Sections
- Page 1 Sony Xperia 1 Review
- Page 2 Camera Review
- Page 3 Battery Life Review
- Page 4 Screen Review
- Page 5 Performance Review
How good is the performance on the Xperia 1?
- The Xperia 1 has a Snapdragon 855 chipset and performs well. It’s fast and can handle any game with ease.
- The phone includes 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a slot for a microSD card.
- There’s no 5G here, although this is still a rarity.
Sony has packed the Xperia 1 with all the usual specs for a 2019 flagship Android: Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is fast becoming the go-to setup for a high-end phone.
Like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8, the Xperia 1 is fast. It’s nippy in regular use and when gaming. It doesn’t feel quite as snappy as the OnePlus 7 Pro (which remains the fastest overall Android phone); however, I’ll put that down to the difference in the screen refresh rates.
Related: Best Phones 2019
Sony Xperia 1 processor: Geekbench 4
Geekbench 4 is a CPU-focused benchmark that tests many aspects of a phone’s processor. We run all the phones we review through Geekbench, since it offers a general score for overall performance and it’s become very popular for doing so.
The results churned out of the app include scores for both single-core and multi-core performance. Single-core scores used to be the most important metric of a phone’s performance, since most Android apps are optimised to use only a single thread. However, advances in Android mean more and more processes are multi-thread.
Scores from the Xperia 1 are what I’d expected. It beats the Huawei P30 Pro, marginally, in both scores and drops comfortably behind the iPhone XS.
Sony Xperia 1 overall system: AnTuTu
AnTuTu is a generalist benchmark that synthetically tests everything from theoretical performance when playing intensive games to basic picture filter editing and scrolling.
The Sony Xperia 1 scores excellently in this test and results are among the best we’ve seen from all the devices reviewed.
Sony Xperia 1 graphics: 3DMark
3DMark’s Slingshot benchmark focuses on checking a phone’s GPU (graphics) performance. If you’re a big mobile gamer then this is an important metric. Since the Xperia 1 is a high-end phone, the differences between the various devices in the chart above are minimal. The Xperia 1 can play every game on the Play Store and you won’t notice much lag or dropped frames.
Score
Unlike other sites, we thoroughly test every product we review. We use industry standard tests in order to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever accept money to review a product. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.