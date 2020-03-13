Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless Review

Verdict For tackling everyday stains and spills on carpets, hard floors and upholstery, the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless is a simple-to-use handheld machine that can be called upon in an instant. Easy to use and powerful in operation, it's a great tool for tackling minor stains around your home. Pros Quick and easy to use

Plenty of attachments to tackle any surface

Powerful cleaning Cons Hose doesn't detach for easy cleaning

Relatively small detergent tank

Key Specifications Review Price: £149.99

216 x 289 x 324mm, 2.8kg

250ml detergent tank

280ml waste water tank

15 minutes' run-time

While you can plan to clean your carpets and upholstery on a regular basis for general cleanliness, more often you’ll only need to tackle a specific area as a result of a spill or a pet bringing in some mud. The Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless is designed for such scenarios.

This cordless model uses the new Vax ONEPWR range of batteries, which means that once you’ve invested in one device with a battery, you can save money on other items in the range by buying them barebones and swapping batteries around between those devices.

A lightweight, easy-to-use body and great cleaning results make the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless a fantastic tool for cleaning carpets, upholstery and picking up spills, too.

Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless – What you need to know

Mud performance – The brush was required to agitate dirt initially, but then the standard nozzle was sufficient to suck up the dirty water to leave the carpet clean

– The brush was required to agitate dirt initially, but then the standard nozzle was sufficient to suck up the dirty water to leave the carpet clean Ketchup performance – The standard nozzle was enough to get started, but I needed the brush attachment to really clean up the mess at the end

– The standard nozzle was enough to get started, but I needed the brush attachment to really clean up the mess at the end Ease of use – Incredibly simple to set up and go; you can start cleaning in a matter of minutes

Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless design and features – A tiny, portable spot cleaner that’s easy to store

The Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless is a block measuring just 216 x 289 x 324mm, making it easy enough to store in a cupboard when not in use. Currently, it’s only available for sale with a 2Ah battery and charger included for £150, although we have been told that a version without a battery will soon be available for £100.

Even with the battery, the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless offers great value – but those with an existing VaxONEPWR device will appreciate a barebones version. As with all ONEPWR devices, the SpotlessGo will accept the batteries of products in the range, and this includes the larger and heavier 3Ah and 4Ah models.

The provided battery offers a reasonable 90-minute charge time, which results in around 15 minutes of actual cleaning time. That should be ample to tackle most spot-cleaning scenarios.

Batteries are topped up via the provided charger. This means you have the freedom to locate your SpotLessGo Cordless wherever is most convenient for you; no more having to lug devices around to the closest power point for charging. With the battery powered up, you can tap on the button next to the four LEDs on top to get a rough idea of the run-time remaining.

Weighing just 2.8kg, the SpotLess Go is super-easy to carry around. Neatly, the 75cm-long hose wraps around the body and clips into place. That leaves just three accessories (the brush, pet tool and squeegee) for which you’ll have to find a home.

At the front of the hose is the multipurpose tool, which is pre-attached. This can be used for direct cleaning, but you can clip any of the accessories directly into it. As well as sucking up dirty water, the tool has a trigger grip for squirting detergent directly onto the stained area.

Detergent is fed from the 250ml container on the side: simply pull it out, fill it with water to the first mark and then use detergent to the second line. Of course, Vax sells its own detergent – a 250ml bottle of which is included in the box. Replacements will set you back £9.99 for 1l or £29.99 for 4l.

Dirty water is sucked up through the hose and deposited into the dirty water tank. It has a capacity of 280ml, with the maximum clearly labelled on the side, so you can see when it needs emptying. Draw in more water than this and a float closes off the tank to prevent overspill.

Using the SpotlessGo is as easy as pressing the power button to start the vacuum, spraying the area with the gun and then sucking up the mess. While the 75cm-long hose doesn’t provide a huge amount of reach, the SpotlessGo’s light weight means it’s easy to get it where you need it.

Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless performance – It’s easy to get through a tank of detergent but cleaning performance is impressive

To test out the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless, I worked a teaspoon of wet dirt into the carpet fibres, and a teaspoon of tomato ketchup spread into the carpet, leaving it to dry.

I started by tackling the tomato ketchup stain, generously spraying the area with the detergent. After soaking, the multipurpose tool alone was sufficient to extract most of the mess, but not all. I switched to the brush instead to agitate the dirt. This was enough, alongside another spray of detergent, to lift out the stain – leaving orange-coloured water in the tank.

Ketchup test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



Next, I went to work on the mud. This required a good soaking with detergent. This time I started with the brush to loosen the muck, but then had to swap to using the system without an attachment to extract the rest of the dirt. A few sweeps and a couple of sprays of detergent did the job.

Mud test: Dirty carpet (left) vs Clean carpet (right) – move slider to compare



That’s impressive performance, showing that the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless is more than capable of tackling tough stains.

With these two jobs complete, the battery indicator was displaying two of the four LEDs lit – enough power to tackle another stain if needed. The carpet was only slightly damp to the touch.

I used a full cleaning tank of detergent to clean up these two stains. For larger areas or deeper stains you’re likely to need a few tanks of detergent.

Note that the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo can also be used for cleaning up mess on hard surfaces – if you’ve dropped a glass of wine on the kitchen floor, for example. You can’t vacuum up glass with this machine, so you’ll need to use a dustpan and brush to remove any debris. Once that’s done, engage the squeegee tool. I tested it on a glass of water poured onto a tiled floor. A single sweep through the puddle was enough to suck up the liquid where the SpotlessGo had been run, leaving behind a dry patch in the middle.

Spillage test: Dirty hard floor (left) vs Clean hard floor (right) – move slider to compare



You can use the squeegee on windows and shower screens, too, although without a cleaning cloth to remove any dirt that maybe present on the window first, results aren’t that good. I’d go with a dedicated window cleaning vacuum instead, such as the Karcher 10 Year Window Vac Anniversary Edition instead.

At the end of cleaning (or when the dirty water tank is full), the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless has to be cleaned out. The water tank slips out of the unit at the front, but make sure you lift it by the handle, since the lid is only loosely attached. Dirty water can be poured down the sink or toilet, with the tank then rinsed out.

To clean the multi-tool, remove the plastic cover and wash it and the tool under running water in the sink. You’ll need to find room next to the sink for the SpotLess Go, as the hose isn’t long enough to reach the tap from the floor.

Should you buy the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless?

The closest product to the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless is the plug-in Bissell SpotClean Pro. That product is heavier and more fiddly to use, making the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless the better choice. The latter’s light weight and cordless body make the SpotlessGo easy to carry it to the location you need it, whether that be to a sofa, a spot on the carpet or even out to the car.

The detergent tank is on the small side, but if it were bigger, the wastewater tank would have to be larger too, making the entire unit more cumbersome. As such, what you get feels like a fair trade-off.

Great cleaning performance – and the fact that you can use the same battery with other Vax ONEPWR products, further adds to the number of feathers in the SpotlessGo’s cap.

If you’re frequently having to clean areas of carpet or upholstery, or you’re often mopping up spills in the kitchen, the Vax ONEPWR SpotlessGo Cordless is the product for you.

