Verdict

Provided you spend a bit of time in the settings configuring the cleaning and mopping modes, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner and mop. Thanks to its camera it can spot and avoid common obstacles, and it provides deep vacuuming and quality mopping, all at a great price.

Pros Clever scenarios function in app

AI obstacle avoidance

Powerful cleaning and mopping Cons Needs careful configuration for the best clean

Key Features Type This is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop, with a self-empty and self-clean station.

Mopping Uses dual pentagon-shaped mopping pads.

Battery life Up to 120 minutes mopping and vacuuming.

Introduction

Eufy’s line-up of robot vacuum cleaners has seen auto-clean stations, proper mopping, and self-empty stations, but not all things together.

That changes with the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, which has AI obstacle avoidance, rotating mopping pads, and a self-empty and self-clean station. Impressively, all of this tech hasn’t added much to the price, and the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is great value for all it has.

Design and features

Self-empty, self-clean station

Object avoidance

Scenarios make day-to-day jobs easier

Most robot vacuum cleaners are round, but the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is more of a rounded rectangle, designed that way so that it can more easily access corners and the edges of rooms. While the shape may be practical, it also adds a bit of interest to the robot and makes this one stand out from the competition.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On top are three buttons: start/pause a clean, return to dock and spot clean (something I never touch, as the app makes it easy to tackle spot cleaning). The buttons are reachable while the robot is in its dock, but a start clean button higher up on the dock would have been nice, so that I didn’t have to bend down to use the physical controls.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Flip the robot over and it’s a fairly standard layout, with a single side-sweeper brush, a floor roller and the dual microfibre mopping cloths.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are a few neat additions. First, the roller brush has a comb that guides hair, preventing it from tangling. I’ve got a house with three cats (one with very long hair), and the X10 Pro Omni has avoided getting tangled.

While, at first glance, the mopping pads look similar to the ones on similar robots, such as the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, look more closely, and you’ll see that they are pentagon-shaped. This lets them meet in the middle, preventing a situation where there’s a thin line that doesn’t get mopped properly.

Although the mopping pads can’t be removed, they can lift 12mm off the ground when a carpet is detected. For many houses, that’s enough clearance for this robot to move from hard floor areas to carpets without the risk of soaking floors.

If you have a particularly deep pile carpet, then an alternative robot may suit you more: the iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ can lift its mopping pad completely out of the way, while the EZViz RS2 can leave its mopping pads behind in the dock.

Although the Eufy X9 Pro had a self-clean station and the X8 Pro had a self-empty station, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is the first cleaner in the range to combine both features into one. Taking 2.5-litre bags, the self-empty station should hold a couple of month’s worth of dirt, after which replacement bags cost £29.99 for a pack of six.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s still a bin inside the robot, which can be removed manually. I recommend pulling this out once a month and cleaning it out, along with the filter.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dual water tanks are available: there’s one 3-litre tank for clean water and a 2.7-litre for dirty water. These are a touch smaller than the 4-litre tanks used in the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, but still mean that I could go for roughly a week or so before having to refill and empty the tanks.

Detergent (available for £25.99 for a two-pack) can be added to the clean water tank if required.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having slightly smaller tanks than the competition has means that the Eufy X10 Pro Omni’s docking station is a little smaller, which can’t be a bad thing.

Control of the robot is via the Eufy Clean app, which looks a little basic but has some powerful features. The first job, once the robot is connected, is to create a map of your home, which should be done with doors open and obstacles removed. After that, the map can be divided into rooms, which is useful, as you can then tell the robot to clean your choice of rooms.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

No-go and virtual boundaries stop the robot from going where you don’t want it. There’s also a no-mop zone, which stops the robot from using its mopping pads where you don’t want them to be used, such as on delicate flooring.

A cleaning cycle can be started for the entire house, the rooms you select or by a zone, which you draw on a map (making the spot cleaning mode redundant).

I love the option to create Scenarios, which are a bit like routines for the vacuum cleaner. For each scenario, you can choose the cleaning settings and select where the Eufy X10 Pro Omni should clean. For example, I have one called Post-Cook Clean, where the Eufy X10 Pro Omni will go out and clean just the area of the kitchen where I prepare food. Having this power on tap makes regular jobs easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It did take a bit of configuration for me to get the robot to clean as well as I wanted it to. Diving into the settings, I set the Eufy X10 Pro Omni to Deep for Cleaning Intensity, boosted suction power to Turbo, and increased the Water Level to High. I also turned on the Edge-Hugging Mopping, which sees the robot swish its mopping pads into the edges of rooms to increase mopping performance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I applied the same settings to the Room options and, for deep cleaning, increased the number of passes to two, from the default of one.

