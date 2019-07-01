Roccat Kain 120 AIMO Review

Verdict This is a solid gaming mouse for the price, using a striking yet simplistic design to its utmost advantage. The Titan Click and Owl-Eye optical sensor combine to create a device that feels excellent to use regardless of the context, working well both inside games and out. Pros Design is both attractive and feels great

Click switches are fast and responsive

Versatile for both gaming and work

Light as a feather without compromise Cons Focus on simplicity won't be for everyone

Cable could be longer for more ambitious setups

Key Specifications Review Price: £62.99

Release Date: September 2019

16,000 DPI optical sensor

RBG lighting support

Wired Gaming Mouse

What is the Roccat Kain 120 AIMO?

The Roccat Kain 120 Aimo is a gorgeous gaming mouse, boasting a luscious colour scheme and sharp, comfortable form factor.

I’ve been using this mouse for a couple of weeks now and it’s a tantalising bit of kit, and I’m not just talking about the simplistic yet effective implementation of RGB lighting. Its buttons are responsive, movement deft, and overall design fits in nicely with my current setup.

The Roccat Kain 120 AIMO is a visually spectacular gaming mouse

Weighing in at just 89g, this mouse is absurdly light. It glides across my workspace like a feather, offering an impressive degree of accuracy both during everyday tasks and a variety of gaming experiences. Whether you’re into shooters or strategy, the Roccat Kain caters to all tastes effectively.

The outer shell is made of plastic, but Roccat has ensured this mouse isn’t forgettable by jazzing things up with its own advanced coating technology. It’s designed to prevent dirt and other debris from getting in between the buttons, which is definitely a concern after months of use.

Despite lacking a dedicated grip or means of physical customisation, the Roccat Kain is still wonderful to hold, and I never found it slipping from my grasp during heated sessions.

The Kain also abandons the signature design Roccat has made its own in recent years, rewriting the blueprint to create something simple, effective and innovative. It’s worked, and it’s easy to see why Roccat has labelled this mouse its “masterpiece.” It’s one of the company’s most visually spectacular models yet.

The white and black colour combo along with the dazzling RGB lighting gives the Roccat Kain an eye candy look, and I can see it becoming a mainstay of my gaming setup going forward. However, I will level criticism as its potential over reliance on simplicity. Beyond a lovingly placed DPI button, everything else is pedestrian in its placement, although an extra smattering of buttons would be a disservice to the otherwise elegant look.

The Roccat Kain click mechanism and 16,000 DPI both impress

Sporting the Roccat Owl-Eye optical sensor, the Kain comes equipped with an impressive 16,000 DPI, which can be adjusted with ease from a button in the centre of the device. I quickly found my sweet spot, speeding across my dual monitor setup and fast-paced shooter titles with ease. It’s made even better by a robust movement speed adjustable lift-off distance that makes every motion feel silky smooth.

Possessing six individual presets, the DPI input can be customised further by downloading Roccat’s bespoke Swarm software. Once installed, you can assign values to each increment that fits your personal preference. There’s also EasyShift+, a wonderful feature which allows you to assign secondary values to each of the mouse buttons. This worked well in Final Fantasy 14 when calling mounts and accessing specific menus, and I imagine similar praise can be lauded upon implementation in MOBAs and other genres.

Finally, we get onto the ‘Titan Click’ mechanic, and with such a colossal name comes great expectations. It’s essentially a unique variant of Omron switches found with other gaming mice, engineered for a greater degree of accuracy.

In practice, it feels lovely. All of the buttons across the Roccat Kain feel fast and precise. Combined with the feathery light chassis, malleable DPI and everything else, the Roccat Kain makes a striking impression indeed.

Should I buy the Roccat Kain 120 Aimo?

The short answer is – absolutely. This is a solid gaming mouse for the price, using a striking yet simplistic design to its utmost advantage. The Titan Click and Owl-Eye optical sensor combine to create a device that feels excellent to use regardless of the context, working well both inside of games and out.

Outside of its mechnical prowess, the Roccat Kain is also a looker with its striking dual-colour aesthetic and RGB lighting that adapts to how you play. It looks excellent, and combined with how well it feels to use, you’ve got one of the best gaming mice I’ve tested in a while.

