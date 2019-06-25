How good is the performance on the Xperia 1?

The Xperia 1 has a Snapdragon 855 chipset and performs well. It’s fast and can handle any game with ease.

The phone includes 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a slot for a microSD card.

There’s no 5G here, although this is still a rarity.

Sony has packed the Xperia 1 with all the usual specs for a 2019 flagship Android: Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is fast becoming the go-to setup for a high-end phone.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8, the Xperia 1 is fast. It’s nippy in regular use and when gaming. It doesn’t feel quite as snappy as the OnePlus 7 Pro (which remains the fastest overall Android phone); however, I’ll put that down to the difference in the screen refresh rates.

Sony Xperia 1 processor: Geekbench 4

Geekbench 4 is a CPU-focused benchmark that tests many aspects of a phone’s processor. We run all the phones we review through Geekbench, since it offers a general score for overall performance and it’s become very popular for doing so.

The results churned out of the app include scores for both single-core and multi-core performance. Single-core scores used to be the most important metric of a phone’s performance, since most Android apps are optimised to use only a single thread. However, advances in Android mean more and more processes are multi-thread.

Scores from the Xperia 1 are what I’d expected. It beats the Huawei P30 Pro, marginally, in both scores and drops comfortably behind the iPhone XS.

Sony Xperia 1 overall system: AnTuTu

AnTuTu is a generalist benchmark that synthetically tests everything from theoretical performance when playing intensive games to basic picture filter editing and scrolling.

The Sony Xperia 1 scores excellently in this test and results are among the best we’ve seen from all the devices reviewed.

Sony Xperia 1 graphics: 3DMark

3DMark’s Slingshot benchmark focuses on checking a phone’s GPU (graphics) performance. If you’re a big mobile gamer then this is an important metric. Since the Xperia 1 is a high-end phone, the differences between the various devices in the chart above are minimal. The Xperia 1 can play every game on the Play Store and you won’t notice much lag or dropped frames.