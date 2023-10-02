Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Technics EAH-AZ60M2 Review

A great mix of wearable style, functionality, and musicality

By Steve May October 2nd 2023 10:00am
Technics EAH-AZ60M2 in charging case
Technics EAH-AZ60M2 held in hand
Technics EAH-AZ60M2 wireless earphones
Technics EAH-AZ60M2 design
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Technics EAH-AZ60M2 are a great option for those that want true wireless earbuds that are easy to wear and warm of character. They’re melodious yet punchy, offer effective noise cancellation, and sell on the right side of pricey…

Pros

  • Effective noise cancelling
  • Three device Multipoint connection
  • Stylish design
  • Solid all-round musical performance

Cons

  • Resolution could be better
  • Bass can get ragged
  • Playback control is a little fiddly

Key Features

  • Battery lifeSeven hours per charge with noise cancelling
  • Technics appCustomise sound and noise-cancelling performance
  • Bluetooth multi-pointConnect to three devices at once

Introduction

When it comes to price and functionality, the Technics EAH-AZ60M2 occupies something of a sweet spot in Technics 2023 true wireless range. 

These second-generation buds sit between the EAH-AZ80W and the entry-level EAH-AZ40M2 and combine Technics signature sound tuning with an advanced feature set.

In addition to active noise cancelling, you get Technics JustMyVoice technology to improve call clarity, which works by muting intrusive background noise, voice assistant support, and three device multipoint connectivity – you can switch between up to three gadgets, (typically PC, smartphone and tablet, or two smartphones and laptop), which is handy.

Design

  • Light, comfortable fit
  • Silver, black and blue colour choices
  • Seven earpiece sizes provided 

Just 23mm across and 28mm deep, the EAH-AZ60M2 are easy on the ear. They’re available in three finishes, black, silver, and blue, each with a clear Technics logo. 

Technics AZ60 in the hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The earbuds weigh just 7g each and sit quite securely once you’ve twisted them into place. Helpfully, they ship with seven sizes of silicone earpieces, so you can be confident you’ll find an optimum fit.

The partnering charging case is similarly compact, making it easy to stow in a pocket or purse. 

Features

  • JustMyVoice technology
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Three device multi-point pairing

The headline feature attraction here is obviously noise cancelling. Derived from dual hybrid feedforward and feedback mics, plus the application of both analogue and digital processing, they prove extremely adept at nullifying background natter. Run ANC at Max and you’ll be pleasingly divorced from the outside world.

Noise cancelling can be tailored in the Technics Audio Connect app for high- or low-level disturbances. For example, if you’re commuting on a train, then simply opt to maximise out noise cancellation, but if there’s only low-level ambience, then you can edge the processing down. 

There’s also a standard ambient transparency model, so you can be better aware of your surroundings, and selectable Attention mode, so real world voices can break through.

Technics AZ60 connect app

It’s in the app that you’ll also find EQ options including Flat, Enhanced bass, Superbass+, Voice, and Dynamic. You can also monitor your battery level. 

Additional functionality includes Voice Assistant compatibility, either Alexa or Siri. 

You want codecs? There’s SBC, AAC and support for LDAC when connected to a compatible smartphone over Bluetooth.

Battery life is comparable with the best ANC True Wireless buds out there right now. Typically, you’ll get 7 hours playtime with noise cancelling on (or 4.5 hours using LDAC); the charging case offers an additional 17 hours in reserve. 

A Quick Charge will give you around 70 minutes playback for 15 minutes on the juice. The earbuds run efficient Bluetooth 5.2. 

Build quality is high, and cosmetics are nice. There are four mics in each bud – a feed forward mic to cancel external sounds, a feedback mic to cancel internal noise, plus talk and voice detection.

Technics AZ60 together
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

They are also IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance, and if you forget where you last left them, there’s a Find headphones command.

Operationally I found them fairly straightforward, if a tad fiddly: one tap controls pause/play, two and three taps lower or raise volume on the left bud, and the skip tracks on the right. I was repeatedly stabbing them before I got the right result.

The AZ60 sit snugly in the ear and are comfortable for prolonged listening sessions. You know when they’re inserted properly, because the Technics logo looks level.

