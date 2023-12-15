Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design Review

A super-powerful spot cleaner for the toughest of stains

By David Ludlow December 15th 2023 10:24am
A little bigger than other spot washers, the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design can clean further and deeper.
You get a very good selection of accessories in the box.
This innovative hose clean tool allows for deep clean of the system.
Detergent is sprayed manually onto carpet.
The SpinScrub tool makes short work of tough stains.
You can see dirt as it's sucked up.
Highly Recommended

Verdict

Larger than most spot washers, the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design is a beast of a cleaner, able to run for longer and clean faster than its predecessors. Powerful suction made short work of my toughest stains, cleaning in minutes and leaving my carpet in a state where it would dry quickly. For bigger or tougher jobs, there’s nothing better.

Pros

  • Very powerful
  • Excellent range of tools
  • Clever hose clean design

Cons

  • A little bigger than other spot washers
  • Loud

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a spot washer, designed for tackling smaller areas on carpets and upholstery.

Introduction

Spot cleaners are useful tools for all kinds of jobs, but the power limitations mean that they’re normally better suited for smaller jobs. The Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design is designed to be different.

This is a more powerful spot washer with a wider range of tools; this is built to deal with all the mess that life can throw at you.

Design and features

  • Hose cleaning port
  • Wide range of tools
  • Large tanks

Although not large, the Vax SpotWash Max comes in two versions: the Pet-Design version that I have here and the Duo version that’s a little cheaper, as it doesn’t come with the SpinScrub tool. Otherwise, both versions are the same.

Although not large (the washer weighs 5.5kg), the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design is a little chunkier than most spot washers that I’ve reviewed, such as the Vax SpotWash Home Duo. That’s down to several reasons.

Foremost, the tanks here are bigger than I’d normally expect. There’s a large 2.8-litre tank for clean water and detergent, with lines marked on the side for large or very large areas of cleaning.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design clean tank
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The dirty water tank is 2.2-litres in size, which is far bigger than normal. That means that this spot washer can cleaner further and for longer than a regular spot washer. It’s still as easy to empty, though: pull up the dirty water tank, and the lid comes off, making it simple to empty and wash out.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design dirty tank
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In the box are lots of tools. There’s a wide head, for normal jobs, which comes with bristles for hard floors, and a soft brush for carpets and upholstery.

Then, there’s a secondary, smaller Messy Clean Up tool, with just a brush, which is designed for those nasty pet messes. It’s a good idea, as there’s separation between the tools, so you can use one for regular jobs and the other for dirty jobs, without worrying about cross-contamination.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design accessories
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design, there’s the SpinScrub tool, which is similar to the one on the Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design carpet cleaner. This spins around as it cleans, agitating hard stains and removing them.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design cleaning the red wine stain
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, there’s a crevice tool, which has a small brush and a suction-only size, which is designed for getting into those hard-to-reach areas.

In the box, Vax provides a sample of its pet stain & odour remover spray, which is a pre-treatment for pet mess. There’s also a 500ml sample bottle of its antibacterial spot washer cleaning solution, which is bigger than you usually get because of the larger tank here.

Using the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design is easy. There’s a single power button on top that turns the unit on.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design power button
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Then, the 1.7m hose has a manual spray control, for saturating an area with cleaning solution, before you scrub to suck up the dirty water and stain.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design cleaning spray
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With a 6.5m power cable, there’s enough reach on the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design to cover a wide area from a single power socket.

Performance

  • Cleans very quickly
  • SpinScrub tool removes the effort
  • Very loud

I started with a dried mud stain on the carpet. Spraying the area with fluid and then agitating it into the dirt, I then started to suction out the fluid and stain. Immediately, I could see dirty water flow up through the clear hand tool. After just a couple of passes, the stain looked much better.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design sucking up dirt
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In all I needed three sprays of the area, and then a few minutes of sucking up the mess to return the carpet to its former glory, which is very impressive. At the end, I measured the carpet’s humidity at 26%, which is slightly damp to the touch, but it wouldn’t take long for it to fully dry.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design mud stain dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design dirt stain clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved to the dry red wine stain. Here, I used the SpinScrub tool, which made scrubbing the solution into the carpet much easier than doing it by hand. I found that after the first slow pull back, the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design sucked a lot of the stain out, and I could see red-coloured water being sucked up.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design red wine stain dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design red wine stain clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It took another couple of soakings and a bit of extra cleaning, but within five minutes I had lifted the stain. My carpet measured 24% humidity at the end of the clean, showing that it was damp to the touch, but would dry rapidly.

This spot washer is very loud at 81.5dB. It’s not something that you’d want to use late at night, that’s for sure.

At the end of cleaning, the tanks are easy to empty out and clean, and the hand tools come apart for washing. I love the hose clean port. Add about an inch of clean water into the tank, then turn the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design on and stick the hose into this port to clean out the hose.

Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design hose wash
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

You need a spot washer for the toughest stains

Extremely powerful and versatile, with a large detergent tank, this spot washer makes short work of tough stains.

You have more limited needs

If you only have a bit of light cleaning work to do, a smaller and cheaper spot washer will do the job.

Final Thoughts

Larger and more powerful than its rivals, the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design is a spot washer that can cope with bigger areas and tougher stains.

Its excellent range of accessories makes it easy to tackle any job, and its powerful suction removes even the toughest of stains fast. The regular version is a bit cheaper if you don’t have pets. For those who don’t often have tough stains to deal with, the regular Vax SpotWash Home Duo may make more sense.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every carpet cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other carpet cleaners

FAQs

How big is the cleaning tank in the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design?

The detergent tank is a large 2.8-litres, with fill marks for large and very-large areas.

Why are there two hand tools in the Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design’s box?

One is for regular spills and the other for messy clean-up, so you can separate tools based on the job.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (normal)
Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design
81.5 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Modes
Filters
Stated Power
Run time
Floor cleaner type
Detergent capacity
Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design
£229.99
Vax
380 x 280 x 340 MM
5 KG
2023
08/12/2023
Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design
SpinScrub, large head (carpet brush and hard brush), messy clean up tool, crevice tool
2.2 litres
On/off
1 (washable)
450 W
hrs min
Carpet spot cleaner
2.8 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

