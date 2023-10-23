Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kingston XS1000 External SSD Review

Compact and capable external SSD

By Aleksha McLoughlin October 23rd 2023 11:54am
Kingston XS1000 External SSD
Kingston XS1000 External SSD
Kingston XS1000 External SSD
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The Kingston XS1000 is a small but mighty external SSD for all your file transfer and data storage needs with respectable sequential performance at a good price point, even if it won’t turn many heads in the process. 

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Decent sequential performance
  • Competitive price point

Cons

  • Far from the fastest portable SSD

Key Features

  • Small form factor The Kingston XS1000 comes in at a truly tiny 69.5mm x 32.6mm (2.7-inches x 1.28-inches) and weighs less than 29g.
  • Strong sequential performanceThrough USB 3.2, you can expect sequential speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s which is on the faster side of what you’ll see from a current-generation portable SSD.
  • Up to 2TB storage You can pick up the Kingston XS1000 in either 1TB or 2TB configurations which should be more than enough for your needs.

Introduction

Kingston has a long-standing reputation for putting out some of the better performing NVMe and external SSDs in recent memory and the XS1000 looks to be no exception.

Sporting good sequential performance, and a more humble price than the brand’s more premium offerings such as the XS2000 to suit most people. 

For context, this newly released drive comes in at around half the price of the Kingston XS2000 as you can get 1TB (£60.99 / $64.99 / AU$106.76) for around the same price as you would pay for 500GB from the older model. This does come at the price of performance, though, and that’s because the older portable flagship can do nearly double the sequential performance, topping out at 2,000 MB/s. 

Over the last several years there has been a shift towards USB 3.2 and USB-C connections for ultra-slimline and portable drives boasting far better performance than your average desktop SATA. While still nowhere near as fast as today’s NVMe Gen 4.0 or Gen 5.0 tech, the Kingston XS1000 remains a valid option for storing and playing games as well as keeping data secure.

Design

  • Pocket-friendly design
  • Max storage option limited to 2TB
  • Uses USB 3.2 connection instead of USB-C

The big selling point of the Kingston XS1000 all comes down to just how sleek and small it is, being perfectly pocket sized with a weight of just under 29g. This is compounded by its physical size of 69.5mm x 32.6mm (2.7-inches x 1.28-inches) which is even smaller than the current crop of M.2 drives made by the company such as the Kingston Fury Renegade. 

The chassis is made of a mixture of black plastic and metal with the overall aesthetics kept straightforward. It’s brushed with a matte finish and has the Kingston logo adorned in white on the top.

Kingston XS1000 External SSD rear
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s all quite basic here, and for the overall sticker price that’s not entirely surprising. The portable SSD utilises USB 3.2 instead of USB-C so it should be compatible with most PCs. You can pick up this model in either 1TB or 2TB configurations. At present, there does not appear to be a 4TB variant in the works. 

This is in contrast to the older XS2000 model which boasted not only a 4TB version, but also a waterproofing rating of IP55 as well as dust and shock resistance with an included rubber sleeve. No such things are included with the KS1000, so you’ll need to be extra careful when taking this new external SSD out on the go with you. 

Performance

  • Up to 1,050 MB/s sequential performance 
  • Good file transfer times 
  • Competitive price-to-performance 

Kingston claims that the XS1000 is able to perform at up to 1,050 MB/s sequential read and write respectively, and in my testing I’ve found that this claim largely holds true.

Through CrystalDiskMark, the external drive performed with a total of 997.25 MB/s write and 977.68 MB/s read which is just 5% slower than the total claimed maximum performance. This is solid, and significantly faster than a traditional SATA model. The results are similar in AnvilPro as the Kingston XS1000 scored a total of 4,697.69, too. 

Kingston XS1000 External SSD plugged into PC
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Random performance of the Kingston XS1000 is equally solid as well with 195.99 and 259.43 read and read respectively. All told, this level of performance is ideal for a docked Steam Deck, a gaming laptop, or any number of portable gaming PCs, or as a replacement for an older SATA model. It’s particularly impressive given the tiny form factor and the use of USB 3.2 instead of USB-C which more devices are likely to support even in 2023. 

File transfer speeds aren’t terrible either. That’s because 22.7 GB of data made the jump from an internal Gen 4.0 drive onto the Kingston XS1000 in 1 minute and 12 seconds (or 72 seconds). While not quite 1GB/sec, that’s still fairly fast, and good if you’re looking to backup potentially thousands of files at any one time. This test file consisted of thousands of documents and images, so things are fairly solid when all is said and done. 

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a competitively priced and small form factor high-speed external SSD

The Kingston XS1000 is aggressively priced for both 1TB and 2TB configurations while living up to its potential of around 1,000 MB/s sequential read and write respectively.

Buy Now

You need the absolute fastest external SSD or greater capacity

While up to 1,050 MB/s is likely to be enough for most people, it’s far from the fastest in the form factor. That’s because the older XS2000 is capable of up to 2,000 MB/s which rivals some Gen 3.0 NVMe models and is available at 4TB, too.

Final Thoughts

The Kingston XS1000 does exactly what it sets out to do by providing good performance at a price that’s hard to argue against. You aren’t getting leading sequential rates, nor the biggest amount of storage seen at the form factor, but for most people, this is likely to be all you need for a gaming setup or as a handy backup drive.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

When testing an SSD, we use both synthetic benchmark tests, while also determining file transfers via both Steam and Windows explorer.

We also factor in the likes of price, design and temperature when reaching a final score.

Used industry-standard benchmarks to evaluate performance.

Transferred over files to test real-time performance.

You might like…

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Review

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Review

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Review

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Review

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Review

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Intel Core i9-13900K Review

Intel Core i9-13900K Review

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago

FAQs

What is the difference between Kingston XS1000 and XS2000?

The Kingston XS2000 has a faster performance, higher capacity options and more durable design with water and dust resistance.

Is the Kingston XS1000 SSD compatible with laptops?

Yes, this is an external SSD so it is easy to plug into a laptop or PC as long as you have a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port.

Trusted Reviews test data

CrystalDiskMark Read speed
CrystalDiskMark Write Speed
Kingston XS1000
977.68 MB/s
997.25 MB/s

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Storage Capacity
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Storage Type
Read Speed
Write Speed
Interface
Heatset included?
Kingston XS1000
£58.32
$64.99
Kingston
1TB, 2TB
69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5 MM
28.7 G
B0CCQB7BN7
2023
23/10/2023
SSD
1050 MB/s
1000 MB/s
USB 3.2 Gen 2
No
Aleksha McLoughlin
By Aleksha McLoughlin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelancer
Aleksha has been writing about hardware for the better part of 10 years for some of the largest publications in the industry. Her most recent role was as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar, and prior to t…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.