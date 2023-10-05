Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Haloo Revolve Pizza Oven Review

While it might be slightly smaller than some pizza ovens, the Revolve packs in more features than most.

By Rachel Ogden October 5th 2023 10:30am
Highly Recommended

Verdict

Some pizza ovens are squarely aimed at the pizza aficionado keen to up their game, providing little in the way of guidance and ease of use. The Revolve, however, manages to pull off a neat trick in offering excellent cooking abilities that’ll appeal to experienced pizzaiolos and newbies alike.

Pros

  • Revolving pizza stone
  • Includes peel, cover, recipe cards and thermometer
  • Plenty of guidance for beginners

Cons

  • No choice of colours
  • Longer to heat up than some
  • Maximum pizza size is 12-13 inches

Key Features

  • Pizza sizeMakes pizzas up to 13-inches.
  • Oven typeThis is a gas powered pizza oven, with a rotating base for even cooking.

Introduction

Haloo only launched into the UK market in 2022, bringing with it outdoor heating, lighting and cooking ranges. The Revolve Pizza Oven was one of its initial launches, featuring a novel rotating pizza stone designed to cut down on charred crusts, manual pizza turning, unevenly cooked bases and general frustration.

This, combined with almost everything you might desire to simplify pizza-making at home, ensures that whether you’re a keen entertainer or a pizza novice, the Revolve could be the outdoor oven you’ll turn to again and again.

Design and features

  • Spare stone section included
  • Sleek steel and black finish
  • Single linear gas burner

First impressions of the Revolve are good: crafted from carbon steel and stainless steel with a smart black finish, it looks and feels sturdy. Three, fold-out legs give it a little extra height compared to some – a must if you’re using it at floor level – while underneath, there’s a motor that turns the pizza stone and is powered by 3 x AA batteries.

Haloo Revolve set up ready for pizza
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside, its three pizza stone sections are made from cordierite ceramic: there’s a 13-inch circular one that rotates, flanked by two sections, with a gas burner along the back. A spare section has also been included, should one be damaged. And while the cooking area inside is smaller than some, it appears that Haloo has opted for this size for a good reason. According to its research, most people want to try different flavours of pizza, rather than make large pizzas, plus the rotating stone does away with the need to turn the pizza and the space inside to do so.  

One of the big pluses of the Revolve is the amount of kit included. Not only is there a good-sized pizza peel in the box, there’s an infrared thermometer for gauging the temperature inside the oven, which I found to be invaluable.

Haloo Revolve temperature gun
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A set of wipeable recipe cards (far more practical outdoors than a booklet), including one for a dessert pizza, help you get started.

Haloo Revolve recipes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The oven cover is also a big win – weather and UV-resistant, its carry handles mean the Revolve can be moved easily by one person. A final plus is that the stones are effectively ‘self-cleaning’, with a recommendation to burn off debris while in situ at the end of each session, and to swap the front and back stones at the next session if the front one remains grubby. I found this to be fairly effective, but didn’t manage to get them looking like new again.

Haloo Revolve cover
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Fast, even pizza cooking
  • Stone can carry on rotating slightly when turned off
  • Easy to adjust heat and gauge temperature inside

Connecting the Revolve should have been simple but turned out to be tricky: it’s supplied with a push-on bayonet-style regulator, yet the bottle of propane I had was a screw-in side fitting.

This meant I had to buy a compatible regulator before any pizza-making could happen. Once it was connected, everything else went smoothly. It lit on the second attempt – it’s worth noting that the ignition is manual not automatic, so a little trickier. 

Haloo Revolve gas control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In general, I found that it was slower to heat up than some: the stones took about 30 minutes rather than the rapid 15 or so that other gas-fired models are capable of. However, having the infrared thermometer on hand ensured that I could assess this as I waited rather than take my chances with a pizza oven that wasn’t hot enough. 

Getting the pizza in was straightforward – the peel supplied had a long handle and was easy to use – although the instructions recommend stopping the rotation while you do so. This isn’t instantaneous – often, when I turned the rotation off, the stone carried on turning a little. This was less of an issue when sliding the pizza in, but more of a challenge when it came to fishing it out. I found that turning off the rotation just before I was ready with the pizza peel was the most effective technique. 

Haloo Revolve pizza peel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I used the Revolve to cook several basic cheese and tomato pizzas, with a little semolina on the underside and on the crust. While I could cook these without turning the heat down for rapid results, the most consistency came from lowering the flame while they were in the oven.

This method produced evenly cooked pizza: risen at the edges with hardly any singeing while melting and browning the cheese on top.  

Haloo Revolve cooked pizza
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once I felt the cheese and tomato pizzas were as good as they could be, I turned to topping the pizza with meat and vegetables. This benefitted more from turning the heat down when the pizza was in the oven, as cooking solely on high heat tended to burn the crust before the topping was sufficiently browned. Lowered, the salami and mushroom-topped pizzas emerged well-cooked but not burnt, with a nicely risen crust, crispy underside and even some leopard-spotting around the exterior.

Should you buy it?

You love the idea of making pizza with authentic-looking crusts: Get beautifully risen dough and elusive leopard spotting at home, without the need to pop to the local pizzeria.

You’re truly passionate about cooking pizza regularly on a large scale: The smaller size of the Revolve could limit your horizons.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve found pizza ovens to be often the preserve of those who are willing to invest time and energy in crafting the perfect pizza, plus lots of kit, the Revolve is sure to be a breath of fresh air. It strikes the right balance between offering enough for most seasoned pizza makers and being user-friendly for the novice cook.

Its features are genuinely useful and practical, and it’s rare that I can say that about any product. It’d be nice if the stone stopped turning immediately when the motor was switched off, and I’d like a choice of regulator but they’re minor quibbles.

Otherwise, I feel this is a pizza oven that will suit most people and be a regular guest at gatherings. However, if you want pizza any time, anywhere, and the weather’s looking less than clement, the more flexible indoor-outdoor Ooni Volt 12 might be more appealing. For more space inside, you may want to look at the cheaper Gozney Roccbox with a static stone.

How we test

We test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main oven for the review period

We use an IR temperature sensor to check the internal temperature.

We measure power usage to see how much the oven costs to run.

FAQs

How does the Haloo Revolve Pizza Oven’s rotating base work?

This uses three AA batteries to rotate the pizza stone while cooking; heat is provided by gas.

What’s the maximum size of the pizza you can make in the Haloo Revolve Pizza Oven?

It can make pizzas up to 13-inches.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Special features
Oven type
Appliance type
Number of ovens
Oven description
Microwave bed type
Haloo Revolve Pizza Oven
£549.99
45 x 55.6 x 43.8 CM
2023
28/09/2023
Rotating pizza stone
Convection
Freestanding
1
Rotating pizza oven
Rotating
Rachel Ogden
By Rachel Ogden
Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

