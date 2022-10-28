Verdict

The Razer Enki is a stylish gaming chair that features advanced ergonomics for a competitive price point. If the company’s previous flagship was all about adjustability, this model takes what worked in the lumbar department and streamlines things without compromising the commitment to quality.

Pros Excellent build quality

Fixed lumbar support works well

Included plush headrest pillow Cons Average construction process

Lumbar support isn’t adjustable

Availability UK RRP: £399.99

USA RRP: $399.99

Europe RRP: €449.99

Canada RRP: CA$559.99

Australia RRP: AU$674.95

Key Features Advanced ergonomics The Razer Enki features a wide range of reclining angles as well as a wider frame to accommodate more types of gamers.

300lb weight limit The Razer Enki is durable enough to support people with a max weight limit of 300lbs.

Supported height of up to 6ft8 The Razer Enki has gamers of most heights in mind as there’s support for taller people of up to 6ft8.

Introduction

The Razer Enki is a fully-featured gaming chair that ultimately lives up to its premium price.

Everything you could expect to find from a market-leading model is accounted for by an even mix of substance and style. It looks good, it’s comfortable, and has a few tricks up its sleeve rarely seen at the $399.99 price point.

Razer isn’t exactly a veteran of the furniture space, having only emerged into the gaming chair market back in 2020. The continued focus is on advanced ergonomics, and while the debut model certainly earned its fans, its higher price was alienating to some. Enter Enki, a chair that seeks to keep everything that worked with the Iskur and be more reasonable for your everyday consumer.

Assembly

Takes up to 45 minutes to build

Easy-to-read schematics included in the box

Razer recommends two people to build

Putting the Razer Enki together isn’t too bad of an experience. There’s nothing necessarily special about the construction process, as things are kept no-frills through and through.

Some gaming chair brands will employ the likes of magnetic rails to align the backrest and the seat, or be billed for their quick building. That’s not the case with this model, though. If you’re an experienced builder, you’ll put it together in around 30 minutes. If this is your first time, though, that could span out to more like 45 minutes.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

What’s nice is how robust everything is packaged, including a huge A1 size vinyl print with clear instructions to follow. It’s definitely appreciated to get physical, easy-to-read schematics included in the box and not just a QR code that pulls up a video link. That said, though, I did encounter a little stubbornness when unscrewing and re-threading the four main screws which connect the two main pieces. Your mileage may vary, as this isn’t uncommon, but it doesn’t quite fit together as painlessly as the Iskur X did, for instance.

Razer recommends two people to build the Enki chair, and while I managed it solo, some frustration can be avoided by having a helping hand. You see, you need to physically push and hold the backrest against where the screw holes go. This is entirely possible one-handed, but it’s not ideal, and the rail won’t sit pretty unless it’s absolutely flush. The last thing you want to do is break out the included hex key tool again just to undo all your hard work because you’ve noticed an ever-so-slight gap where there shouldn’t be one.

Design and Features

Snubs classic racing chair design

Recommended height allowance up to 6ft8

Features fixed lumbar arch

Looks are subjective, but I generally like the leanness of the Razer Enki. The brand has made the decision to distance this line from its previous Iskur generation by opting for a much wider seat base, not a bucket seat or hemmed-in / hugging backrest corners. This model forgoes the traditional racing style that’s all too common from many of the best gaming chair brands, and I think that the decision ultimately pays off.

The Razer Enki is noticeably lightweight and features a slick black and green color scheme in the expected house style. A particularly neat touch is the green stitching that accents the angular lines and curves of the backrest and the seat itself. The dual-texture synthetic leather adds another layer to the visual design, too. It’s practical, as the checkered areas found in the seat and the back have a higher density foam than at the edges

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

An immediate advantage of this is in the recommended height allowance, up to 6ft8. That’s a great win for inclusivity and means that taller gamers can still use the chair to its full capacity. By contrast, most regular (non-XL) sized gaming chairs typically go up to 6ft2, so if you’re someone above this height, you’ll be accommodated well. That’s due in part to the 110-degree extended shoulder arches and 21-inch seat base, so you’ve got space to sit how you feel is optimal.

