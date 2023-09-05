Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Glurak Cat-neck Fan Review

A cheap wearable fan that cools just you

By David Ludlow September 5th 2023 3:57pm
Lightweight and comfortable, this fan can be worn for long periods without discomfort.
Neat and small, this fan is designed to be worn.
Fan units sit close to your ears, which make them sound loud.
There's a USB port for charging the internal battery.
A single power button is used to cycle through the power modes.
At the rear of the fan is the adjustable hinge.
Verdict

Cheap and comfortable to wear, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is a handy wearable fan that sits comfortably around the neck. It delivered a strong air current that helped me keep cool while I moved around. However, as good as the cooling is, this fan is loud and can be hard to hear over.

Pros

  • Good air flow
  • Cheap
  • Comfortable to wear

Cons

  • Loud
  • Fiddly to control

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a neck fan that you wear wrapped around you.
  • Battery lifeLasts between four and eight hours on a charge.

Introduction

The big issue with pretty much any fan is that you have to be in the right place to benefit from its cooling breeze.

Not so with the Glurak Cat-neck Fan, which wraps around your neck, blowing air up and around your head. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, and did a decent job cooling me down, but it is quite loud.

Design and features

  • Wraps around your neck
  • Integrated battery
  • Three fan settings

Looking like a pair of headphones, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is designed to wrap around your neck. It weighs just 235g, so I didn’t feel it hang too heavily on me.

Glurak Cat-neck Fan being worn
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the back of the fan is a flexible joint, which makes the fan easy to adjust, so that it sits comfortably and blows air up and around your head.

Glurak Cat-neck Fan fully open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Control is via the single power button, which sits flush on the right-hand side of the neck fan. One push turns the fan on, with subsequent pushes cycling through the power modes (three in total), before the final press turns the fan off.

That’s simple to use, but the location of the button means that it’s almost impossible to feel with touch alone. I often had to remove the fan and look for the button to change fan speeds.

Glurak Cat-neck Fan power button
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Internally, there’s a 4000mAh battery, charged via the Micro-USB port underneath. This battery delivers between four and eight hours of use, depending on which fan speed you’ve got selected.

Glurak Cat-neck Fan USB charging port
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Quite loud
  • Good air flow

Normally, with fans, I’ll take air flow readings. Here, that’s quite hard, as this isn’t a traditional fan that’s built to operate at a distance. Instead, it blows air from a very short range up and out of the grills on top.

Glurak Cat-neck Fan fan outlet
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On minimum speed, the Glurak Cat-neck Fan delivered a gentle cooling breeze that worked when it wasn’t too warm. Crank it up, and the fan speed builds, giving a bigger gust of air that makes it more pleasant to work in my hot office, with the added advantage that I could get up and move around while being cooled down.

For those times when I do have to move around, having a hands-free fan that works on just me is surprisingly useful.

The downside is that this fan is noisy. On its quietest mode, there’s a gentle hum that I could have a conversation over, measuring 54.1dB; on the medium setting, fan speed picks up, and noise levels increased to a loud 60.4dB; on the highest setting, I measured the fan at 66.7dB: that’s so loud that it was hard to hear what was going on around me.

Should you buy it?

You want to stay cool on the move: This cheap fan is comfortable to wear and delivers a cool air stream straight to your head.

You want something quieter: With the fans so close to your ears, this fan is very loud and a traditional desktop fan will be quieter.

Final Thoughts

If you need to be mobile and cool, then the Glurak Cat-neck Fan is a cheap way to have air blown straight at you. Its battery lasts a long time, and it’s comfortable to wear. The big downside is that this fan is very noisy, particularly on its highest setting. For those that want to stay cool on the move and don’t need the wearable aspect, the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be a better bet. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best fans for other alternatives.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main fan for the review period

We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs

Is the Glurak Cat-neck Fan a wearable fan only?

Yes, it’s only powerful to use at close range, when it’s wrapped around your neck.

How long does the Glurak Cat-neck Fan’s battery last for?

It will last between four and eight hours, depending on the fan speed selected.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Glurak Cat-neck Fan
54.1 dB
60.4 dB
66.7 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of speeds
Fan Type
Oscillation
Timer
Glurak Cat-neck Fan
£5.99
200 x 150 x 30 MM
235 G
B0C8BJ2CH2
2023
04/09/2023
Glurak Cat-neck Fan
3
Neck fan
No
No
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

