First Impressions

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 are the latest earbuds from Huawei, boasting ANC 2.0 technology and three different ANC modes to choose from, depending on what environment you’re in. We’ll have our full verdict after further testing, though they seem to be an improvement over the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

Key Features ANC Features Intellgient Dynamic ANC 2.0

Silicon eartips Comes with three sizes of eartips

Two drivers Features the Ultra-hearing True Sound Dual Driver and a Quad-Magnet Dyanmic Driver

Introduction

Huawei has announced several devices at its product showcase, including the new FreeBuds Pro 2 that boast ANC technology.

I was able to spend some time with the FreeBuds Pro 2 – along with the Huawei MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16 – during the latest Huawei event. While I was not able to test the audio of the earbuds, I got a feel of the design and what features are included.

Keep reading to find out what my first impressions of the FreeBuds Pro 2 were, and make sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews soon when we get round to posting our full review.

Design

IP54 rating

Three colourways

Stem earbud design

The FreeBuds Pro 2 come in three different colours: Silver Blue, Sliver Frost and Ceramic White. The earbud design is stemmed and Huawei claims that the thicker and squarer shape of the earbuds will fit better in your ears than its predecessor, the FreeBuds Pro.

The earbuds weigh 5.9g each and come with three different sizes of silicone ear tips, with Huawei claiming it measured over 10,00 users’ ear canals and shapes to design an ear tip that will stay securely in the ear.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While I wasn’t able to try out the earbuds, they felt very sturdy and premium and the white unit I looked at was mature and stylish. They have an IP54 rating, meaning that they should be fine if you’re caught in the rain or want to partake in a particularly sweaty workout.

The charging case is oval-shaped and sleek, and the case felt durable and robust, with the case’s hinge not feeling flimsy or delicate. It was small enough to fit into my small pockets and has the Huawei branding in silver on the back, which I thought added a touch more personality than just the plain pebble shape.

Once we get the earbuds in for testing we will be sure to see how well they fit in our ears, as well as how they fare during a rainy walk or a workout.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

ANC 2.0 technology

4-mic call noise cancellation

Three ANC modes

The FreeBuds Pro 2 have an auto-pause feature, meaning your music pauses as soon as you remove an earbud from your ear. This is also included on the AirPods, and I have found it to be a handy feature that makes it easier to quickly reply to a conversation or catch a train announcement.

They are also supported by the Huawei AI Life app, although I wasn’t not able to look at this during the hands-on preview. It is available on both iOS and Android and allows users to adjust the ANC levels and toggle the EQ presets.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The buds come with Intelligent Dynamic ANC 2.0, which switches the earbuds to the best noise cancellation mode in real-time, according to the company. This is done by detecting your ear canal structure, environmental noise and wearing status, offering the best audio for your given environment at any time.

There are three ANC modes, including Ultra, General and Cozy. The former is for the noisiest environments, like an aeroplane or the tube, while the latter is meant for quiet places, like a library. While I haven’t tried these modes yet, it looks to be an ideal way for people to customise their music playback depending on where they are and what they’re doing.

Moreover, the earbuds utilise 4-Mic Noise Cancellation, which should ensure that voices carry through on phone calls even if you’re in a busy place, like a train station.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sound Quality

Hi-res audio certified

Triple Adaptive EQ

Co-engineered with Devialet

We haven’t been able to test out the earbud’s audio quality, though Huawei claims that the new ANC 2.0 technology and various modes should provide a smooth experience for users without any ambient noise to distract them.

The company claims that the FreeBuds Pro 2 have a maximum noise cancellation depth of 47dB, which is 15% more than the FreeBuds Pro in terms of blocking out the outside world.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We would also expect the 11mm Dyanmic Driver and the Planar Diaphragm Driver to deliver a wide range of sound and to create a decent soundstage that allows users to hear every instrument and vocal in a song.

First Impressions Since we haven’t been able to use the FreeBuds Pro 2 in full, we can’t make any comments on their performance. However, I can say from the time I spent with them that build of the earbuds feel sturdy and robust. We will be sure to post our full review once we get the earbuds in for testing, as the promise of two drivers and ANC 2.0 technology should hopefully provide a clear and balanced audio experience for users no matter what genre they’re listening to. Trusted Score