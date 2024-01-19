Verdict

The Marantz Cinema 70S is a slimline 7 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X capable AV receiver, with a forward-facing feature set. Boasting 8k capable HDMI inputs, HEOS Hi-Res audio streaming, and excellent ease of use, this model will appeal to movie lovers and gamers alike. It’s not a volume monster, but audio performance excels for the price…

Pros 8K / 4K 120Hz HDMI support

HEOS built-in

Stylish design

Immersive audio performance Cons Only three HDMIs are 120fps capable

Best suited for smaller rooms

Key Features Immersive 3D audio Decoding for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with seven channels of amplification onboard

Built-in amplification Seven channels of Class A/B amplification with a claimed 50W into 8 ohm

8K /4K 120Hz HDMI 2.1 support Three of this AVR’s HDMI inputs support 8K sources and 4K 120HZ gaming

Introduction

The Cinema 70S represents an entry point for the new Marantz home cinema amplifier range, but it’s certainly not a compromised, budget buy. A successor to the equally slim NR1711, this model is aimed at home theatre enthusiasts seeking a blend of style and performance, at a compelling price.

A seven-channel design, the Cinema 70S can be used in a 5.1.2 loudspeaker configuration, or flatbed 7.1 layout (depending on whether you have Dolby Atmos enabled height speakers available). If you opt for a 7.1 layout, Dolby Atmos sound mixes are automatically folded down.

There’s no compromise when it comes to feature specification. This model caters to both gamers and movie aficionados, with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility and HDMI inputs that support 8K and 4K/120Hz playback.

Availability

Available now and priced at £850 in the UK, the Marantz Cinema 70S sits comfortably in the mid-range of AV receivers. In the US, the model sells for $1,200, and in Australia it’s AUS$2,000. Positioned above it in the Marantz range is another seven channel amplifier, the Cinema 60, this is a full size model with slightly higher power reserves.

Design

Available in black or silver-gold finishes

Dimensions: 442 x 384 x 109mm

Weight: 8.7kg

Reflecting the new, more contemporary Marantz AV and Hi-Fi design, the Cinema 70S boasts a sharper, industrial aesthetic; still with the distinctive Marantz porthole display, the brand’s signature look, it’s available in either black or silver-gold finishes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Two rotary dials for volume and source, bookend a line of function buttons. There’s also a front mounted USB port and headphone jack.

Weighing in at 8.7kg, it’s not going to put a dent in your AV furniture, and you should have no problem parking it in a living room.

Features

HEOS compatible

Seven channels of amplification for 5.1.2 immersive audio

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

On the rear of the Marantz Cinema 70S are six HDMI inputs, and one output. Three of the inputs are 4K 120Hz / 8K capable, with a bandwidth of 40Gbps. HDR support covers HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. There’s also gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) switching.

For those building a bigger AV system, there are three analogue stereo inputs, an MM phono turntable connection, USB, and a pair of digital audio inputs (one coaxial, the other optical). There are also two subwoofer outputs, and a full 7.2 set of pre-outs, useful if you ever need to upgrade your system with external power amps in the future.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Additional niceties include screw-on Wi-Fi/dual-band Wi-Fi Bluetooth aerials, an FM/AM radio, and an Ethernet port for those that prefer to hardwire, rather than go wireless.

The Cinema 70S comes with a busy, backlit remote control, making it a doddle to use in a dark room.

A helpful HD resolution set-up guide eases installation, and covers everything from loudspeaker connections to source components, with neat explanatory graphics. You don’t need to be an AV expert to hook it up.

The Cinema 70S supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio codecs, but not Auro 3D. The inclusion of Hi-Res audio streaming via HEOS built-in adds another layer of usability. Spotify Connect, Deezer, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and TuneIn streaming come as standard.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Voice assistance is available through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple Siri. The AVR is also Apple AirPlay 2 compatible, and Roon Tested. The Cinema 70s upscales 1080p to 4K, and 4K to 8K if required.

Performance

Audyssey MultEQ

Highly dynamic delivery

Musical and engaging stereo

During installation, you’ll be prompted to fine tune the AVR for your listening room. Room EQ and calibration comes via Audyssey MultEQ and is accomplished via the supplied microphone. For this audition, I measured six listening positions, covering off all the seating positions in my media room. A few chirps and you’re all done.

While a quoted power output of 50W (into 8 ohms) might seem modest, at least compared to higher-end AV amps, the Cinema 70S comfortably delivers loud listening levels in an average sized room, without any obvious difficulties. Highly dynamic, the Cinema 70S delivers transients with sometimes surprising authority, it always sounds like it’s in control.

To be clear, I wouldn’t specify the Cinema 70S in a dedicated theatre, where its primary purpose would be to pressure load a space for a daily dose of Christopher Nolan. But for a media room living space, that’s to say one where it’ll be used for movies and TV shows, as well as accommodate consoles, without dominating the space or a requirement to dislodge plaster, it’s ideal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As I’ve come to expect from Marantz, the sound profile is warm rather than analytical, but detail presentation is high and there’s a tremendous sense of dimensionality with immersive audio mixes. Beneath the hood there’s a quartet of PCM5102 DACs, allied to a Cyrus Logic DSP.

The soundstage is balanced and capacious. The classic opening to Mad Max: Fury Road, which features Tom Hardy stomping and chomping on a lizard, as ethereal whispers reverberate around the rears and heights, is impressively engulfing. When the pursuing War Boys roar in, and over, from the rear, the panning and steerage is coherent and convincing.

Similarly, Dolby Atmos for Music mixes are smooth and rhythmic. The amp places you centre stage or on the dancefloor.

The Cinema 70S also proves to be a solid two-channel performer, with a pronounced sense of spatial width.

The amp’s enthusiasm for deep bass is also admirable. While there are two outputs, I used the amplifier with a single active sub, and it delivered LFE with considerable speed and might. If you like visceral slam with your blockbusters, you’ll not be disappointed.

Final Thoughts Well specified, and stylishly designed, the Marantz Cinema 70S is an AV receiver that doesn’t look like it escaped from a Nineties man cave. The provision of 4K/120HZ HDMI inputs means all your console needs should be covered for the foreseeable, and in a 5.1.2 speaker configuration, it sounds confident and immersive with movies and cinematic TV shows alike. Adding icing to the cake, the Cinema 70S is also a fine two channel amplifier, capable of excellent stereo imaging and fine detail. It’s highly recommended. Trusted Score

FAQs Which HDR formats does the Marantz Cinema 70s support? The Cinema 70s is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ formats.