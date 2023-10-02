Verdict

Technics EAH-AZ60M2 are a great option for those that want true wireless earbuds that are easy to wear and warm of character. They’re melodious yet punchy, offer effective noise cancellation, and sell on the right side of pricey…

Pros Effective noise cancelling

Three device Multipoint connection

Stylish design

Solid all-round musical performance Cons Resolution could be better

Bass can get ragged

Playback control is a little fiddly

Key Features Battery life Seven hours per charge with noise cancelling

Technics app Customise sound and noise-cancelling performance

Bluetooth multi-point Connect to three devices at once

Introduction

When it comes to price and functionality, the Technics EAH-AZ60M2 occupies something of a sweet spot in Technics 2023 true wireless range.

These second-generation buds sit between the EAH-AZ80W and the entry-level EAH-AZ40M2 and combine Technics signature sound tuning with an advanced feature set.

In addition to active noise cancelling, you get Technics JustMyVoice technology to improve call clarity, which works by muting intrusive background noise, voice assistant support, and three device multipoint connectivity – you can switch between up to three gadgets, (typically PC, smartphone and tablet, or two smartphones and laptop), which is handy.

Design

Light, comfortable fit

Silver, black and blue colour choices

Seven earpiece sizes provided

Just 23mm across and 28mm deep, the EAH-AZ60M2 are easy on the ear. They’re available in three finishes, black, silver, and blue, each with a clear Technics logo.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The earbuds weigh just 7g each and sit quite securely once you’ve twisted them into place. Helpfully, they ship with seven sizes of silicone earpieces, so you can be confident you’ll find an optimum fit.

The partnering charging case is similarly compact, making it easy to stow in a pocket or purse.

Features

JustMyVoice technology

Bluetooth 5.2

Three device multi-point pairing

The headline feature attraction here is obviously noise cancelling. Derived from dual hybrid feedforward and feedback mics, plus the application of both analogue and digital processing, they prove extremely adept at nullifying background natter. Run ANC at Max and you’ll be pleasingly divorced from the outside world.

Noise cancelling can be tailored in the Technics Audio Connect app for high- or low-level disturbances. For example, if you’re commuting on a train, then simply opt to maximise out noise cancellation, but if there’s only low-level ambience, then you can edge the processing down.

There’s also a standard ambient transparency model, so you can be better aware of your surroundings, and selectable Attention mode, so real world voices can break through.

It’s in the app that you’ll also find EQ options including Flat, Enhanced bass, Superbass+, Voice, and Dynamic. You can also monitor your battery level.

Additional functionality includes Voice Assistant compatibility, either Alexa or Siri.

You want codecs? There’s SBC, AAC and support for LDAC when connected to a compatible smartphone over Bluetooth.

Battery life is comparable with the best ANC True Wireless buds out there right now. Typically, you’ll get 7 hours playtime with noise cancelling on (or 4.5 hours using LDAC); the charging case offers an additional 17 hours in reserve.

A Quick Charge will give you around 70 minutes playback for 15 minutes on the juice. The earbuds run efficient Bluetooth 5.2.

Build quality is high, and cosmetics are nice. There are four mics in each bud – a feed forward mic to cancel external sounds, a feedback mic to cancel internal noise, plus talk and voice detection.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

They are also IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance, and if you forget where you last left them, there’s a Find headphones command.

Operationally I found them fairly straightforward, if a tad fiddly: one tap controls pause/play, two and three taps lower or raise volume on the left bud, and the skip tracks on the right. I was repeatedly stabbing them before I got the right result.

The AZ60 sit snugly in the ear and are comfortable for prolonged listening sessions. You know when they’re inserted properly, because the Technics logo looks level.

Sound Quality

Musical approach to audio

Bass EQ settings a little too enthusiastic

Warm midrange

Sonically, these bijou buds impress, with well-defined vocals and a dynamic, punchy attack. Pop, rock and dance all sound fine, and I like their tonality with spoken word podcasts.

The AZ60M2 employ an 8mm driver allied to Technics’ clever acoustic control chamber and harmoniser. Straight from the box, they swing like Benny Goodman, but you can tweak the output a little in the Technics Connect app, if you feel the need.

Treat bass boosting EQ with some caution, as you’ll sacrifice balance. Måneskin’s ‘Honey (are u coming)’ has a tight driving bass riff which gets a little muddy when over cranked. The Bass+ setting adds a slight boost, but SuperBass+ is a little too enthusiastic, for me at least.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Personally, I was happy with Direct flat EQ. The languid bass drum on Omar Apollo’s ‘Evergreen (You didn’t deserve me at all)’ certainly doesn’t want for weight, while the thunder crack dynamics of Phil Collin’s ‘In the Air Tonight’ land like blows to the head.

That warmth in the EAH-AZ60M2’s vocal delivery is showcased by A Little Bit Yours by Canadian crooner JP Saxe. Against a lilting piano refrain, the emotional delivery is believable and intimate. You really get the sense you are hearing a performance, rather than just listening to ‘sounds’. It’s nuance like this that sets the AZ60M2 apart.

Similarly, Sweet Child O’ Mine, the Guns N’ Roses classic, is guitar nirvana, with Slash pirouetting at the centre of the mix. The AZ60M2 savour every lick and pick.

Should you buy it? If you like a compact design and a warm, balanced sound: The AZ60M2 sit stylishly in the ear, and are easy in the pocket. They have a warm, musical character that’s eminently easy to listen to. This level of comfort and performance is not easily matched for the price. If you value resolution above all else: While the AZ60M2 have oodles of groove, they’re not the last word in spatial resolution. If you like a more clinical sound, they may well not be for you.

Final Thoughts The AZ60M2 are a great mix of wearable style, functionality, and musicality. For the price, I think they represent solid value. When it comes to premium True Wireless buds there’s strong competition here from Sony and Bose, but these buds hold their own. Style wise, I’m also a fan. The AZ60M2 are understated but catch the eye with their brushed finish and distinctive logo. They also sit well, so you don’t worry they’re about to pop out when you need to hustle. Practical benefits like three device multipoint connectivity and JustMyVoice technology will appeal to specific users and are icing on the cake. These Technics buds can be considered above average performers that perform well with a diverse range of genres. Predictably they don’t have quite the fine detail performance of their EAH-AZ80 stablemate, and I often hankered for comparable precision, but their overall presentation is excellent. For the price, I reckon the Technics AZ60M2 are a hard act to beat. Trusted Score

How we test We test every set of headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy Tested with real world use Tested across several weeks

FAQs What’s the battery life of the Technics EAH-AZ60M2? There’s 24 hours of battery life including the charging case with noise-cancelling on, and seven hours per charge.