The Klipsch Cinema 600 3.1-channel soundbar includes HDMI-ARC and delivers fantastic audio thanks to its horn-loaded tweeters, but doesn’t reach its full potential due to a lack of support for lossless audio

Pros Impressive sonic performance

Well integrated subwoofer

Incredibly easy to setup

Effective remote app

Optional surround speakers Cons Horn-loaded tweeters not for everyone

No lossless audio support

Limited connections

Key Features Tractrix horn-loaded tweeters Designed to improve speaker sensitivity and dispersion

Centre channel Dedicated centre speaker for dialogue

Wireless subwoofer Separate subwoofer for deeper bass

Introduction

The new Klipsch Cinema 600 expands the manufacturers line-up of soundbars by offering a mid-range model designed to appeal to more audiophile-minded TV viewers.

The company’s continued use of horn-loaded tweeters promises greater sensitivity and wider dispersion, while powerful amplification and a 10-inch subwoofer promise to add depth and scale.

The similarly-specified Klipsch Bar 48 impressed when we reviewed it in 2019, but also suffered from a number of shortcomings. Does the Klipsch Cinema 600 address these issues while remaining true to its name? Let’s find out.

Availability UK RRP: £549

USA RRP: $499

Europe RRP: €599

Canada RRP: CA$699

Australia RRP: AU$999

The Klipsch Cinema 600 was released in December 2020 and currently retails for £549 / €599 / $499 / CAD$699 / AUD$999.

Design

Looks virtually identical to previous models

Simple design and solid construction

Display limited to LED lights

The Klipsch Cinema 600 looks almost identical to the Bar 48, although the dimensions are slightly different. It sports the same horn-loaded tweeters, which remain something of an acquired taste, and the overall design is fairly basic with a wooden cabinet and wraparound black fabric grille.

The exposed tweeters at either end provide the only splash of style, with a brushed metal finish and wooden end caps. Aside from the left and right tweeters, all the other drivers are hidden way behind the fabric grille. The build quality is solid, but not exceptional.

There are some basic controls above the right-hand tweeter for power, source and volume up/down, and in lieu of a display you get a series of indecipherable coloured lights. Thankfully this soundbar is relatively simple, making the display largely redundant.

The included wireless active subwoofer is also made of wood, finished in matte black and has a similar level of build quality to the soundbar itself. There’s a large 10-inch downward-firing driver with a bass port, and the bar and sub should pair automatically when you first turn them on.

Features

Horn-loaded tweeters

Dedicated centre speaker

Surround expansion option

Klipsch Connect app

The Klipsch Cinema 600 includes a full-sized remote, which is still something of a rarity when it comes to soundbars, and the buttons are clearly labelled and sensibly laid out. However, the lack of a proper display on the ‘bar itself does make it difficult to tell what you’ve just selected.

The Klipsch Connect app for both iOS and Android devices helps in this in regard, not only providing effective control, but also firmware updates, set-up guide with videos, one-tap access to support, and product registration. Klipsch will also be adding EQ adjustments in the near future.

At the rear you’ll find an HDMI ARC port, an optical digital input, and a 3.5mm analogue input. There’s also a connector for an IR extender, Bluetooth, and a subwoofer output allowing you to make a wired connection if there’s wireless interference.

The Klipsch Cinema 600 is a fairly basic soundbar, which makes setup easy, but also means it lacks certain features. The decoding is limited to lossy Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks, and while this soundbar can handle 5.1 channels, there’s no support for immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos.

While the system delivers 3.1 channels out of the box, you can run a full 5.1-channel system by investing in the optional SURROUND 3 rear speakers which cost £255 / $255 and connect using a wireless transmitter that connects into a USB port hidden behind the right end cap.

There’s no built-in Wi-Fi, which means no smart features, no multi-room functionality, and no support for Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. The only wireless connection is via Bluetooth, so despite this soundbar’s audiophile aspirations there’s also no Hi-Res audio support, which is disappointing.

