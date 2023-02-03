Kleeneze KL1286STK Electric Heated Under Blanket

Verdict

Kleeneze’s Machine Washable Electric Heated Under Blanket proves that a cosy bed doesn’t have to mean splashing the cash. If you keep it on a low setting, it’s incredibly economical over the cooler months. There are a few downsides: a single control means both occupants of a bed will be at the same temperature, while a smaller than average size means you’ll have to remember to turn it on in advance so the bed can warm up from edge to edge.

Pros Affordabe

Three heats

Can be machine or hand washed Cons Not suitable for overnight use

Attatches to mattress with strings

Slower to heat up than some

Availability UK RRP: £39.99

Key Features Sizes Available for single, double and king-size beds.

Power Single beds are 35W, double 60W and king-size 70W.

Heat Three heat settings.

Introduction

Kleeneze started out creating cleaning products but its general housewares are great value too. Its Machine Washable Electric Heated Under Blanket is the perfect example: cost-effective to run, affordable to buy and machine washable if it becomes grubby over time. It’s available in a choice of three sizes: single (35W control), double (60W control) and king-size (the size on test at 70W). Running the king-size version at a maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost around 2p.

Design and features

Ties on to the mattress

Soft surface

Single control

There might only be a single control for Kleeneze’s Machine Washable Electric Heated Under Blanket – meaning both partners will have the bed warmed to the same heat – but it’s simple to use. A slider control takes you through three different heats from 1-3, while a 0 at either end means it can be switched off in one movement in low light. A single LED illuminates to show that it’s on. There’s no timer or display, however, so you’ll need to look at it in the light if you’re switching from, for example, the highest heat to the lowest.

Unlike many similar blankets, this one isn’t suitable for having on as you sleep – its lowest setting is only recommended for sitting in bed. It is low maintenance, though: the blanket can be machine washed at a maximum temperature of 40°C once the control is detached, although I found the one on test needed a firm pull to do so. The king-size measures 120 x 120cm: much smaller than the average dimensions of a mattress (4ft 11in x 6ft 6in or 150 x 200cm), and not covering the pillow area. Also worth noting is that the guarantee is a year: shorter than the two or three years offered by some manufacturers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Needs adequate heat-up time

String fitting can be awkward

Edges of the blanket can be cooler

While not as thick as some electric blankets, the surface of Kleeneze’s Machine Washable Electric Heated Under Blanket is pleasantly soft to the touch. The wires appear to be prominent, but I didn’t feel them as I slept. The only issue with the wires is that there is 12cm between the edge of the blanket and where they start (plus the blanket is a smaller size than other king-size products). This meant that the edge of the blanket and mattress (a memory foam product that’s prone to being cold) could still feel cool if it hadn’t been on long enough for the heat to distribute evenly. On average, it took about 15-20 minutes to heat up, with at least half an hour before the edges of the bed began to feel warm as well. This may be because the blanket is a low-energy 70W, rather than the 90W or 2 x 60W power of comparably sized products.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Attaching the blanket to the mattress was a chore, as unlike those with elasticated straps, there are strings to tie it on. This makes taking it off a longer job, so you may not want to do so very often. Like other blankets with detachable controls, the attachment sits at shoulder height, so I had to use padding on top.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? You’re looking for a pocket-friendly electric blanket that’s also affordable to run over time and easy to keep spotless. You often forget to turn on an electric blanket in advance of going to bed: this one needs a decent chunk of time to warm the whole mattress up.

Final Thoughts For those who don’t need anything other than fairly basic features, Kleeneze’s Machine Washable Electric Heated Under Blanket is a good-value choice. Given a little time, it’ll make any bed cosy and inviting without greatly impacting your energy bills. Plus, it’s easy to keep clean and soft to sleep on. For the price, it’s no surprise that there’s only a single control, but if you and a partner like to sleep at different temperatures, a dual-control blanket might be a better option. Vonhaus’s King Size Electric Blanket costs slightly more but features heat controls at either side. You can find other alternatives in our guide to the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs What size beds is the Kleeneze KL1286STK Electric Heated Under Blanket available for? There are versions for single, double and king-size. How many controls does the Kleeneze KL1286STK Electric Heated Under Blanket have? It has one control, so both sleepers (double and larger) will have to agree on the set temperature.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Kleeneze KL1286STK Electric Heated Under Blanket £0.02 ›