibility, then this could be the washer for you.

Design and features

  • Compatible with ONEPWR batteries
  • Lots of tools in the box
  • Simple to use

An update of the original Vax ONEPWR Spotless Go, the new model is still compatible with the same range of batteries. Vax provides a 4Ah battery in the box (the largest available), which is double the size of the 2Ah battery of the previous product.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless battery level
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, if you have other ONEPWR products, such as the ONEPWR Glide 5, then you can use the batteries from these to extend runtime.

It’s fair to say that the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless is a completely new product compared to the Spotless Go. The older model had just a 250ml water and detergent tank, so was only built to cover a small area.

Here, you get the 1.1-litre water tank, marked with fill levels for water and detergent for small and large areas. That’s the same as on the Vax SpotWash Home Duo.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless detergent tank fill levels
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a 700ml dirty water tank, which lifts out for easy emptying and cleaning at the end of a session.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless used water tank
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Vax provides the same set of tools here as with the Home Duo product: there’s a large handheld tool with a soft brush for carpet and stiff bristles for hard floors; a crevice tool for getting into hard-to-reach areas; and a secondary smaller messy clean-up hand tool with just a brush, for dirty jobs.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless tools
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The latter is useful if you’ve got pets, as you can clean up dirty messes with a separate tool without the risk of transferring anything to your soft furnishings.

Once charged, the battery slots into the cleaner, with a clear case snapping shut over it. To see how much battery charge is remaining, you can flip open the lid and press the button on top: the more LEDs that are lit up, the more charge is remaining.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless battery installed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the spot washer is simple. Hit the power button to turn it on, and use it as you would any spot washer; it’s the Plus button that switches on boost mode, which Vax says increases power to that of a corded spot washer.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless power buttons and boost
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with other spot washers, the 1.25m hose has a spray trigger for releasing detergent. Soak an area with spray, and then you can use the brush to agitate dirt, finally drawing it back to suck up the liquid and stains.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless spraying detergent
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Cleans most stains well
  • Deeper stains may need multiple passes

I started off with my dried mud stain, spraying the area and then sucking up the mess. With the clear cover of the hand tool, I could see dirt being immediately removed. After the first attempt, a lot of the stain had gone, but there was still clear traces of it left behind.

I found that I had to spray the area three times, and make multiple passes each time until no more water was being sucked up. As such, the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless managed to clean the area, but it too longer than with the Vax SpotWash Max.

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless mud stain dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Vax SpotWash Home Cordless mud stain clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the end of the clean, I measured the carpet’s humidity at 33%; switching to Boost mode, I managed to get humidity down to 28%: that’s damp to the touch, but it wouldn’t take the carpet long to dry.

I moved on to the tough red wine stain. This needed more work to get out. While the first spray and suction pass removed a lot of the mess, I needed to cover the area twice more. This still left some mess behind,

Vax SpotWash Home Cordless red wine stain dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Vax SpotWash Home Cordless red wine stain clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I needed three two-sprays and multiple passes over the area to remove the stain, and opted for the Boost mode towards the end to help lift the mess and give me a clean carpet. I found that the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless left the carpet at 28% humidity, after boost mode.

Although loud, at 75.4dB, the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless is only really as loud as a cordless vacuum cleaner on its maximum power setting, which is not too bad, although I wouldn’t use this when quiet is required.

Battery life is rated at 25-minutes on the standard mode, although this drops to 18-minutes on Boost mode, which isn’t bad considering the extra power it gives.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want the convenience of cordless cleaning

Whether it’s to pick up a spill quickly or for easier cleaning in a car, this cordless spot washer is powerful and easy to move around.

Buy Now

You need the most powerful option out there

Buy a corded spot washer and you can get the same features and a higher level of cleaning power for less.

Final Thoughts

A big upgrade on the original cordless spot washer, the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless gives you everything that the SpotWash Home Duo has to offer, only in a more convenient package. It takes a few swipes to clean the toughest stains, but that’s alright if you only need to cover a relatively small area.

The bigger choice comes down to how much you’re willing to spend. The standard Home Duo product costs just £169.99, so you’re paying considerably more for the convenience of a battery. If you prefer portability over price then this is a quality cleaner. If you need to cover a larger area, then check out our guide to the best carpet cleaners.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every carpet cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other carpet cleaners

You might like…

Best Carpet Cleaners 2024 – strike out stains with our top picks

Best Carpet Cleaners 2024 – strike out stains with our top picks

David Ludlow 6 months ago
Best Hard Floor Cleaners 2024: Keep your floors clean the easy way

Best Hard Floor Cleaners 2024: Keep your floors clean the easy way

David Ludlow 7 months ago

FAQs

Can you swap the batteries on the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless?

Yes you can. Vax provides a 4Ah battery with this cleaner, but you can use any other ONEPWR batteries from other tools.

What’s the point of the messy clean-up tool?

The idea is that you use the main brush for standard jobs and the messy tool for dirtier jobs, such as pet mess, so that you don’t cross contaminate.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (normal)
Vax SpotWash Home Cordless
75.4 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Modes
Filters
Run time
Floor cleaner type
Detergent capacity
Vax SpotWash Home Cordless
£249.99
Vax
330 x 360 x 270 MM
4.5 KG
2023
19/01/2024
Vax SpotWash Home Cordless
Multipurpose, hard floor and messy clean-up tools
0.7 litres
Standard, boost
1 (washable)
25 mins min
Cordless spot washer
0.7 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words