Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS Review

Large, powerful and excellent to cook on.

By David Ludlow December 13th 2023 11:27am
Large, bold and gorgeous to look at, this oven will look great in any kitchen.
Chunky dials make it easy to select cooking modes.
The zoneless induction hob is a dream to use.
Digital controls are available for the main oven.
Automated cooking programmes make the hob easy to use.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Largely a triumph, this freestanding stove has an incredible zoneless induction hob with the most intuitive touchscreen controls that I’ve used. With four oven cavities below, the Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS is a high-end product for those that love to cook. It does a great job, cooking evenly and well, but I’d like a temperature control on the slow cook oven.

Pros

  • Excellent zoneless induction hob
  • Huge amount of oven space
  • Even cooking results

Cons

  • Only one oven has a light
  • No temperature control in slow cooker

Key Features

  • TypeThis freestanding appliance has four oven cavities and a zoneless induction hob.
  • Hob burnersHas a true zoneless induction hob: you can place pans where you want them.

Introduction

For those who truly love to cook and need the flexibility to have lots going on at once, the Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS is a great choice.

With four individual ovens, and an innovative FreedomFLEX zoneless induction top, this electric range cooker has a lot of flexibility and generally delivers excellent results.

Design and features

  • Zoneless induction top
  • Four cookers
  • Lots of accessories and shelves

A full-size range cooker, the Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS is a super-sized cooking appliance for those who need the utmost flexibility. Finished in stainless steel, with large metal control dials on the front, this oven screams quality and would work well as a centrepiece to a high-end kitchen.

Its standout feature is the FreedomFLEX zoneless induction top. Technically there are three zones on top (left, right and middle), but it doesn’t matter where inside these zones you place a pan, you can either place multiple smaller pans or one (or more) larger items.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS hob in use
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Drop a pan down and the intuitive touchscreen lights up to show where the pan is, giving controls. The more pans you add, the more controls are added and, as each control appears where a pan is, it’s easy to adjust power settings.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS hob controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Tap a control and there are the basic cooking controls to choose from: power settings from zero (off) to nine, plus a Boost mode. With five pans on the induction top, I could set all of them to the Boost setting.

As well as normal power settings, each control gives additional automated options: melt, simmer and keep warm.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS hob automatic cooking
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are also timers available for each cooking control, plus one individual timer that you can use for timing something else.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS hob timer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Neatly, a pause button stops cooking until you hit Play, making it easy to take the heat away if you need to quickly. I’ve used a lot of induction hobs, but the simple, straightforward interface here is the easiest that I’ve used, and the flexibility available is incredible.

Underneath are four individual ovens. Top left is the primary grill and conventional oven, which comes with a grill pan, and a telescopic shelf mount inside. There are two dials to control this space: one is a control mode, with temperature settings between 60°C and 260°C; plus, it has three grill options, depending on how much of the grill you want in operation. Then, there’s a grill setting dial, which goes from one to eight.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS grill
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This oven has space for four shelves, and has one telescopic mount pre-fitted at the bottom, although you can move this if you need to.

Underneath is a 71-litre electric oven, which has bread-proving, slow-cook and keep-warm automatic features, then a temperature control that goes between 60°C and 240°C.

For the most features, you’ll want the digital oven, which is controlled via a programme dial, with temperatures or modes set on the main screen. This oven has lots of modes: fan, pizza, intense, conventional, bottom heat, top heat, bottom heat with fan, defrost, grill, and fan-grill modes. There’s also a mode that’s not listed in the oven, but the icon looks like it’s for proving bread (only, it’s a different icon to the one listed in the manual). Temperatures here go between 50°C and 250°C.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS digital oven controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This oven has three regular shelf mounts, with one telescopic mount installed. The top shelf bracket has three positions, making it easy to adjust the height from the grill if you’re using that.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS light
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the bottom is a slow cook compartment, which has a simple on/off control. Some temperature control here would be good, so that this compartment could be used for warming plates. As it is, I measured the cavity at 150°C.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS slow cooker
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The two main ovens are the only ones with lights; I would have liked lights in each section to make it easier to see how food was cooking.

Only the digital oven has cooking time control options. You can set both a cooking time (the oven beeps at the end of this and stays warm for seven minutes); or you can set a cooking time and end time. With the latter, the oven warms up when needed, cooks for the required amount of time, finishing at the end time.

