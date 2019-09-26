Sennheiser GSP 670 Review

Verdict The Sennheiser GSP 670 are one of the best gaming headsets you can get at the moment. They don't look pretty, but they offer wonderfully balanced audio, industry leading mic quality and a super comfortable fit. The only downside is that they're seriously expensive. Pros Wonderfully balanced audio

The Sennheiser GSP 670 is the brand’s latest swing at creating the Holy Grail of gaming headsets: a wireless set with audiophile-level sound quality.

While it doesn’t have the nifty head tracking tech seen on the rival Audeze Mobius, which remains one of the most interesting headsets ever made, it does largely manage to succeed in this aim and is one of the best sounding wireless sets we’ve ever tested.

The only downside is that with the price set to £300 and a home-wear only design, the Sennheiser GSP 670 is a seriously expensive luxury.

Sennheiser GSP 670 design – Functional, but a little dull

Visually the Sennheiser GSP 670 fall between the two extremes you normally see on a gaming headset.

One being Asus and its ROG / Strix line which tend to have garishly over the top angular designs full of RGB lighting that make them look more like a prop from a Predator movie than a pair of headphones. The other being SteelSeries, which tends to make wonderfully discrete headsets that look a lot like regular headphones.

The GSP 670 are blissfully free of RGB lights and stupid gimmicks, but the large volume control wheel, huge noise cancelling mic and giant swath of nylon padding also make it unmistakably a gaming headset and something you definitely won’t be wearing during your morning commute. Personally I like the functionality-first, utilitarian approach, but it’s something to be aware of.

In terms of build quality, they don’t have the premium feel of the SteelSeries Artic Pro Wireless or Audeze Mobius. But they are well made and tick all the right boxes when it comes to functionality.

The pairing process is wonderfully simple, just turn them on and pair via Bluetooth, or using the dongle to establish a superior low latency connection. From there download the Sennheiser Gaming Suite (PC) and tweak the settings to your liking – it’s here that you can turn on the headset’s 7.1 surround sound.

The controls are all sensibly placed with the main mic and game audio volume controls sitting on the right bud, with a custom programmable key sitting just below them that can be used to turn on 7.1 surround sound or switch between audio profiles. The padding and adjustable headband also make it quick and easy to get a comfortable fit, a fact aided by the fact they only weigh 398g.

Battery life is the only minor weak point with Senheisser’s quoted 20 hours Bluetooth, and 16 hours low-latency estimates proving a wee bit optimistic during testing. I tended to get closer to 10-12 hours using the low latency connection. My only other minor quibble with the design is that it uses a micro-USB, not USB-C charge input, which is a bit of a faff considering most hardware has moved to the newer standard.

Sennheiser GSP 670 audio quality – Amazing sound and clear mic

When it comes to sound quality, you’ll struggle to find a more balanced wireless gaming headset than the Sennheiser GSP 670.

The sound is very different too what you’ll find on most gaming headsets. This may put off some regular, non-audio conscious buyers as the most noticeable difference is how controlled the low end is. Unlike competing sets, such as the Arctis Pro which push the low end to the point it can wonder intrude on other parts of the sound, the Sennheiser GSP 670 keep it under permanent control. This gives it a far precise sound than most headsets, but can initially feel like it’s less powerful to an untrained ear.

It’s this precise quality that resonates through the whole sound. Tonal balance is great, with every part of the audio taking a distinct space. Creeping around in Dead by Daylight I could hear every distinct noise, from a generator blowing in the distance to a crow chirping, even when my character’s heart was beating like a kick drum as the killer approached,

The 7.1 surround sound doesn’t match the Audeze Mobius for pure immersion, but it works well enough and gives audio a clear sense of direction. I could definitely identify where gunfire was coming from when playing Destiny 2 and other online shooters

The headset’s closed back design and leatherette pads also offer great noise isolation. Despite not having true ANC I never had any background noise creeping in. The only time I suffered any audio issues was when playing games at very high volumes. Here some sibilance could creep in and high frequency sounds, like gunfire, could begin to distort. But this only occurred when the volume was incredibly high.

The mic is another stand out feature and one of the biggest differentiators between the GSP 670 and Arctis Pro. The Arctis Pro sounds great, but like most SteelSeries headsets its mic was a little weak, and had a tendency to distort. The GSP 670’s noise cancelling mic is blissfully clear by comparison, and one of the best I’ve tested on a gaming headset. Even during heated, loud, online matches my team reported being able to hear me loud and clear, making it a great option for competitive gamers.

Should I buy the Sennheiser GSP 670?

If you are a gamer that really cares about audio quality and doesn’t want the hassle of a wired connection then the Sennheiser GSP 670 could well be the gaming headset for you. It offers wonderfully balanced audio and has one of the best mics I’ve ever tested on a gaming headset.

The only downside is that it costs a whopping £299, which makes it a very expensive luxury that’s probably complete overkill for most casual gamers.

The Sennheiser GSP 670 are one of the best gaming headsets you can get at the moment. They don’t look pretty, but they offer wonderfully balanced audio, industry leading mic quality and a super comfortable fit. The only downside is they’re seriously expensive.

