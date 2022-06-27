Verdict

Consistent results together with a decent number of charge cycles make the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh batteries that you can rely on. Cheaper batteries or those with more power are probably better choices for most people, however.

Introduction

From one of the bigger names in batteries, the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh are a simple set of rechargeables, which don’t offer quite the same capacity or number of recharge cycles as the competition. While there’s nothing wrong with these batteries, there are better options available, depending on the job that you want the batteries to do.

Design and Charges

Last for up to 700 charge cycles

Retains charge for up to 12 months

Solidly in the middle of the field, the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh offer just about what you’d expect from a set of rechargeable batteries. According to Energizer, the batteries can last for 700 charge cycles, which isn’t bad. However, you don’t have to look far before that to find batteries that will last for more. For example, the Eneloop AAA last for more than 2000 charges, and even the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh last for 1000 cycles.

Energizer states that these batteries will hold their charge for up to 12 months, but doesn’t state the percentage of charge remaining. Based on other NiMH rechargeable batteries, it’s usual to expect around 80% of charge after this period, so I’d imagine the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh would fall into this category.

Performance

Mid-level capacity

Consistent performance

To see how well the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh batteries performed, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the voltage of the batteries when fully charged. This should be a minimum of 1.2V, so it was good to see the batteries at 1.27V.

Next, I measured capacity using a high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V). Here, the initial capacity was 737mAh, which was above that rated, although still solidly mid-range.

I then ran the batteries through 50 charge and discharge cycles to see how they performed over time, taking readings every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh batteries proved to be consistent.

Should you buy it? If you want a set of modest, reliable AAA rechargeable batteries, then these fit the bill. If you need more capacity or a greater number of charge cycles, there are better options to be had.

Final Thoughts Offering a decent number of charge cycles, battery retention, plus consistent results in my capacity tests, the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AAA 700mAh are a reliable set of AAA batteries. The main issue is that the competition is better: the Eneloop AAA last for more charges, holding their charge for longer, and the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh deliver more power and are cheaper if you’re buying in bulk. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

