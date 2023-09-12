Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Eufy S220 SoloCam Review

An excellent budget wireless security camera with integrated solar panels.

By David Ludlow September 12th 2023 11:23am
Compact and cheap, it's easy to find a place for this camera.
An integrated solar panel can keep the battery charged all year around.
There's a USB port if you do need to manually charge the battery.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Most wireless security cameras cost a lot more than the Eufy S220 SoloCam and have fewer features, making this something of a bargain. With no ongoing costs, people detection and a built-in solar panel, this 2K security camera shoots excellent-quality video. Plus, it can get even smarter if you add a HomeBase 3.

Pros

  • Excellent value
  • Works with a HomeBase 3
  • Self-charges

Cons

  • Limited onboard storage

Key Features

  • TypeThis is an outdoor, wireless security camera that self-charges thanks to its integrated solar panel.
  • ConnectionConnects via Wi-Fi to your home network or a Eufy HomeBase 3.

Introduction

While seemingly every other smart security manufacturer wants to sell you a cloud package, Eufy has carved out a nice niche for itself with products that record offline and still offer advanced features. The Eufy S220 SoloCam is no exception.

Small and with a built-in solar panel, this wireless outdoor security camera can tell the difference between humans and other motion and can have its features boosted with the addition of a HomeBase 3.

Design and installation

  • Compact body
  • Connects via Wi-Fi
  • Works with or without a HomeBase

The Eufy S220 SoloCam is a tiny wireless security camera with an integrated battery and solar panel. With just three hours of sunlight per day, the camera should have enough power to keep itself charged, but Eufy recommends that the camera is fully charged using its USB port before it’s installed.

Eufy S220 SoloCam charging port
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Solar panels on cameras are a great idea, but it did mean that I had to pay more attention to installation, placing the camera where it would maximise sunlight. And I made sure to point the camera away from anywhere too busy: there’s no point draining the battery every time someone walks past the house, for example.

With a 135-degree field of view, the S220 can’t see quite as much as some of its rivals, but I could still capture most of my garden with the camera installed at one end of it.

Eufy S220 SoloCam lens
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Installation is easy, with the camera fitting on the provided mount that screws into a wall or fence. Once in place, the Eufy S220 SoloCam can be connected to your home network, with two options available.

Eufy S220 SoloCam installed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

First, the camera can connect directly to Wi-Fi, recording video to its 8GB of onboard storage. Secondly, it can connect to a HomeBase 3, which is used for other products, such as the S330 eufyCam. The advantage of the latter is that you get a few more features (more on this, below).

Features

  • People only detection
  • Modes control when cameras record
  • Facial recognition with HomeBase 3

As with Eufy’s other cameras, the Eufy S220 SoloCam is controlled with the Eufy Security App. This camera gets its own thumbnail image. Just tap this to go into the live view screen, to see what’s going on in realtime.

Here, there’s a useful two-way talk option, so you can have a chat with anyone that you spot. Handy for telling a would-be thief that the police are on their way.

Eufy S220 SoloCam app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For the most part, the Eufy S220 SoloCam will be used automatically, picking up motion and recording clips. The more basic motion detection settings let me set the sensitivity and add an activity zone, but there’s also a Human Detection mode, which lets the camera record when it spots a person only.

With this combination of tools, I found it easy enough to dramatically reduce the number of notifications that the camera recorded.

Eufy S220 SoloCam motion settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With a HomeBase 3, the Eufy S220 SoloCam also gets Facial Recognition during the day. That can be quite handy, knowing who’s coming in and out of the house. Don’t worry about privacy: everything is processed locally.

Video clips are saved to the Eufy S220 SoloCam’s onboard 8GB of storage. This is not expandable but should provide enough space to last for a week or two. If you want more storage, add a HomeBase 3 and stick a hard disk in it, and the Eufy S220 SoloCam will record its footage there.

Video clips are available in the app, with filters for day, camera and, if you have a HomeBase 3, person detected. All clips can be watched through the app or downloaded to your phone.

Modes in the Eufy app let you turn cameras on and off at will. That’s useful, although other systems do it better: with Ring cameras, the state can be synchronised with the Ring Alarm, for example.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support are built in, so I could stream the camera’s footage to a compatible smart display.

Performance

  • Sharp and clear video
  • Slight motion blur at night
  • 2K footage

Recording at 2K, the Eufy S220 SoloCam shoots at the same resolution as the Arlo Pro 5 cameras. I find that 2K is a good compromise between price and performance. While the Eufy S220 SoloCam’s footage isn’t as sharp as that produced by the 4K S330 cameras, there’s still plenty of detail in the image right through the frame.

I found that the sky looked a little blown out, but the main portion of the image, which is what I’m interested in, was well-exposed.

Eufy S220 SoloCam day sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At night, the Eufy S220 SoloCam shoots video in black and white, using its IR LEDs to light up the night. Quality is very good, with the IR lights projecting far, but the camera does get a bit of motion blur and the video gets a bit softer. Without colour night vision, some detail is lost. Still, for the low price, the footage is excellent.

Eufy S220 SoloCam night sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thanks to the integrated solar panel, I didn’t have to charge the camera once while in use, with sunlight keeping it topped up.

Eufy S220 SoloCam night sample
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want many features with no monthly costs: This camera has offline recording, people detection and even charges itself thanks to the built-in solar panel.

You want higher resolution video: If you want the best quality video, a 4K camera or one that can shoot colour night vision may suit you more.

Final Thoughts

Whether you want this as a standalone camera or an add-on to a Eufy HomeBase 3 system, the Eufy S220 SoloCam is remarkable value.

It shoots quality video, has no monthly fees and has a built-in solar panel. That’s a combination that’s hard to beat at this price. If you want higher-resolution video or more features, then check out my guide to the best outdoor security cameras.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every security camera we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main security camera for the review period

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each camera is to automate.

We take samples during the day and night to see how clear each camera’s video is.

You might like…

Best Indoor Security Camera 2023

Best Indoor Security Camera 2023

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Best Outdoor Security Camera 2023

Best Outdoor Security Camera 2023

David Ludlow 3 months ago

FAQs

How much sunlight does the Eufy S220 SoloCam need?

On average, the camera needs three hours of sunlight per day to keep its battery topped up.

Can you expand the Eufy S220 SoloCam’s storage?

The internal 8GB of storage can’t be upgraded, but you can add a HomeBase 3 and then install a hard disk in this to boost storage space.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Voice Assistant
Battery Length
Smart assistants
App Control
Camera Type
Mounting option
View Field
Recording option
Two-way audio
Night vision
Light
Motion detection
Activity zones
Object detection
Power source
Eufy S220 SoloCam
£109.99
Eufy
81 x 97 x 58 MM
320 G
Eufy S220 SoloCam
2023
11/09/2023
Eufy S220 SoloCam
2048 x 1080
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
3 months
Yes
Yes
Wireless outdoor security camera
Wall
135 degrees
Local storage or HomeBase 3
Yes
Yes (IR)
No
Yes (PIR)
Yes
People. Facial recognition with a HomeBase 3
Battery (solar)
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.