Available with and without a self-empty dock, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner that cleans brilliantly, right to the edges of the room. Its anti-tangle design is useful, preventing hairs from clogging up the brush roller. Mopping is basic, and there’s no automatic carpet detection or avoidance, so those who need deeper hard floor cleaning may prefer an alternative.

In a house with pets or people with long hair, there’s usually one dreaded job: turning the robot vacuum cleaner over and cutting away the tangled hair.

With a built-in comb and a special detangling option via the app, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro promises not to get tangled up with hair.

Smart navigation, excellent edge cleaning and powerful suction make this a great mid-range vacuum cleaner, but the surface mop system doesn’t clean as deeply as a robot that can scrub.

Available with and without a self-empty dock

Laser navigation and smart mapping

Removable mop pad

An upgrade on the Eufy Clean X8 Hybrid, the X8 Pro offers double the suction power and has the choice of a standard version with a regular charging dock or, for £150 more, the same robot with a self-empty station.

I’ve got the self-empty version of the robot on review. I found the dock nicely designed: it’s quite narrow and not too tall, so the X8 Pro will fit in most of the same gaps as the regular version, although you will need a bit more headroom.

Flip open the lid and the docking station takes disposable 2.5-litre bags, with replacements costing £29.99 for a box of six. Eufy estimates that each bag will last for 60 days, so a pack is roughly a year’s worth of dust collection.

Is it worth paying the extra for the version with the self-empty station? Well, yes, I’d say so. Pulling out a filthy bin from a robot isn’t the nicest of jobs. And, as the X8 Pro has only a 335ml bin, it realistically needs emptying after each clean.

It’s easy to forget to do this, which often ends up with a robot not cleaning as well. Upgrade to self-empty, and that maintenance job has gone (although it still makes sense to remove the bin and filter and clean them monthly).

On top, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro has three buttons: start a clean, return to dock and spot clean. The latter lets you place the robot anywhere and then get it to clean a small area around there.

I have honestly never used that button on any robot vacuum cleaner, as it’s far easier to use the app to tell the cleaner where to go.

Flip the robot over and there’s a single side-sweeper brush, plus a dual floor brush, built to work on carpet and hard floors alike.

There’s a comb in the robot, which is built to stop hair from getting tangled around the brush head. For an extra clean, there’s a button in the app that lets you run a detangle routine while the robot is charged.

Effectively, this mode turns on suction and lets the brush head spin around, so that the X8 Pro can remove any remaining hairs and suck them away. If you have the self-empty version, the robot is emptied automatically at the end of a clean.

There’s a detachable mopping bracket that locks into place, and a separate 270ml water tank, which is enough water to clean an average floor. The mopping system uses surface pressure only, rather than a sonic scrubber, such as on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, and doesn’t have an automatic lift to let it avoid carpet.

In fact, the S8 Max Pro will quite happily run over carpet in mopping mode, unless a no-mop zone is set in the app. If you want to run in vacuum-only mode, then you have to remove the mop pad entirely.

How your house is laid out will determine how much of an issue, if any, this is. If your robot has to move over a carpeted area to reach a hard floor area, then there’s no way for the X8 Pro to do this with its mop pad attached, without getting the carpet wet. For homes with more complex mixed-floor layouts, a robot that can deal with carpet by lifting its mop pad makes more sense, such as the iRobot Roomba Combo J7+.

A dome on top of the robot gives away that this one has LiDAR, which means fast and accurate mapping. On first use, once the robot had been connected to the Eufy Clean app, I was prompted to perform a mapping run.

This was done quickly, and the app soon came back with a completed view of my house, split into suggested rooms. If you don’t like how the robot has split up the map, then there’s an option to merge or split areas, and then to name them.

Maps can be marked up further with virtual boundaries, say to stop the X8 Pro from entering a room, no-go areas (useful if the robot gets trapped under some tricky furniture), and no-mop areas, which only apply when the mop bracket is attached.

Rooms are useful when it comes down to setting how the X8 Pro cleans. The default option is to clean everywhere in the order that the robot wants to use, using the power mode you want (quiet, standard, turbo or max), and, if the mopping bracket is attached, the water level (low, medium or high). BoostIQ is an optional switch that will turn up the suction power when carpet is detected.

However, you can also customise how the X8 Pro tackles cleaning in your home, setting the order that it tackles rooms in. And, I could set the cleaning mode and water level on a per-room basis, say using more water and higher suction in the kitchen, and dialling back in the utility room.

For smaller spills, a custom area can be drawn on the map, with the X8 Pro scuttling off to clean just the selected space.

Amazon Alexa and Google Home skills are available for starting and stopping a clean with voice commands.

Basic mopping

Excellent suction

Very good edge cleaning

As with the older X8 Hybrid, the X8 Pro has Eufy’s twin-turbine technology to increase suction power, delivering 2x 4000Pa of suction (double that of the X8 Hybrid). To see what this meant in the real world, I set up my standard tests.

First, I sprinkled a teaspoon of flour onto my test carpet, and then let the robot do its job. After a single pass, most of the mess was gone, but there were areas of dust, where the robot didn’t quite manage to grab everything.

After a second pass, pretty much everything was collected, showing that this robot can clean as well as models that cost a lot more.

Moving onto the hard floor test, I sprinkled a teaspoon of flour in the middle of the floor. This proved no problem for the X8 Pro, and it collected everything with ease.

For a more challenging test, I sprinkled a teaspoon of flour up against the kitchen plinth. I was impressed with the way that the X8 Pro moved, gently nudging against the plinth to bring its side-sweeper brush into contact with the mess. It took two passes, but the dust removal was excellent.

I tested the mop with a fresh mud stain. As there’s no agitation, and the robot can’t return to its dock to clean its pads, mopping is quite basic. At the end of two passes, set to maximum water flow, the mud was largely gone but the floor was still a little dirty.

I think that the Eufy X8 Pro is good for gentle mopping, but if you have quite dirty floors, such as because you have pets, then a robot that can agitate its mopping pad may be a better choice.

Testing with human hair, I found that the X8 Pro picked up everything. Turning the robot over, there was a strand or two of hair left around it, but the detangle option in the app removed these.

In terms of noise, I measured the Eufy X8 Pro at 66dB, which is in line with rival cleaners. That is, the robot is loud enough to hear, but not so loud that it’s annoying.

Battery life is rated at up to 120 minutes on the lowest suction mode. Even on the highest power mode, I found battery life more than good enough for the X8 Pro to tackle my downstairs floor.

Navigation is very good, and the robot didn’t fall down my small step or get itself stuck around the office chairs. It’s a gentle robot when approaching obstacles, thanks to the sensor on the front, although the X8 Pro will not avoid smaller obstacles, such as pet mess or cables.

Final Thoughts For general dry vacuum cleaning, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro is a great robot. It managed to suck up large spills and edge cleaning was excellent. Mopping is far more basic, with no agitation and no option to lift the mop head so that the robot can move across carpet. If you want better mopping, look at one of my best robot vacuum cleaners; if you care more about standard vacuuming, then this is a great choice. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Do you have to have the self-empty station with the Eufy Clean X8 Pro? No, there are two versions of this robot available, one with the station and one with a standard dock.

