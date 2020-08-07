Neos Smart Leak Sensor Kit Review

Verdict A cheap and effective upgrade for the Neos SmartCam, the Neos Smart Leak Sensor Kit gets you three wireless leak sensors that will ping your phone when water is detected. Simple to set up and efficient in operation, this is an excellent upgrade and one that could save you a huge repair bill if you do get a leak. Pros Great value

Quick to setup

Fast to detect leaks Cons Odd default temperature and humidity thresholds

Key Specifications Review Price: £44.99

Requires Neos SmartCam

USB Bridge

3x water leak sensors

As well as expanding its cameras with the Smart Motion Kit, you can now monitor your home for water leaks with the Neos Smart Leak Sensor Kit. Comprising of three water-leak sensors and the bridge, the kit is excellent value and a great way to defend against potentially damaging water leaks.

Neos Smart Leak Sensor Kit Design and Features – Simple and basic but the sensors do what you need them to do

The kit comes with three leak sensors and the bridge, which has to plug into the back of a Neos SmartCam. If you don’t have the camera, you’ll have to buy one before you can use this kit. You can run multiple bridges in your home, provided you have the same number of cameras to pug them into, which lets you expand coverage where you need it.

Installation of the water leak sensors is via the app, which takes a matter of seconds to register the new device. Each water leak sensor is a small lozenge-shaped bit of plastic that you place where you’re likely to get a leak: under a sink, washing machine or bath, for example.

With the sensor in place, there’s nothing else you need to do and it will just monitor your home. Fortunately, unlike with the Neos Motion Sensor Kit, the water leak sensors don’t require your system to be armed to work.

As well as monitoring for leaks, the sensors also have temperature and humidity sensors, which can be set to warn you when set thresholds are reached.

Neos Smart Leak Sensor Kit Performance – Quick notifications but some of the defaults are a little odd

If water should get under the sensor, then it beeps to let you know that there’s a problem and pings a notification to your phone. The beeping will continue until the sensor is dry, and you also get a follow-up notification. In my tests, notifications came through very quickly.

With a high-pitched beep, the audio alarm lets you know something is wrong, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the sound is coming from. It’s much like trying to track down which smoke alarm is running low on battery.

The temperature and humidity warnings can be useful, although the default settings aren’t great. I immediately got a message telling me that it was ‘hot’ because the temperature was over 18C. Fortunately, you can use the sliders in the app to set your own high and low points.

They’re useful measurements, as low temperatures can indicate that your pipes may freeze, and high humidity indicates that there’s a water leak nearby, but that the leak sensor is not in standing water. However, more sensible default options would be appreciated.

Should I buy the Neos Smart Leak Sensor Kit?

If you’ve already got the Neos Smart Cam, then this bundle is a great and cheap way to monitor your home for water leaks. The Geo Waterlock system is smarter and can turn your water off, but needs professional installation and costs more. As a cheap way to simply monitor what’s going on, this is a great system.