Sound quality

Impressive sensitivity and detailed delivery

Front soundstage has plenty of width

Centre speaker ensures clear dialogue

Deep and well-integrated bass

The Klipsch Cinema 600 feels like a continuation of the manufacturer’s earlier soundbars, retaining the same strengths and weaknesses. In particular, the 3.1-channel design emphasises sound quality rather than features, with three front-firing speakers each composed of a Tractrix horn-loaded 1-inch soft dome tweeter, and a 3-inch oval fibre composite cone woofer.

The inclusion of a dedicated centre speaker ensures dialogue remains clear and focused on the screen, while the woofers and tweeters provide an impressively broad frequency response. The size of the soundbar itself ensures there’s width to the front soundstage, and the subwoofer delivers deep and tight bass that crosses over seamlessly with the other speakers.

This particular system might be limited to lossy audio codecs, but it delivers a high quality sonic performance. The horn-loaded tweeters are very sensitive, ensuring a highly detailed delivery. The many scenes of silence in A Quiet Place are filled with subtle audio cues, while the efficiency of the speakers and the powerful subwoofer provide sufficient dynamic range to scare the life out of you.

The film Midway boasts a very dynamic soundtrack that the Klipsch Cinema 600 handles with surprising skill considering it has no rear or upward-firing speakers. The resulting experience remains suitably visceral, with the sub giving the explosions a seismic kick, and planes zooming around the front of the room. Despite the complexity of the film’s soundtrack, dialogue remains clear and focused.

The Klipsch Cinema 600 doesn’t come with rear speakers, but there is the option to buy wireless surrounds, although this obviously adds to the price. There’s a Surround mode designed to give the three main channels greater presence, but it doesn’t really make any difference. However, the Dialogue mode helps bring out the clarity in commentaries, voice overs and narration, while the Night mode levels the audio and reduces the bass, so as not to disturb the family.

This soundbar is an excellent all-rounder, making it an effective sonic upgrade to any TV. Whether you’re watching your favourite programme, the latest movie, or the big game, you’ll be rewarded by an accomplished performance that keeps voice-overs crystal clear, and brings out all the detail in crowd noises or action scenes.

There’s a crisp clarity to the overall tone, with no harshness or sibilance, making this soundbar great with music. There’s also a spaciousness to the delivery, placing instruments with precision, while the drums have plenty of percussive thump thanks to the well-integrated sub. Unfortunately, given its musical prowess, it’s a shame the Cinema 600 is limited to lossy audio and Bluetooth.

Should you buy it? If you want to boost your TV’s audio with a high-quality front soundstage and some deep bass, then the Cinema 600 will deliver a classy sonic performance. Despite its audiophile aspirations this soundbar is limited to lossy codecs, which means no immersive or Hi-Res audio support.

Final thoughts The Klipsch Cinema 600 continues the company’s love affair with horn-loaded tweeters, delivering another solid soundbar and subwoofer combo that produces a high quality sonic performance. The soundstage is enjoyably big and detailed, with plenty of bass. Unfortunately, the Cinema 600 is also limited to lossy audio codecs, which means no Hi-Res or immersive audio. There’s also no Wi-Fi or smart capabilities, aside from a Bluetooth remote app. So if you want these features, you’ll need to go further up the Klipsch soundbar range. Trusted Score

How we test We test every soundbar we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Used as the main soundbar for the review period Tested for more than a week

FAQs Does the Cinema 600 support Dolby Atmos? No, this soundbar is limited to Dolby Digital 5.1. Does the Cinema 600 support Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant? No, there’s no Wi-Fi support and thus no smart features. What do the Cinema 600’s horn-loaded tweeters do? They are designed for greater sensitivity and wider dispersion, resulting in a sound that has more detail and scale.

Specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Sound Bar Channels Driver (s) Audio (Power output) Connectivity ARC/eARC Colours Audio Formats Subwoofer? Rear Speaker Frequency Multiroom Klipsch Cinema 600 £549 $499 €599 CA$699 AU$999 Klipsch 1143 x 86 x 73 MM 13.97 KG Cinema 600 3.1 3 x 1in tweeter, 4 x 3in woofer, 1 x 10in subwoofer 600 W HDMI, Optical, Analogue, Bluetooth ARC Black Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1 Yes Optional 28Hz-20kHz No ›