One look at the Enki and you’ll note a major similarity between it and the Iskur: lumbar support. Now, keep in mind that this version cannot be adjusted, as it’s instead fixed in a slight arch that lines up against your spine. It certainly makes an aesthetic difference.

In terms of the features available with the Razer Enki, there’s the full suite you would expect to find from a premium model. This includes 4D armrests, and reclining functionality of up to 152 degrees, which is considerably further back than many other models I’ve tested in the past. The rocking lever is an interesting addition as well, as you’re able to lean back, lock-in, and keep the position maintained.

Performance

Allows you to unlock the tilt mechanism

Includes a headrest pillow

4D arm rests are well made

In my weeks of testing the Razer Enki, I’ve found that the gaming chair’s ergonomic nature does pay off compared to some other models I’ve had my hands on in the past year.

The highlight has to be the fixed lumbar arch which encourages good posture. For the record, I am 6 feet tall and around 180lbs, and felt fully supported without strain. From the press material, you may think that it would feel a little hard or uncomfortable over time, but it’s something that’s easy to get used to.

It’s the culmination of the rocking functionality and the further reclining angles that elevate this gaming chair from some others I’ve tried in the same price range. Being able to unlock the tilt mechanism, lean back, and then recline with the backrest for more comfortable media consumption has been worthwhile. It’s a feature that I didn’t think I would use or want to implement, but now I would find it hard to go without it in the future.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The included headrest pillow is a nice-to-have, but I found that it wasn’t too necessary for keeping my head supported. This isn’t a problem unique to the Razer Enki, as other non-adjustable pillows have this issue. You need to strap it to the backrest in one place, so it’s either there or it’s not. You may like how it feels against the back of your head and neck, but it wasn’t something I wanted to use much.

The 4D armrests are very similar to what you’ll find on the original Razer Iskur model, and they’re incredibly well made and functional. As expected, you can tilt them left and right, raise and lower, and slide back and forth. Finding a good angle for your elbows isn’t difficult, and the fact you can tuck them in towards you makes a difference if you’re holding a controller in your hands or leaning over a desk onto your mouse and keyboard.

Should you buy it? You want effective ergonomic support and leading features for a competitive price: The Razer Enki has all the functionality that you would hope to find in a premium gaming chair while coming in significantly cheaper than many flagship models this year. You want a more traditional racing-style gaming chair: If you’re more interested in a more straightforward ergonomic model then you may be better served by the Razer Iskur or Iskur X.

Final Thoughts While the Razer Enki isn’t the cheapest gaming chair by a long shot, I do believe that it’s the best possible alternative to the Iskur, especially when factoring in that it sells for $100 less. The building process may be pretty plain, but I can look past that because of how ergonomically sound and adaptive this model is for me, and likely the vast majority of gamers. Fixed lumbar support is something that seems inconsequential at first, but once you get used to it, it’s something you will struggle to go back from. What’s holding me back from declaring the Enki as the definitive gaming chair is the smaller cost-saving measures considering the MSRP. For example, it would have been nice to have a magnetic headrest pillow that could be adjusted. As a frame of reference, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 includes just that, as well as other magnetic accessories for the same price point, if not cheaper, depending on the variant. Still, all things considered, this is a definite step up from the Razer Iskur X, my previous daily driver gaming chair for over a year. Realistically, the same rate here for that budget model and getting a lot more bang for your buck. If you’re trying to decide between Razer chairs specifically, this is the one I think should be at the top of your consideration list. Trusted Score

How we test We use every gaming chair we review as our main chair for both work and gaming for at least a week. We also build the chair ourselves to test out the assembly process, and make use of every available feature. We take multiple factors into consideration for the final verdict, including comfort, build quality, features and price. I’ve used the Razer Enki for over two weeks in everything from long gaming sessions, as well as my main chair for working from home. We assemble the chair ourselves to see how easy it is to build.

FAQs What gaming chairs does Razer make? The two main lines from the company are the Iskur and Enki series. As well as the standard models, both lines have a cheaper ‘X’ variant, and the latter now has a dedicated Pro version.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Razer Enki £399.99 $399.99 €449.99 CA$599.99 AU$674.95 Razer 26.4 x 26.79 x 55.51 INCHES 53.15 LB B09CLLYMH6 ›

