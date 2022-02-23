 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Comparatively cheap, the Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA are designed for low- to mid-drain applications. In my tests, they fell far behind the competition in terms of overall capacity, and you can buy cheaper batteries that do better.

Pros

  • Relatively cheap

Cons

  • Shorter shelf life than competition
  • Low tested capacity
  • Less choice in pack size than competition

Availability

  • UKRRP: £3.39

Key Features

  • Battery typeThese are alkaline (non-rechargeable) AAA batteries

Introduction

A budget battery, the Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA series is designed for low- to mid-drain uses, such as clocks and remote controls.

Relatively cheap to buy, the problem with these batteries is that you can get higher capacity versions for less, making these an option only if you can’t find good alternatives.

Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA one battery lying down

Performance

  • Middling capacity
  • Comparatively limited shelf life

It’s common to see alkaline batteries with a 10-year shelf life, but the Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA are rated for seven years only. That may not sound like much of a difference, but if you buy in bulk and batteries have already been sat around for a while you may end up with some that you don’t get the most out of.

Panasonic doesn’t quote any capacity figures for these batteries, saying only that they’re designed for low- to mid-drain uses only. To see how well they did, I put them through my standard tests using an Ansmann Energy XC 3000.

First, I used the tester to measure the average starting voltage, which should ideally be 1.5V or higher; however, the set of Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA batteries that I bought from Amazon measured only 1.41V. Voltage drops rapidly in use but, even so, the starting voltage was a little off the ideal.

Next, my high drain test runs at 600mAh (+/- 20%), continuing until the voltage hits 0.94V. Initially, the Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA batteries returned a capacity of 260mAh, which is the least of all the AAA batteries that I’ve tested; they’re a long way behind the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA.

I then give batteries a couple of hours to cool down, re-running the test to measure any residual charge. With this second test, I managed to get another 82mAh out of the batteries, giving me a total capacity of 341mAh. Again, that’s the lowest overall capacity that I measured.

Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA

Latest deals

The Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA batteries are available in two- (hard to find), four- (around 64p per battery) or 10-pack (around 44p per battery). I’ve listed the price for the 10-pack as it’s the best overall value.

Should you buy it?

If you just need a set of cheap batteries for low-drain use, then these will do the job.

If you look around, you can get cheaper batteries with higher capacities, suitable for a wider range of jobs.

Final Thoughts

Although relatively cheap, the Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA fall behind the competition in my tests, and fall behind in terms of shelf life. Given that the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries can be bought cheaper in bulk and did better in my tests, there’s little reason to buy these ones.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every alkaline battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we allow the batteries to cool and then retest to give us a second reading.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.5V.

You might like…

Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Reece Bithrey 7 months ago
Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras promise up to four-year battery life

Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras promise up to four-year battery life

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Best game controllers: 6 of the greatest pads across all platforms

Best game controllers: 6 of the greatest pads across all platforms

Alastair Stevenson 2 years ago

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA
341 mAh
Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA
858 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA
£3.39
Panasonic
-1 mAh
2021
16/02/2022
Panasonic Alkaline Power AAA
Non-rechargeable
Alkaline
AAA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.