Verdict

A well-priced air fryer with plenty of cooking modes, including air frying, grilling and slow cooking, the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001 has a large capacity and lots of accessories. It generally cooks well and the window is useful to keep an eye on cooking. Controls aren’t as intuitive as on some rivals and there are some strange limitations, such as the inability to change temperature in the middle of a cook.

Pros Good value

Lots of accessories

Cooks well Cons Very fiddly controls

Max temperature only 200°C

Can’t adjust temperature in the middle of cooking

Key Features Capacity A 7-litre capacity is about as big as you can get on a single-drawer model.

Introduction

Upping its range of small kitchen appliances, the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001 is the company’s first air fryer.

A mix of the powerful and slightly frustrating to use, this large air fryer is powerful and well priced, but it could do with being slightly easier to use.

Design and features

Lots of accessories

7-litre cooking capacity

Useful viewing window

A single-drawer air fryer, the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 is about as big as they come for single-drawer devices. Its 7-litre cooking capacity means that this model is ideal for larger families.

I like the window at the top, which lets me peer in to see how my food was cooking without having to remove the drawer. More air fryers could do with this feature.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pull out the drawer, and there’s an inner basket, which is removed by pressing down the release switch. This makes the contents easier to shake, and ensures that any little bits of food or grease are left behind when serving up.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as the regular dish, there are three accessories in the box. The wire rack lets you cook on two levels or put food closer to the grill.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The baking tray can be used for anything where you want to keep fat in the dish, such as bacon or sausages.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

And the deep dish is for food in sauce. All components are dishwasher safe.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Haier provides a basic instruction sheet in the box, which pictorially shows how to use the air fryer. It’s alright as a basic guide, but a more in-depth guide that shows better how to use the controls and accessories would have been handy. That said, the guide at the back gives cooking instructions for common foods which is useful.

Controls are probably the weakest part of this air fryer, starting with the on/off button. To turn the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 on, I had to quickly tap the power button; press and hold, and it just ignores the input. That had me confused for a good while, working out how to turn the machine on.

Once on, the air fryer is controlled via the dial on top, which rotates and clicks. The first mode is the manual mode, which lets me select the temperature (40°C to a maximum of 200°C), and the cook time. After clicking the control dial to accept the cooking time, the air fryer starts immediately; I prefer a dedicated play/pause button, which gives a chance to correct any settings before starting to cook.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At any point in the cook, the dial can be clicked again to pause the air fryer, allowing the timer to be adjusted; the temperature can’t be adjusted mid-cook, which is disappointing, as rivals, such as Ninja’s models allow this. If you want to stop early, then there’s an ‘X’ button that will turn the air fryer off.

Mid-cook, the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 will beep and let you know that it’s time to remove the drawer and give the contents a shake, which is helpful, as it’s easy to forget this vital step.

Outside of the manual mode, there are automatic modes, including air fry, grill, roast, bake, dry, reheat, defrost, yoghurt and slow cooking. These are pre-programmed with a set temperature and cooking time. Some modes also have a sub-choice where you pick the type of food you’re cooking by type. For example, with air fry and grill you can select between meat, poultry, fish, vegetables and cake, with each choice adjusting the temperature and time.

For most modes, the cooking time can be overridden, but only once cooking has started; I couldn’t find a way to adjust the temperature on the pre-set modes at all.

Some modes, such as slow cook, didn’t even let me adjust the cooking time: this mode was locked to 90 minutes at 90°C. Probably not time to throw away your old slow cooker just yet.

Overall, the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 is quite limited in some cases and confusing to use in others. For the most part, I found it easier to put the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 into manual mode and set the temperature and cooking time myself.

Performance

Cooking good but a little uneven

Versatile cooking modes

I started by cooking a batch of oven chips at 200°C for 18 minutes, reducing the suggested cooking time on the back of the packet. I was prompted to shake the chips part way through cooking.

Overall, the chips came out pretty well, although the heat was a little uneven and some chips were better done than others. For the most part, I found that the chips were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to hash browns, I was limited to the air fryer’s maximum 200°C temperature. This allowed me to cook the hash browns evenly, but I didn’t find that they had quite the same crunch as when cooked faster at a much higher temperature, such as with Max Crisp mode on a Ninja air fryer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then grilled some sausages, using the grilling rack. These needed turning a couple of times to get the best results, but I found that the sausages were slightly better cooked to one end, than the other, even if they were still tasty.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a large air fryer with lots of accessories A single large drawer, lots of accessories and varied cooking modes all make this a tempting air fryer to buy. Buy Now You want more flexible controls Rival air fryers can go hotter and allow you to change time and temperature in the middle of a cook.

Final Thoughts The Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001 is very well-priced for such a large air fryer with a single drawer; the similar-sized Ninja AF400UK splits its 7.6-litre capacity between two drawers and costs a bit more. Generally, the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001 cooks well, and has a flexible range of cooking modes. It’s just a shame that it’s not as intuitive to use as its rivals, and there’s no option to adjust cooking temperature part way through a cook. Check out alternatives in our guide to the best air fryers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every air fryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main air fryer for the review period We cook real food in each air fryer, making chips, frying sausages and cooking frozen hash browns. This lets us compare quality between each air fryer that we test.

FAQs How much food can you fit in the Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001? Its single drawer has a 7-litre capacity, which is enough to cook chips for a family of four, or tackle larger items, such as chicken legs.