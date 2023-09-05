Glurak Cat-neck Fan Review
A cheap wearable fan that cools just you
Verdict
Cheap and comfortable to wear, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is a handy wearable fan that sits comfortably around the neck. It delivered a strong air current that helped me keep cool while I moved around. However, as good as the cooling is, this fan is loud and can be hard to hear over.
Pros
- Good air flow
- Cheap
- Comfortable to wear
Cons
- Loud
- Fiddly to control
Key Features
- TypeThis is a neck fan that you wear wrapped around you.
- Battery lifeLasts between four and eight hours on a charge.
Introduction
The big issue with pretty much any fan is that you have to be in the right place to benefit from its cooling breeze.
Not so with the Glurak Cat-neck Fan, which wraps around your neck, blowing air up and around your head. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, and did a decent job cooling me down, but it is quite loud.
Design and features
- Wraps around your neck
- Integrated battery
- Three fan settings
Looking like a pair of headphones, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is designed to wrap around your neck. It weighs just 235g, so I didn’t feel it hang too heavily on me.
At the back of the fan is a flexible joint, which makes the fan easy to adjust, so that it sits comfortably and blows air up and around your head.
Control is via the single power button, which sits flush on the right-hand side of the neck fan. One push turns the fan on, with subsequent pushes cycling through the power modes (three in total), before the final press turns the fan off.
That’s simple to use, but the location of the button means that it’s almost impossible to feel with touch alone. I often had to remove the fan and look for the button to change fan speeds.
Internally, there’s a 4000mAh battery, charged via the Micro-USB port underneath. This battery delivers between four and eight hours of use, depending on which fan speed you’ve got selected.
Performance
- Quite loud
- Good air flow
Normally, with fans, I’ll take air flow readings. Here, that’s quite hard, as this isn’t a traditional fan that’s built to operate at a distance. Instead, it blows air from a very short range up and out of the grills on top.
On minimum speed, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan delivered a gentle cooling breeze that worked when it wasn’t too warm. Crank it up, and the fan speed builds, giving a bigger gust of air that makes it more pleasant to work in my hot office, with the added advantage that I could get up and move around while being cooled down.
For those times when I do have to move around, having a hands-free fan that works on just me is surprisingly useful.
The downside is that this fan is noisy. On its quietest mode, there’s a gentle hum that I could have a conversation over, measuring 54.1dB; on the medium setting, fan speed picks up, and noise levels increased to a loud 60.4dB; on the highest setting, I measured the fan at 66.7dB: that’s so loud that it was hard to hear what was going on around me.
Should you buy it?
You want to stay cool on the move: This cheap fan is comfortable to wear and delivers a cool air stream straight to your head.
You want something quieter: With the fans so close to your ears, this fan is very loud and a traditional desktop fan will be quieter.
Final Thoughts
If you need to be mobile and cool, then the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is a cheap way to have air blown straight at you. Its battery lasts a long time, and it’s comfortable to wear. The big downside is that this fan is very noisy, particularly on its highest setting. For those that want to stay cool on the move and don’t need the wearable aspect, the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be a better bet. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best fans for other alternatives.
How we test
Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.
Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.
Used as our main fan for the review period
We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models
FAQs
Yes, it’s only powerful to use at close range, when it’s wrapped around your neck.
It will last between four and eight hours, depending on the fan speed selected.