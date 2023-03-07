 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a VPN kill switch?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

A kill switch is an important feature to look out for when purchasing a VPN, especially if it’s important that your IP address remains anonymous. 

But what exactly is a kill switch, and how can it help keep your sensitive data away from prying eyes? We’ve created this comprehensive guide to explain the VPN feature, and where you can find it. 

NordVPN Birthday Gift

NordVPN Birthday Gift

To celebrate NordVPN’s  birthday they are now offering 62% off the 2- year plan along with a random gift of either 3 months or 1 year of extra subscription time with every purchase!

  • NordVPN
  • 62% off + 3m or 1yr extra
  • £5.21/mo
Buy now

What is a VPN kill switch?

A kill switch is a feature that, when enabled, will automatically disconnect your devices from the internet whenever you lose connection to a VPN. 

Without a kill switch, your IP address will be exposed as soon as your VPN connection drops out, leaving you more vulnerable to potential data breaches.

VPNs such as NordVPN give you the ability to turn a kill switch on or off. It even allows you to set up even more specific settings, choosing whether the kill switch comes into effect for just unexpected VPN dropouts, or for manual disconnections too. 

NordVPN kill switch
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

NordVPN also offers the option to set a kill switch for select apps, so you can set the likes of Gmail and Spotify to automatically shut down whenever you lose connection to a VPN’s server. 

There are a number of scenarios where you could lose connection to a VPN. For example, switching between VPN servers can sometimes see a short gap where you’re unprotected. You may also set up a new firewall, but forget to enable your VPN to bypass it. For whichever reason that your VPN connection is lost, a kill switch will ensure that you’re not connected to the internet with your IP address exposed.

Not every kill switch offers the same level of reliability though. One of the VPNs that offers a great kill switch, among other features, is NordVPN. You can check out the latest offer via the deals widget below. 

NordVPN Birthday Gift

NordVPN Birthday Gift

To celebrate NordVPN’s  birthday they are now offering 62% off the 2- year plan along with a random gift of either 3 months or 1 year of extra subscription time with every purchase!

  • NordVPN
  • 62% off + 3m or 1yr extra
  • £5.21/mo
Buy now
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.