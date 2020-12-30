Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine Review

Verdict The Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine is straightforward to use and brews decent, smooth-tasting coffee. The flavour can be tweaked by adjusting the coffee strength settings. A built-in timer means you can have fresh coffee when you need it, and the reusable filter helps to reduce costs and waste. But the machine performs best when brewing larger quantities, achieving a better temperature. Pros Easy to use

Reusable filter

Handy timer

Screen has digital clock Cons Fiddly to fill

Controls difficult to read

Key Specifications Review Price: £49

Filter coffee machine

335 x 188 x 230mm

1.8-litre carafe

Filter coffee machines are a reliable way to brew a pot of smooth-tasting coffee. The Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine is a sturdy machine that comes with whopping 1.8-litre capacity, a timer and a default keep-warm mode, meaning you can easily brew large quantities of coffee whenever you like.

Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine design – A sturdy, shiny coffee maker, but the legibility of markings and controls could be better

Inspired by “artisan pottery and traditional ceramics”, this coffee machine features smooth curves, shiny, dimpled sides and a matte top. The version in for review was white, but it’s also available in cream and black.

The front panel features six chrome buttons and a display with a digital clock. The screen is perfectly legible when lit up, but the controls beside the on/off button are a bit more difficult to distinguish because they have black symbols on a highly reflective background.

The buttons let you set a timer, cancel the default keep-warm function, and control coffee strength – with three different options and an automatic setting for one to four cups of coffee.

Flipping open the top of the machine reveals a removable filter holder, with a reusable filter at the front and a narrow-but-deep water tank at the back. While the reusable filter is an economical and environmentally friendly option for everyday use, it does stain easily. It’s also possible to use a paper filter here. However, it’s worth noting this machine requires a “cupcake” filter – which is a classic, but not a widely available filter shape.

Unfortunately, I experienced legibility issues observing the water-level markings inside the water tank, but you can get around this by using the glass carafe to fill the tank. The carafe features very clear cup markings, although these are only 4, 6, 8, 10 and 1.8l (12 cups).

Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine coffee quality – Produces smooth coffee with options for personal adjustment

I started using the machine with coffee from freshly ground arabica beans, having opted for a medium-coarse setting. The black plastic coffee scoop was handy here, helping me to keep the amount of ground coffee consistent throughout the tests.

Brewed on the automatic coffee strength setting, indicated by symbol “1-4”, the resulting coffee tasted smooth and pleasant. This setting proved best for smaller pots. Meanwhile, a medium or a strong setting, indicated by two or three coffee beans, was ideal for larger quantities. The only exception to this was when I switched from my regular beans to Columbian decaf beans, where the 1-4 setting proved insufficient. The maximum strength setting was needed to produce four flavoursome cups of coffee.

The brewing times averaged about 5 minutes for two cups, 8 minutes for four cups and nearly 14 minutes for a full pot. Note, however, that the time it takes will depend upon factors such as ambient and water temperature and when the machine was last used.

Temperature-wise, the average I got from the carafe for four cups was about 72°C, while a full pot came out at 78°C. By this logic, you should be able to get the perfect temperature (around 75°C) when brewing eight cups of coffee. Overall, I prefer my coffee on the hotter side, and found that making smaller quantities such as two cups resulted in the coffee cooling down very quickly in the cup.

A keep-warm function switches on automatically once the brewing stops, indicated by a “time since brew” message on the screen; this will count up to 25 minutes if it isn’t cancelled by pressing the on/off button. It’s also possible to prevent the keep-warm function from activating. In that case, the machine will simply go into standby mode after the brewing is complete. If making slightly larger quantities of coffee – which I’d recommend to achieve a better temperature – it will stay at perfectly drinkable temperatures for up to at least an hour.

Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine maintenance – Easy automatic deep-clean and descaling

For a regular deep clean of the Verve Filter Coffee Machine, a cleaning function can be run with a mixture of six cups of vinegar and four cups of cold water in the tank.

Descaling is recommended every two to three months in hard water areas, and every six months in moderate conditions. If the water starts coming through more slowly than usual, this means a descaling may be due.

The reusable filter, filter holder and carafe with lid aren’t dishwasher-safe and need to be washed manually, which is relatively standard for a machine of this type. While the latter two are easy enough to rinse, the filter can present more of a challenge, as oils in the coffee cause staining. After the very first use, despite cleaning it with warm water and a bit of dishwashing liquid, discolouration had made its mark on the filter.

Should you buy the Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine?

If you’re after a basic filter-coffee maker and regularly want to brew four cups or more at a time, the Morphy Richards Verve is a reliable choice. You have some flexibility to adjust flavour by manipulating the coffee strength settings, and you can set the machine to brew a fresh cup of coffee for when your alarm goes off in the morning.

However, for those more serious about their coffee, but still keen on a filter solution, the Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew comes with an integrated grinder and might be a better investment – but check our list of the best coffee machines for even more choice.

Trusted Score

