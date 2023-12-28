Verdict

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers some of the best games ever created at a cheap cost of entry. It’s just a shame there’s little else propping up this subscription service for those of us who have played these classics before.

Introduction

The Nintendo Switch made its debut in March 2017, however, it wasn’t until September 2018 that its first paid online subscription service launched in the form of Nintendo Switch Online with a variety of classic games and cloud save support.

Three years on and in October 2021, the Japanese games maker released the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the top tier available for Nintendo Switch owners. This increased the number of classic games available along with expansions for some of its latest titles, like Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

While cheaper than its competitors in Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, the overall package is still somewhat lacking aside for those who really consider themselves die-hard Nintendo fans.

Pricing

A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is priced at £34.99/$49.99 for 12 months (365 days).

There are no shorter subscription lengths available for this tier, however, a Family Membership that allows access for up to eight accounts is available at £59.99/$79.99.

Games

Treasure trove of retro Nintendo and Sega games

Lots of games missing from each platform

No games from GameCube, DS and Wii era

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is made up of a variety of classic games from across Nintendo’s history, starting from the NES and going through the SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and ending with the Nintendo 64.

It also features a number of Sega Mega Drive titles. See below for some highlights from every era:

NES: Super Mario Bros. Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Excitebike, Kirby’s Adventure

Super Mario Bros. Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Excitebike, Kirby’s Adventure Game Boy: Tetris, Super Mario Land 2, Link’s Awakening, Alone in the Dark, Pokémon Trading Card Game

Tetris, Super Mario Land 2, Link’s Awakening, Alone in the Dark, Pokémon Trading Card Game SNES: Super Mario World, A Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario World, A Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, Yoshi’s Island Nintendo 64: Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Pokémon Stadium, Goldeneye

Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Pokémon Stadium, Goldeneye Game Boy Advance: Mario & Luigi, Fire Emblem, Metroid Fusion, Minish Cap, Wario Ware

Mario & Luigi, Fire Emblem, Metroid Fusion, Minish Cap, Wario Ware Sega Mega Drive: Sonic 2, Castlevania, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are plenty of quality games here to play for hours on end, including the never-before-released Star Fox 2, yet there’s a good chunk missing to really make it premium in my view.

Most notably, there’s nothing from the Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii era.

Performance

Online performance is subpar compared to rivals

Flawless performance when playing retro games

I’ve been using Nintendo’s online functionality since the days of the Nintendo Wii, so let me tell you it’s come a long way.

It’s still not amazing by any stretch of the imagination, doing what it needs to do to deliver a somewhat stable connection from my 5.39 Mbps upload speed (that’s about the average for the UK), making sure Mario Kart races and Splatoon battles are uninterrupted… for the most part.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It does occasionally result in the odd dropout over long play sessions but it has certainly improved from the start of the Switch’s lifecycle to where we are at now.

Honestly, though, it’s easily outshined by its competitors Sony and Microsoft whose online services have been five steps ahead since the PS3 and Xbox 360, respectively.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Third-party games like FIFA, Fortnite and Rocket League are best experienced on other platforms if you’re serious about competing. Sure, Nintendo Switch Online is capable of getting the job done but in this day and age, I expect more.

Software

Only accessible via Nintendo Switch console

Lots of security features for children

Save data on the cloud is very useful

A Nintendo Switch console is needed to access Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack with sign-up done via the Nintendo eShop, either from the app within your Switch or the website. It’s relatively simple to set up, but can be tedious having to install every single Nintendo console or handheld from the classics library as its own app. This requires going back into the eShop for every download and having to reconfirm your decision multiple times.

While parents will be thankful for these extra security features, others like myself will find it unnecessary. Once everything is downloaded, the software can be found on your Switch homepage. The UI itself is also quite sluggish, everything just takes a little bit longer than it should to load.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Aside from the main appeal of games, those who subscribe can also obtain exclusive offers like the ability to purchase an N64 controller for the console or two vouchers (£84) that can be redeemed for one of Nintendo’s first-party titles each, such as Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Additionally, a handful of Missions & Rewards (think Nintendo’s answer to PlayStation’s Trophies but worse) tailored to certain games are included. These are small incentives and frankly, a little strange to be locked behind a membership.

One of the final redeeming qualities is the ability to back up your save data via cloud support. The process is easy to follow even for any technophobes, allowing saves to be automatically backed up via settings in the menu as well as the option to automatically download save data that is more recent to data that’s already on the console. You can also individually tailor each save file, making the whole process pretty seamless.

Should you buy it? You want a cheap way to access old Nintendo games Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a cost-effective method of playing some of the greatest games from Nintendo’s history, throwing in some additional goodies for some newer titles. Buy Now You already have played the majority of what’s on offer Long-term Nintendo fans or those not particularly interested in classic Nintendo games will want to look elsewhere to get more out of their money.

Final Thoughts Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass is still a work-in-progress. There’s a treasure trove of fantastic games from the Japanese developer’s extensive library, however, there’s a good chance that die-hard fans will have played a large selection of them. Apart from the ability to play online along with specific expansions for some of the Switch’s biggest games, there’s little else that makes this package worthwhile. It’s cheap, yes, but that doesn’t stop it from being underwhelming. Trusted Score

FAQs What does the expansion pack include for Nintendo Switch Online? The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers access to N64 and Sega Mega Drive classic games along with DLC for Mario Kart, Splatoon and Animal Crossing. Is the Switch Online expansion pack worth it? Yes, if you love classic Nintendo games and want to play games online. If you don’t fall into one of those categories, there’s nothing here that makes Switch Online worth subscribing for.