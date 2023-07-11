Verdict

The Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan is a small but powerful fan that can be used on a desk, table, or wall. It has three speed settings, a 90-degree pivoting head, and a quiet operation. It is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms that need extra cooling or air circulation. However, if you need a fan that can cool down a large room or have more features like oscillation and a remote control, you may want to look for other options.

Pros Versatile positioning

Simple controls with three power settings

Very powerful Cons No timer or oscillation

Loud

Doesn’t have a more gentle setting

Key Features Type This is an air circulator fan, which can sit on a desk, the floor or be wall mounted.

Controls Three fan settings is it for this simple fan.

Introduction

Although the Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan can be used on a desk as a traditional fan, this model is also designed to sit on the floor or be mounted to a wall.

It can provide a cooling breeze and circulate the air in small to medium-sized rooms. Three speed settings, a 90-degree pivoting head, and a quiet operation could make this a good choice for smaller rooms.

Design and features

Easy to place, with a wall-mount option

Three speed settings

Lacks more advanced features, such as timers

If you are looking for a fan that could keep you cool and comfortable in a small room, the Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan could be for you. This simple, small fan is easy to place, sitting on a desk or the floor. This fan can even be wall mounted, letting you place it exactly where you want it.

If you want to keep the fan free to use around the house, then there’s a handy carrying handle, which makes the Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan simple to pick up.

Controls are simple, with three power modes to choose from. There’s a manual pivot on the head, with 90-degree of movement. This is useful for angling where the airflow goes, either directly pointing the fan at yourself, or pointing the fan upwards to help circulate air.

That’s it for features. If you want a remote control, night mode or timer, then you’re out of luck. If you want these features, the MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is a better choice.

The fan has a black plastic body and a removable grille that can be cleaned easily, which is good for keeping the fan hygienic.

Performance

Max air speed of 3.3 m/s

Struggles to cool down large rooms

Loud on high settings

The Honeywell Turbo Force power fan had a decent performance for its size and price. It could blow a strong breeze at close range, with an air speed of up to 3.3 m/s at 15 cm on the high setting. Power is maintained at a distance, with an air speed of 2.5 m/s at 1m on the high setting.

I found that the airflow was very directional, cooling a small area at a time. That’s fine for an office or bedroom where you’ll only want to cool one or two people. If you’ve got a bigger space and want a fan for a wider area, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

The low setting had an air speed of 2.8 m/s at 15 cm, which is still quite a lot, and 1.6 m/s at 1m, while the medium setting had an air speed of 3.1 m/s at 15 cm and 1.9 m/s at 1m. I would have preferred more variation in the speed settings, especially a slower one for gentle cooling.

The fan was also quite loud, especially at the higher settings. It produced a noticeable humming noise that measured 68.1 dB at 15 cm and 57.2 dB at 1m on the high setting. It was quieter at the lower settings, but still measured 61.3 dB at 15cm and 50.5 dB at 1m on the low setting. If you want a quieter fan for personal cooling, the Dyson Pure Cool Me is a better choice, although it’s a lot more expensive.

Should you buy it? You want a versatile fan: This model can be used on a desk, table, or wall, and has a 90-degree pivoting head. You want a fan with more features: This model does not have any timers, night mode, or remote control, and does not oscillate.

Final Thoughts The Honeywell Turbo Force Power fan HT-900e is a simple and affordable fan that can provide a cooling breeze and circulate the air in small to medium-sized rooms. It has a sleek design, a 90-degree pivoting head, and a wall-mount option. However, it also has some limitations, including no timer or oscillation, and it’s loud. It’s a good choice if you want a cheap and powerful fan, but if you want a more refined experience, check out our guide to the best fans. Trusted Score

FAQs What modes does the Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan have? It has three fan speeds, but that’s all for this model. Does the Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan have an oscillation mode? No. The fan can be rotated by 90-degrees but this is manual only.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Air speed 15cm (low) Air speed 15cm (medium) Air speed 15cm (high) Air speed 1m (low) Air speed 1m (medium) Air speed 1m (high) Honeywell HT-900e Turbo Force Power Fan 50.5 dB 54.3 dB 57.2 dB 2.8 m/s 3.1 m/s 3.3 m/s 1.6 m/s 1.9 2.5 m/s ›