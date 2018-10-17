Google Pixel 3 – Battery life

One of the biggest reasons to go for a ‘big’ phone is the improved battery life. Having a larger device naturally means there’s more space to stick in a sizeable cell. The Huawei P20 Pro, for example, has 4000mAh, as does the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

In comparison, the 2900 mAh battery tucked inside the Google Pixel 3 seems, well, paltry.

As with specs, just looking at battery size doesn’t tell the whole story, With its 1080p display at 5.5 inches, the Pixel 3 doesn’t use as much juice in regular tasks as some of its bigger rivals and comparing it to something with a similar sized screen, like the Samsung Galaxy S9, you’ll notice the battery sizes are more comparable.

What I will say though is that if you want a phone that’ll comfortably last the day then go with the larger Pixel 3 XL. I still have battery anxiety with the Pixel 3, and while it gets me through the day, it’s not quite as reliable.

Streaming an hour of video on Netflix ate through between 11-13%, with about 30 minutes of Asphalt 8 taking the battery down approximately 10%. These are similar results to an iPhone XS and slightly better than the Pixel 2 I was using for comparison.

Wireless charging makes its Pixel debut here and I think should now be a requirement on high-end phones. It’s so handy just being able to plonk the phone on a pad and top up the charge. Alongside the Pixel 3, Google is selling Pixel Stand, a slick, vertical charging pad that not only charges the Pixel 3 wirelessly at 10w (the iPhone XS, for example, can only wirelessly charge at 7.5w) but enables some clever features too.

You could say docking the Pixel 3 into the Pixel Stand makes it like a Google Home Hub: it can give a briefing in the morning, makes the time more visible and there’s a nifty alarm feature that’ll try and wake you up slowly through bright colours on the screen. At £69/$79 it’s not cheap, but it’s a nice addition that does what it’s meant to do very well.

Why buy the Google Pixel 3?

I’m completely taken with the Google Pixel 3. The camera is incredible, design lovely and the software experience makes other Android phones feel antiquated. It’s not as packed to the rafters with as many features as some of the competition, but the simple approach and making sure everything works as well as it should is, for me, more important.

The Google Pixel 3 is the nicest Android phone to actually use and live with on a day-to-day basis. And if you take a lot of pictures, not wanting to faff too much with them in the process, this is the phone for you.

No phone is perfect though, and there are some parts of the Pixel 3 that annoy me. 64GB of storage feels a bit meagre when there’s no expandable slot and I miss the simplicity of unlocking the phone with my face.

There’s also the question of whether you should get the Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL. I think, currently, the smaller phone is the better pick. It doesn’t have the notch, and while that doesn’t bother me visually, this feature does cause some software inconsistencies.

Verdict

The Google Pixel 3 not only has the best camera I have ever used on a phone, but it has a lovely design and a handful of great features too.