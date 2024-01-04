Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Review

The peak of motion detection

By David Ludlow January 4th 2024 10:14am
More powerful than its predecessor, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro has 3D Motion Detection, night colour vision and HDR.
The stand can be moved to the back of the camera and used as a wall mount.
A Quick Release battery is installed under the security cover.
Recommended

Verdict

A neat improvement over the original, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro shoots high quality 1080p video in the day and at night. It’s the addition of 3D Motion Detection that really sets this camera apart from the competition. Using radar, this system means that the camera only records and warns you about important alerts, cutting down on general chatter and annoyance.

Pros

  • Excellent image quality
  • Radar-based motion detection
  • Cheap subscription plans

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Low-resolution satellite images in some locations

Key Features

  • TypeThis is primarily an outdoor camera, although it can be used inside thanks to its regular stand.
  • ConnectionConnects via Wi-Fi to your home network.

Introduction

Ring’s radar-based 3D Motion Detection has proved itself to be a game-changer in reducing the number of alerts that a camera generates, particularly for outdoor models.

Now, the technology comes to the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (also called the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro Battery), which is available in both a Battery and Plug-In version.

Excellent image quality, fine control over alerts and flexible installation make this one of the best security cameras currently available.

Design and installation

  • It can be stand or wall-mounted
  • USB-C input for power

I’ve got the battery version of the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro on review, although there’s also a permanently wired plug-in version. Both cost the same, and the battery version has a USB-C input on the rear, which can be used with the optional adaptor to make it a permanently wired product. Otherwise, both versions of the product are the same.

Out of the box, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro comes with a stand installed, so it can be stood up. However, this stand can be removed and attached to the rear of the camera, acting as a wall mount, which is how I installed my review sample.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro with mount
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As I have the battery version of the camera, I had to pre-charge and then install the Quick Release Battery Pack, which is the same as used in other battery products, such as the Ring Video Doorbell Plus. That’s handy, as you can swap batteries between products and buy a spare, so you’ve always got a charged battery to swap in.

To prevent the battery from being removed by a thief, it’s hidden underneath a secure flap, which is held in place by a screw.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once powered on, the camera needs to be connected to Wi-Fi and the Ring app, a process that took me a matter of minutes.

Features

  • 3D Motion Detection
  • Excellent value cloud plans
  • Works with other cameras and alarm

As a Ring product, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro works much like any other camera or doorbell in the line-up. When you fire up the Ring app, the camera gets a thumbnail image, which you can tap on to jump into the camera’s page.

From here, I could start a live view and use the two-way talk feature to chat with anyone that I’d spotted on the feed. The camera’s siren (85dB) can be triggered. It’s loud enough to draw attention to the fact that a recording is happening.

Underneath this is the timeline, which can be used to scroll back through events, provided you have a Ring Protect subscription for cloud storage.

Ring’s plans are some of the best value, starting at £3.49 a month for one camera (£34.99 a year), for 30-days of history, or you can cover all of your devices and get cellular backup for the Ring Alarm for £8 a month (£80 a year.)

I used to find the timeline a rather time-consuming way to find clips, but app updates have improved the timeline immeasurably. It’s now easy to jump to a specific date and filter the event by type (motion, person, live view, or linked device).

Alternatively, there’s an improved timeline, which has the same filtering options but presents events in a single list. Ring has finally added a thumbnail to each event, making it much quicker to find the one that you want. Clips can be played locally or downloaded to your phone so that you can save anything important.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To reduce the number of unimportant alerts you get, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro has several advanced features, and there’s a useful wizard at the start that takes you through configuration. There are the standard detection options that most cameras have: motion sensitivity and activity zones, which let me select the areas of the camera’s feed that I was interested in.

It’s the 3D Motion Detection that really makes the difference. Using Radar, this feature lets the camera ignore motion based on distance. Put the camera on the front of your home, for example, and you can tell it to ignore motion from outside of your property.

Setting up 3D Motion Detection requires setting up a Bird’s Eye Zone. How easy this is depends on where you live, as the app uses a satellite map that you draw the zone on. Where I live, the satellite map is very low resolution, and it took a lot of squinting to line it up.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro motion settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s worth doing and adjusting if necessary, as 3D Motion Detection really does reduce the number of pointless alerts. In fact, I find that the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro barely generates any alerts, while capturing what’s important.

