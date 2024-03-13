Verdict

The Lofree Block 98 is a wireless keyboard with an interesting look and a host of connectivity options. It offers a full standard layout, a very comfortable typing experience and a hint of personality that many competitors lack. But for more gaming-centric features it would be a great keyboard for everyone, as is it is an excellent option for anyone who doesn’t need a gaming keyboard.

Pros Playful design

Very comfortable typing experience

Lots of connectivity options Cons Backlighting doesn’t illuminate lettering

Key Features Lots of connectivity options USB-C wired, Bluetooth and a USB-A dongle.

Unique 90s design A playful design that will fit in well anywhere.

PBT keycaps Keycaps made from PBT for enhanced durability and peace of mind.

Introduction

The Lofree Block 98 looks to offer a middle ground between “office chic” and “gamer mothership”, diving headfirst of a trend towards customisation in PC gaming and, of course, there’s a dash of RGB too.

There’s plenty of run-of-the-mill accessories on the market but a great many people want something that looks a little different, that has personality but without going so far as to look like a UFO sponsored by Gatorade. Enter the Lofree Block 98.

The keyboard offers broad compatibility, wired/wireless connection options, backlighting, shaped keycaps and Full-POM switches. It has many of the mod cons expected of a keyboard costing north of £/$100. But, the real attraction is its playful design that’s evocative of a certain kind of Scandi-chic and 90s office equipment simultaneously. So does this new entry to the market do enough to make a mark and justify a place on your desktop? Read on for our full review.

Design

Can connect through a wired connection or by wireless

Weighs 1.03kg

A keyboard that’s not too flashy and not too plain is a difficult brief to fulfil, but one that Lofree has attempted to meet with the Block 98. The look is undoubtedly interesting, with pops of colour rather than explosions, and a muted yet playful palette.

The design brings to mind a 90s aesthetic, a look that was the standard in offices and classrooms back then. That’s a sandy and grey tone that has become synonymous with the era.

The Lofree is a full-size keyboard, meaning it has a number pad and a complete row of function keys. There’s an orange volume control knob at the top, as well as a further identical knob that allows you to switch between ‘Off’, ‘Cable’ and ‘Wireless’, toggling the kind of connection used.

One sacrifice made is the shape of the Enter key, which is only single instead of double height. This will take a little getting used to, with an oddly large hash key above it. At least the arrow keys are full size, and the keycaps are shaped for more comfortable typing overall.

The whole board is constructed from plastic, though this isn’t to the detriment of its durability, there’s no creak or flex, and at just over 1kg it has enough heft to feel substantial without being brick-like. It isn’t designed to fit on a small desk but, for a full-size keyboard, it has a small profile.

Performance

TTC Full POM switches used

PBT keycaps

The Block 98 is interesting in that Lofree defines no clear use case, we don’t know quite ‘who’ the firm wants to target. There’s the office crowd who will be drawn by the design, but there’s no word on gaming performance, no Cherry switches or the like.

To begin, the switches used are customised TTC Full POM, which are also self-lubricating (aiding longevity). These switches are dampened with foam in order to reduce the noise of the ‘clacks’, which are nonetheless still satisfying. If you work in an office, co-workers may be annoyed however, although the clacks are dampened they are still quite loud.

There’s no claims made as to how gamer friendly the Lofree is but it’s perfectly passable in the department. With twitchy shooters you may prefer something with a slightly lower profile, but that boils down to individual preference. Wired mode, of course, provided improved latency compared with a wireless setup, which suits gamers too.

If you are a serious e-sports contender, the Lofree will not fit for your needs though, where milliseconds can make a difference. However, for those looking for a board that is comfortable to type on, stylish and capable for most gaming scenarios, the Lofree will suffice well.

There are no dedicated macro keys, which will put some gamers off considerably, but there is a full row of function keys, providing flexibility for most use cases.

Software and Lighting

No bundled software

White backlight (lettering isn’t illuminated)

It is said in design, that a good designer knows they are finished not when there is nothing left to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.

The same key principle seems to have been taken with Lofree when it comes to bundled software, as there is none. No means by which to remap keys, or anything, simply a keyboard that is there to type and nothing more.

For most people that won’t be an issue, but for gamers or productivity whizzes, lacking a first-party solution to set up custom macros might be an issue. It’s possible to do with third party options such as Cherry Keys, but the omission is surprising especially regarding the price of the board.

Coming to lighting, the picture is similarly mixed. There is backlighting on the board, but not in the way that traditionally might be expected. What light there is glows around the keys, not through them, meaning that the lettering isn’t illuminated. That makes typing in low light just that bit harder, despite the presence of backlighting, and brings into question its utility.

Moreover, the lighting can be any colour you like, so long as it is white, which may disappoint those looking to ride the RGB rainbow.

Should you buy it? You want a generalist keyboard with personality The Lofree Block 98 can connect and fit in anywhere. It also comes with a unique design which made hugely appeal to the right buyer. Buy Now You want a gaming-specific keyboard Though it will be good enough for most, the Lofree Block 98 isn’t made with the most demanding gaming use cases in mind.

Final Thoughts The Lofree Block 98 is an interesting keyboard with a few unique qualities to its name. It’s a design first wireless mechanical option with a playful look and a lot of versatility when it comes to fitting into different set ups. For those who work in the office and those who work from home, it will fit in nicely and offers a fast and very comfortable typing experience. That versatility is especially impressive, it will work with almost anything you throw at it, even older machines. If the retro design isn’t for you though, take a look at the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for similar capabilities. But there’s a catch, as there always is. This is not a keyboard that is ‘gamer-first’, or arguably even second. There’s no claims about latency reduction, or the ability to set custom macros out of the box. If you are a keen e-sports or Counter Strike aficionado, you’d be best to look at an option crafted with your needs in mind. For those looking for something that dodges those retro looks and is a bit more of an all-rounder, with a gaming edge, then consider the excellent Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile. For everyone else though, this is a thoughtfully put together device with a compelling look and a lot going for it, and at the price of entry represents decent value too, earning our recommendation. For more recommendations, have a gander at our best keyboards guide. Trusted Score

FAQs What is Lofree? Lofree is a keyboard brand that burst on the scene in 2017, offering intriguing designs alongside powerful keyboard performance. It’s a lifestyle brand that provides products that err on the side of a “retro” look yet fit into most environments comfortably. Is the Lofree Block hotswappable? Yes, the Lofree Block is a hotswappable keyboard, letting you quickly replace or upgrade switches with no need for soldering.