In the box, you also get a set of skewers and a meat roaster with a cup for herbs. The idea is that herbs go in the pot, and then the meat is roasted vertically to help it cook more evenly.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS roaster
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Fast induction hob
  • Good, even cooking
  • Grills could be more even

I started off cooking a batch of oven chips in the digital oven. These cooked evenly, using a total of 0.418kWh, which is very good for an oven of this size. Only ovens with alternative cooking options, such as the Hisense BSA66346PDBGUK with its air-fry mode, can cook chips using less power.

I measured how evenly the oven heats, using a tray of ceramic beads and the oven set to 200°C. I found that using the top shelf, the oven measured 198°C at the front and 204°C at the rear, which is very even.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS digital oven heat map top
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the shelf in the middle of this oven, I found the temperature at the front 198.7°C and the back 204.2°C. Again, very even temperatures.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS digital oven heat map middle
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the conventional oven, the results were good, although not quite as impressive. At the top of the oven, I measured temperatures of 197.6°C at the front and 207°C at the rear.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS normal oven heat map top
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the middle shelf, temperatures were 192.8°C at the back and 196.4°C at the rear.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS normal oven heat map middle
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the grills, I placed white bread under the grill in the separate compartment. Although the grill was slightly warmer towards the rear, the results were even, and each part of my bread was toasted.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS toast main grill
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In the digital oven, the grill doesn’t quite stretch across the entire cavity, so the toast was slightly less well done at the back left. Keep dishes in the middle of the space and you’ll get better results; plus, there’s always the separate grill compartment to use.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS toast digital oven grill
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested the power of the hob by measuring how long it takes to bring water from 20°C to 90°C. I started with my large pan with 1.5-litres of water in it. This completed the test in 3m 47s, which makes it one of the fastest hobs I’ve tested. Using my middle-size pan with 1-litre of water, the test took 3m 28s. With the smallest pan, boiling 500ml of water took just 2m 13s.

I was impressed with the automatic melting option, too. This reduced my butter to liquid without any burning.

Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS melting mode
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want lots of cooking space and a powerful hob

With two large ovens, a separate grill/oven, a slow cooker and zoneless induction hob, this oven is as flexible as it is powerful.

Buy Now

You prefer integrated appliances

If you have the wall space, you can have multiple integrated ovens, all placed at more comfortable heights.

Final Thoughts

It’s not cheap, but the Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS is solidly built, easy to use and has plenty of oven and grill space. I’m a huge fan of the induction hob, both in its zoneless working, and with the excellent touchscreen control. Overall, cooking results are excellent, but I’d ideally have liked the slow cook cavity to have a temperature control, and lights in all of the cavities would be good. If you want separates, check out my guide to the best induction hobs.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main oven for the review period

We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats.

We use slices of bread to see how evenly the grill cooks.

You might like…

Hisense BSA66346PDBGUK Review

Hisense BSA66346PDBGUK Review

David Ludlow 1 month ago
HYSapientia 24l Air Fryer Oven Review

HYSapientia 24l Air Fryer Oven Review

Simon Handby 2 months ago
Haloo Revolve Pizza Oven Review

Haloo Revolve Pizza Oven Review

Rachel Ogden 2 months ago
Belling BEL BI903MFCBLK Review

Belling BEL BI903MFCBLK Review

David Ludlow 5 months ago
Hotpoint HDM67G8C2CX Review

Hotpoint HDM67G8C2CX Review

David Ludlow 5 months ago
Hotpoint Class 6 SI6864SHIX Review

Hotpoint Class 6 SI6864SHIX Review

David Ludlow 6 months ago

FAQs

How does the zoneless hob work on the Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS?

You can place a pan down anywhere, and that location becomes the burner – it’s very flexible and powerful.

How much oven space does the Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS have?

It has two 71-litre ovens, a 41-litre oven/grill and a 41-litre slow cooker cavity.

Trusted Reviews test data

Hob time to heat 500ml water
Hob time to heat 1-litre water
Hob time to heat 1.5-litre water
Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS
2.22 min
3.46 min
3.78 min

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Stated Power
Timer
Oven type
Appliance type
Number of ovens
Oven description
Oven grill
Microwave bed type
Oven capcity
Hob size
Number of burners
Automated cooking modes
Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS
£4759
1096 x 600 x 930 MM
2023
27/11/2023
Stoves Sterling Deluxe D1100Ei ZLS
15.53 W
Yes
Combi
Freestanding
4
Quad-oven with induction hob
Yes
Flat
224 litres
110 cm
5
Keep warm, melt
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words