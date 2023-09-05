Verdict

Cheap and comfortable to wear, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is a handy wearable fan that sits comfortably around the neck. It delivered a strong air current that helped me keep cool while I moved around. However, as good as the cooling is, this fan is loud and can be hard to hear over.

Pros Good air flow

Cheap

Comfortable to wear Cons Loud

Fiddly to control

Key Features Type This is a neck fan that you wear wrapped around you.

Battery life Lasts between four and eight hours on a charge.

Introduction

The big issue with pretty much any fan is that you have to be in the right place to benefit from its cooling breeze.

Not so with the Glurak Cat-neck Fan, which wraps around your neck, blowing air up and around your head. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, and did a decent job cooling me down, but it is quite loud.

Design and features

Wraps around your neck

Integrated battery

Three fan settings

Looking like a pair of headphones, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is designed to wrap around your neck. It weighs just 235g, so I didn’t feel it hang too heavily on me.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the back of the fan is a flexible joint, which makes the fan easy to adjust, so that it sits comfortably and blows air up and around your head.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Control is via the single power button, which sits flush on the right-hand side of the neck fan. One push turns the fan on, with subsequent pushes cycling through the power modes (three in total), before the final press turns the fan off.

That’s simple to use, but the location of the button means that it’s almost impossible to feel with touch alone. I often had to remove the fan and look for the button to change fan speeds.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Internally, there’s a 4000mAh battery, charged via the Micro-USB port underneath. This battery delivers between four and eight hours of use, depending on which fan speed you’ve got selected.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Quite loud

Good air flow

Normally, with fans, I’ll take air flow readings. Here, that’s quite hard, as this isn’t a traditional fan that’s built to operate at a distance. Instead, it blows air from a very short range up and out of the grills on top.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On minimum speed, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan delivered a gentle cooling breeze that worked when it wasn’t too warm. Crank it up, and the fan speed builds, giving a bigger gust of air that makes it more pleasant to work in my hot office, with the added advantage that I could get up and move around while being cooled down.

For those times when I do have to move around, having a hands-free fan that works on just me is surprisingly useful.

The downside is that this fan is noisy. On its quietest mode, there’s a gentle hum that I could have a conversation over, measuring 54.1dB; on the medium setting, fan speed picks up, and noise levels increased to a loud 60.4dB; on the highest setting, I measured the fan at 66.7dB: that’s so loud that it was hard to hear what was going on around me.

Should you buy it? You want to stay cool on the move: This cheap fan is comfortable to wear and delivers a cool air stream straight to your head. You want something quieter: With the fans so close to your ears, this fan is very loud and a traditional desktop fan will be quieter.

Final Thoughts If you need to be mobile and cool, then the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is a cheap way to have air blown straight at you. Its battery lasts a long time, and it’s comfortable to wear. The big downside is that this fan is very noisy, particularly on its highest setting. For those that want to stay cool on the move and don’t need the wearable aspect, the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be a better bet. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best fans for other alternatives. Trusted Score

Used as our main fan for the review period We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs Is the Glurak Cat-neck Fan a wearable fan only? Yes, it’s only powerful to use at close range, when it’s wrapped around your neck. How long does the Glurak Cat-neck Fan’s battery last for? It will last between four and eight hours, depending on the fan speed selected.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Glurak Cat-neck Fan 54.1 dB 60.4 dB 66.7 dB ›