3D Motion Detection also gives you Bird’s Eye View. With each captured event, an overlay shows how motion was triggered, and the path that the triggerer took.

With a Ring Protect subscription, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro can also be set only to warn you when a person is spotted, with the option to still record motion for all other events. People detection is very useful, but it would be nice to see separate vehicle and animal detection, which the rival Arlo Pro 5 has.

I love how this camera (and others) can be tied in with the Ring Alarm, turning on and off automatically based on the alarm’s mode. That makes it really easy to have this camera record only when it’s convenient for you.

Finally, the camera can trigger (or be triggered by) other devices when motion is detected, providing a fuller view of what happens when motion is detected.

Video quality

  • HDR
  • Full HD video
  • Colour night vision

With a 155-degree field of view, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro can capture a good amount of outdoor space, no matter where you place it.

There’s only a Full HD resolution sensor, rather than a 2K or higher one, although Ring has maximised image quality, with both HDR and colour night vision.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro front view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

During the day, I found that the camera exposed the image very well, coping well with sunlight pointed directly at it. The image is relatively sharp, for 1080p, able to show what’s happening with enough detail.

I did find that HDR images (below, right) contained more information than the standard image (below, left).

Ring Stick UP Cam Pro day sample with HDR
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Ring Stick UP Cam Pro daylight sample no HDR
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At night, the standard option is to shoot in black and white using IR. The quality of the IR footage is excellent, clearly highlighting me from a distance of a few metres, maintaining detail that many cameras lose.

Ring Stick UP Cam Pro night sample IR
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Switch on the colour night mode, and the camera can continue to take colour footage provided there’s enough light. When it’s very dark, the image looks a little unreal, with a green sky.

Ring Stick UP Cam Pro colour night sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Get some light into the scene, and the camera can shoot images that are almost as good at night as they are during the day.

Ring Stick UP Cam Pro night sample in colour with ambient light
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life

  • Long battery life
  • Easy to recharge

Battery life will depend on how many alerts the camera generates. I had my camera running for around six weeks, and battery power was at 39%. Based on that, I should get just under three months from a charge.

If your camera picks up a lot more alerts, then battery life will be shorter, but still good: if you find that battery life isn’t very long, then try adjusting the motion settings to reduce the number of alerts that you get.

With a Quick Release Battery inside, the camera is easy to charge and, as I mentioned earlier in the review, you can even have a spare battery ready to go.

Should you buy it?

You want to reduce the number of alerts you get

With 3D Motion Detection, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro only warns you about important alerts and cuts down on the noise.

Buy Now

You don’t want to pay for a subscription

If you want to monitor your home without a monthly subscription, you’ll need a camera with integrated storage.

Final Thoughts

While image sharpness isn’t the highest, as the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro uses a 1080p sensor, the camera still shoots very good video that lets you see what’s going on around your property, handling night-time shooting particularly well. It’s the entire package that’s so impressive, with 3D Motion Detection really limiting how many alerts you get while still recording anything important.

With the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro’s integration with other Ring products, including the Alarm, and the excellent (and relatively cheap) subscription packages, this is a great single camera or upgrade to an existing system. If you don’t want to pay subscriptions, then check out my guide to the best outdoor security camera for alternatives.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every security camera we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main security camera for the review period

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each camera is to automate.

We take samples during the day and night to see how clear each camera’s video is.

FAQs

What’s the difference between the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Battery and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Plug-In?

Both are the same size and have the same features. The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Battery comes with a Quick Release battery, but can be powered by the optional plug-in adaptor; the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Plug-In ships with the plug-in adaptor, but you can add a battery.

Do you need a subscription to use the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro?

No, although without a subscription you can’t enable people detection and no video is recorded.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Voice Assistant
Battery Length
Smart assistants
App Control
IFTTT
Camera Type
Mounting option
View Field
Recording option
Two-way audio
Night vision
Light
Motion detection
Activity zones
Object detection
Audio detection
Power source
Ring Stick Up Cam Pro
£159.99
$179.99
Ring
70 x 70 x 154 MM
B09CJYHFVM
2023
14/12/2023
Ring Stick Up Cam Pro
1920 x 1080
Amazon Alexa
hrs
Yes
Yes
Yes
Outdoor security camera
Stand, wall
155 degrees
Cloud
Yes
Full colour and IR
No
Yes (PIR and 3D Motion Detection)
Yes
People
No
Battery or USB-C
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