There’s then an option in the settings to adjust how often the mop should be cleaned. This can be done by time (between every 15 and 25 minutes) or by room (after cleaning one room, the mop cloths will be cleaned). What’s right for you will depend on how dirty your floors get. Just be aware that reducing the cleaning interval will increase the amount of water used and, therefore, how often the tanks need filling and emptying.

Mop cleaning uses fresh water from the tank along with the fixed brushes on the dock to remove dirt.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are also options to change how long the auto drying runs for (45°C air for three hours is the default) and how often the robot should be emptied. I think it’s best to leave the default options.

Performance

Excellent suction

Deep mopping

Good edge performance (but you’ll still need a manual clean)

I put the Eufy X10 Pro Omni through its paces with a variety of real-world tests. I started with a carpet test, to see how well the vacuum cleaner could pick up my test spill of flour. As you can see from the before and after images below, the robot proved to be a very capable cleaner, sucking up all of the mess – that’s a very impressive performance.

Next, I moved onto the hard floor test, sprinkling flour into the middle of the floor. Again, the robot proved to be an able cleaner, sucking up all of the test dust and leaving the floor nice and clean.

I moved on to the trickier edge test, sprinkling dust right up to the plinth in my kitchen. Here, a thin trace of dust was left, as the robot couldn’t quite get everything, but the result was hugely impressive.

Even with the edge mopping mode turned on, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni leaves a small gap around the edge of the room, so you’ll need to manually clean up occasionally.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turning to the mopping test, I found that for general stains, such as muddy footprints, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni was an excellent cleaner, bringing my light tiles back to their best.

It does struggle a little with tougher ground-in stains, leaving these behind. Putting the robot on daily to prevent such build up helps, but some messes still need a dedicated hard floor cleaner. I did find that the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni did a slightly better job, as it uses hot water for cleaning.

Edge performance, as noted above, is good, but there’s a small gap around the sides of rooms where the robot can’t get. It’s also not so good at dealing with corners, as you can see from its attempts to clean in front of my cat flap: close to the flap, there’s still quite a bit of mess.

I found this robot to be an excellent navigator. Leaving shoes and cables on the floor, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni’s camera and AI system managed to spot and avoid these traps. I’d still pick up items where possible, but it’s good to know that if you’re out and put the robot on, it will avoid the most common issues automatically.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I measured the robot at 60.1dB, which is pretty good and in-line with the competition. That is, this cleaner is loud enough to hear but not so loud that it’s overly distracting. This figure was when running the cleaner on Turbo mode; Quiet mode is much quieter but then less powerful and doesn’t clean so well. I’d run this vacuum in Turbo or Max mode at a time when noise isn’t going to be an issue.

Battery life is up to 120 minutes in vacuum and mop mode, but less with more powerful suction settings. That said, there’s enough power to tackle my entire downstairs, with reserve to do a spot clean or two; effectively, battery life isn’t going to be an issue regardless of the mode that you use.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want excellent navigation, and great cleaning Able to spot and avoid common obstacles, paired with powerful vacuuming and great mopping, this is a well-priced all-rounder. Buy Now You need a robot that can cope with deep pile carpet If you want a robot that can move over thick carpet, then a vacuum-only model or a robot that can tuck its mopping pads away may be better.

Final Thoughts Considering the range of features and cleaning performance available, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner. I found it to be excellent at vacuuming, very capable at cleaning, and a top navigator. The direct competition is the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, which is slightly better at mopping thanks to hot water but is more likely to crash into objects, as it doesn’t have a front-facing camera. If you want a vacuum-only model or something a bit cheaper, check out my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Can you use detergent with the Eufy X10 Pro Omni? Yes, Eufy sells its own detergent, which is added to the clean water tank. How does the Eufy X10 Pro Omni’s anti-tangle tech work? There’s a comb next to the brush bar, which stops hair from getting wrapped around.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (high) Eufy X10 Pro Omni 60.1 dB ›