Sound Quality 

  • Musical approach to audio
  • Bass EQ settings a little too enthusiastic
  • Warm midrange

Sonically, these bijou buds impress, with well-defined vocals and a dynamic, punchy attack. Pop, rock and dance all sound fine, and I like their tonality with spoken word podcasts.

The AZ60M2 employ an 8mm driver allied to Technics’ clever acoustic control chamber and harmoniser. Straight from the box, they swing like Benny Goodman, but you can tweak the output a little in the Technics Connect app, if you feel the need. 

Treat bass boosting EQ with some caution, as you’ll sacrifice balance. Måneskin’s ‘Honey (are u coming)’ has a tight driving bass riff which gets a little muddy when over cranked. The Bass+ setting adds a slight boost, but SuperBass+ is a little too enthusiastic, for me at least. 

Technics AZ60 groove and logo
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Personally, I was happy with Direct flat EQ. The languid bass drum on Omar Apollo’s ‘Evergreen (You didn’t deserve me at all)’ certainly doesn’t want for weight, while the thunder crack dynamics of Phil Collin’s ‘In the Air Tonight’ land like blows to the head.

That warmth in the EAH-AZ60M2’s vocal delivery is showcased by A Little Bit Yours by Canadian crooner JP Saxe. Against a lilting piano refrain, the emotional delivery is believable and intimate. You really get the sense you are hearing a performance, rather than just listening to ‘sounds’. It’s nuance like this that sets the AZ60M2 apart.

Similarly, Sweet Child O’ Mine, the Guns N’ Roses classic, is guitar nirvana, with Slash pirouetting at the centre of the mix. The AZ60M2 savour every lick and pick.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you like a compact design and a warm, balanced sound: The AZ60M2 sit stylishly in the ear, and are easy in the pocket. They have a warm, musical character that’s eminently easy to listen to. This level of comfort and performance is not easily matched for the price.

If you value resolution above all else: While the AZ60M2 have oodles of groove, they’re not the last word in spatial resolution. If you like a more clinical sound, they may well not be for you.

Final Thoughts

The AZ60M2 are a great mix of wearable style, functionality, and musicality. For the price, I think they represent solid value. When it comes to premium True Wireless buds there’s strong competition here from Sony and Bose, but these buds hold their own.

Style wise, I’m also a fan. The AZ60M2 are understated but catch the eye with their brushed finish and distinctive logo. They also sit well, so you don’t worry they’re about to pop out when you need to hustle.

Practical benefits like three device multipoint connectivity and JustMyVoice technology will appeal to specific users and are icing on the cake.

These Technics buds can be considered above average performers that perform well with a diverse range of genres. Predictably they don’t have quite the fine detail performance of their EAH-AZ80 stablemate, and I often hankered for comparable precision, but their overall presentation is excellent. 

For the price, I reckon the Technics AZ60M2 are a hard act to beat.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every set of headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy

Tested with real world use

Tested across several weeks

You might like…

Sivga Luan Review

Sivga Luan Review

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Campfire Andromeda Emerald Sea Review

Campfire Andromeda Emerald Sea Review

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Avantree E171 Review

Avantree E171 Review

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Cleer Arc II Sport Review

Cleer Arc II Sport Review

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Review

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Review

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Philips Fidelio L4 Review

Philips Fidelio L4 Review

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago

FAQs

What’s the battery life of the Technics EAH-AZ60M2?

There’s 24 hours of battery life including the charging case with noise-cancelling on, and seven hours per charge.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
IP rating
Battery Hours
Wireless charging
Fast Charging
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
Model Number
Audio Resolution
Driver (s)
Noise Cancellation?
Connectivity
Colours
Frequency Range
Headphone Type
Voice Assistant
Technics EAH-AZ60M2
£199
$229
AU$199
Technics
IPX4
24
Yes
Yes
59 G
B0C4LR6LJD
2023
EAH-AZ60M2EK
SBC, AAC, LDAC
8mm
Yes
Bluetooth 5.3
Black, Silver, Midnight Blue
20 40000 – Hz
True Wireless
Amazon Alexa
Steve May
By Steve May
Steve May is an entertainment technology specialist who contributes to a variety of popular UK websites and publications. Creator of Home Cinema Choice magazine, Steve writes about tech for the i news…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.