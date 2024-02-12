Verdict

A truly brilliant integrated oven, the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 has it all, including integrated steam, temperature probe, smart control and the brilliant Slide and Hide door that makes it easy to load and unload the door. A smart touchscreen interface (with optional Twist Pad Flex integration), pyrolytic cleaning and brilliant temperature control make this a great choice for those who love to cook and don’t want to compromise on looks.

Introduction

Neff is about the joy of cooking, and the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven provides every possible mode you could want (steam, grill, fan, temperature probe and more), all packaged inside a beautiful-looking integrated oven.

With a Neff Slide and Hide door, this oven is also super easy to load and unload.

Design and features

Flex design offers swappable handles and trim

Slide and Hide door

Smart app control

Part of Neff’s Flex Design range, the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven has a choice of trims and handles (brushed bronze, deep black, metallic silver and anthracite grey), so you can style it up to match other appliances in the range, such as the Neff N90 T66YYY4C0 hob.

Pair this with an integrated microwave oven or another full-size oven, and there’s even a taller trim that surrounds both appliances to make them look like one.

The first thing to mention about this oven is the Slide and Hide door. I’ve long been a fan of this design and have an older model at home. If you’ve not seen it before, the Slide and Hide door pulls open like a regular oven door and then slides into a gap at the bottom of the oven.

Not having a large door to lean over makes it far easier to load and unload the oven. When I use an oven without this mechanism, I really miss it. Trust me, it’s not a gimmick, it’s a genuinely helpful addition.

Inside this oven, there’s a total of 71 litres of space. Even with the space required for the door mechanism, Neff has still provided as much space as you’d get on an oven with a regular door, such as the AEG BPK948330M.

Neff provides a single-wire shelf (two would have been nice), plus a universal pan and an enamel baking tray. There’s one telescopic rail, plus two additional well-spaced shelf rails.

Control is through the touchscreen display, which I found very responsive.

If you don’t like this, then you can buy a Twist Pad Flex and magnetically connect it to either side of the screen, rotating it to select options.

Get two Twist Pad Flex, and you can use one for navigation and one to change settings. They do make control faster than using the touchscreen, so it would be nice to see one in the box.

With a magnet holding this on, the Twist Pad Flex can be swapped between any compatible appliance, including other ovens and hobs.

General oven modes include top/bottom heat, circo therm (fan), gentle circo therm, top/bottom heat gentle, circo roasting, circo therm intensive, bread-baking, full-surface grill, bottom heat, low-temperature cooking, plate warming, dough proving, and keep warm.

Select a mode, and you can set the temperature and cooking time. To help, each mode has an information button that tells you what it does.

Most modes are compatible with the temperature probe, which plugs into the side of the oven. I found it best to plug this in before the oven gets hot, as the socket is a little fiddly to reach.

With the probe connected, you can set a target temperature, with the oven shutting down automatically when it detects that your food is at the perfect temperature.

Cleverly, the oven shows an estimated cook time on screen, which adjusts automatically and gets more accurate after 10 to 15 minutes of starting a cook. At the start of the cook, the screen shows its current error margin, such as +/-35m; as time goes on, this estimate is replaced by a real cook time.

In any mode, when the target temperature is reached or the timer reaches zero, you can choose to finish, add extra cooking time, keep warm or rest, with the latter showing a timer to see how long your food has rested for.

Most modes are also compatible with the steam mode. Continuous steam can be added with a selection of three levels, adding moisture to the cooking process. Or there’s Steam Jet, which shoots a short-term addition of steam, which is ideal for breads and rolls

Look at the oven and it’s not apparent where the water reservoir is. Tap the icon on the right-hand side of the screen, and the front panel gently lifts up to reveal the reservoir underneath. Over-engineered? Perhaps, but it keeps the oven looking sleek and looks cool in operation.

Beyond the manual modes, the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 has a series of automated cooking options for common foods, such as potatoes, chicken and beef.

Some cooking modes have two options: one without the probe (you have to enter the weight of the food) and one with a probe (the ideal target temperature is pre-set). Those who like to take control won’t need these modes, but they can be a good way to get started and learn a bit more about what this oven is capable of.

It’s easy to keep an eye on what’s cooking, thanks to the bright internal light and the large glass panel on the door.

Compatible with the Home Connect app, the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 can be remote controlled and monitored over Wi-Fi. I like the app for two reasons. First, it gives notifications when the oven reaches temperature or the end of a cooking cycle. Secondly, the app fully explains what all of the options, such as crisp finish, do.

Multiple cleaning modes are available, including Easy Clean, which uses water to create steam to help dislodge dirt, to pyrolytic cleaning, where the oven gets super hot and burns grease off.

Performance

Excellent temperature control

Precision cooking

Steam helps maintain moisture

An oven’s quality is largely down to how evenly it can heat, and the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 is exceptional. Setting the oven to 200°C, I filled a baking tray with ceramic beads.

Leaving them in the centre of the oven, I measured the front of the tray at 194.8°C and the back at 201.2°C. That’s very little variation. Using a thermal camera, you can see how evenly the heat is distributed: slightly hotter (and whiter) at the back where the fan is; slightly cooler towards the front.

Moving the tray to the top shelf, I saw a similar pattern: 199°C at the front and 204.8°C at the rear. Again, the thermal image shows just how evenly the oven heats.

Cooking a batch of oven chips demonstrates just how good this oven is, with the chips coming out brilliantly even, with a nice crisp finish to the outside.

I measured the oven using just 0.365kWh of power (not including heat-up time), which is a chunk less power than rivals have used in the same test. That shows that the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 deserves its A+ efficiency rating.

Next, I cooked a chicken breast, using the temperature probe, with the target temperature set to 74°C. Chicken can be prone to drying out, but the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 cooked my breast brilliantly, retaining moisture throughout.

Steam cooking proved its worth when tackling a baguette: a nice crisp exterior with a soft and fluffy inside, all managed easily without the mess and danger of adding hot water to a baking tray manually.

Testing the grill, I put six slices of bread on a shelf, spread out evenly underneath the grill. At the end of my cooking time, each slice was perfectly cooked, showing that this oven has an even edge-to-edge grill.

Final Thoughts The Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 is truly exceptional: energy efficient, packed full of all the cooking modes that you could ever want, and brilliant temperature control. With the Slide and Hide door, app control and a choice of trims, this is the oven for those who love to cook, but don’t want to sacrifice style. Looking for something more basic? Check out my guide to the best ovens. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main oven for the review period We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats. We use slices of bread to see how evenly the grill cooks.

FAQs Do you need a Twist Pad Flex to use the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven? No, the oven has a touchscreen display that you can use for normal control, but the Twist Pad Flex (or a pair of them) do make control faster.