Verdict

The Cosori 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer makes for a fantastic appliance that cooks food quickly and consistently on its variety of modes. It’s also well-built and stylish, while offering lots of functions for fine-tuning your cooking. If you’re looking for a do-it-all air fryer, then this could be for you.

Pros Consistent, speedy cooking

Easy to operate

Stylish looks Cons Expensive

Key Features 6L cooking capacity: The Turbo Blaze comes with a moderately sized 6 litre basket, giving you enough space to cook for a small to medium sized family.

9 different cooking modes: It also comes with 9 different cooking modes, including 4 specific Turbo modes.

Introduction

Cosori has been making waves with some of its air fryers recently, and this brand new 6L Turbo Blaze is no different, offering speedy cooking and multiple functions for a reasonable sum of money.

It’s priced at £159.99/$119.99, which puts it well in the mix against some of the best air fryers we’ve tested, sitting alongside well-established options from other brands, including Ninja, for instance.

Whether these impressive specs translate into marvellous performance is another thing, though. I’ve been putting the Turbo Blaze to the test to find out.

Design and features

Smaller footprint for its size

Larger capacity

Lots of easy to program functions

Compared to other air fryers and similar devices, the Turbo Blaze carries quite a sleek look to it, with a dark grey and black shell that features plenty of modern curves. It’s a far cry from the square boxes I’m used to with these sorts of appliances, and the Turbo Blaze is refreshing to look at.

It’s almost square in shape, and for a fryer of its size and capacity, feels reasonably compact, with a height of 301mm, a width of 300mm and a depth of 400mm. With this in mind, the 6-litre cooking capacity in the basket is plenty for cooking a lot of food at once and gives you a nice middle ground between smaller capacities and bigger, dual-zone options such as the Ninja AF400UK.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The basket itself is well made and especially spacious inside, featuring a solid crisper plate with lots of holes and grilles to allow for air circulation around your food. It sat well in the basket and didn’t feel sharp, or like it was going to cut my fingers at any point. What’s also handy about the basket’s handle is that it features a button on the top which locks and unlocks the basket, preventing any unwanted opening. Around the back of the chassis there is a small exhaust for steam and smoke, and also acts as a reminder for you not to put the Turbo Blaze right against the wall.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The curved top portion of the Turbo Blaze is home to its control panel, which sits neatly across half of its total area. It’s easy to read, with bright white backlighting and cooking functions labelled in block capitals. There are a total of nine to choose from, including four Turbo Modes, which are clearly marked in the middle of the power button and play/pause for cooking.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hitting one of the cooking modes will provide a preset time and temperature, and neatly displays the fan speed underneath the readout. For the Turbo Modes, this will always be at the full whack, although other options such as Bake or Dehydrate will dial this back accordingly.

Setting the time and temperature beyond the preset is easy too – simply tap the arrows up or down with your fingers, and you can change time in minute-by-minute increments, or temperature in five-degree steps for extra precise control. The readout for time displays mostly in minutes, apart from in the final minute where it gives you a countdown timer in seconds, which is handy, while its alarm noise is shrill, letting you know when your food is cooked. It makes the same kind of noise as Sonic the Hedgehog when he collects rings in the side-scrolling platformer, which made me smile.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once you’re done with the fryer basket and crisper plate, they can both be put in the dishwasher. I avoided this in my testing and instead chose to handwash them. Doing so is easy, and they were clean, dry and put back in a matter of minutes.

To make life easier when you’re using the Turbo Blaze, Cosori provides a recipe book to get you started, as well as a small black sheet which provides rough timings for things such as chips and chicken. There is also an additional app that gives you access to even more recipes, although unlike some of Cosori’s other appliances, the Turbo Blaze isn’t controllable via the app. It’s the little things that matter, and Cosori has done a good job with the Turbo Blaze’s accessories.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Especially brisk cooking

Remarkably consistent performance

High temperature range useful for crisping items up

In my three weeks or so with the Turbo Blaze, I cooked a fair amount of different food to best gauge its cooking performance. Cosori says it’s nearly 50 percent faster than one of their older air fryers in cooking with its Turbo modes, and it certainly made light work of virtually anything I cooked.

For my first test, I cooked a batch of caramelised onion sausages on the Air Fryer Turbo mode, and these took 8 minutes to cook at 200°C. It’s comparable to the time it takes them to cook in the Ninja AF400UK I traditionally use, and they came out consistently done and piping hot.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turning my hand to using the Grill Turbo mode, I cooked four reasonably large chicken breasts for 20 minutes at 230°C. They came out moist and especially tasty, making for some of the best chicken I’ve had at home.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving over to the Turbo Roast setting, I cooked two especially thick pork chops according to Cosori’s own guidance. These were cooked at 220°C and took a little longer than the 12 minutes they provided, taking another two minutes to cook. These were turned halfway through and came out wonderfully moist. To the Turbo Blaze’s credit, these were rather thick chops, and it made light work of them.

It isn’t just meat that the Turbo Blaze cooked exceedingly well. To go with the chicken I cooked, I also did some carrots, which were topped and tailed, par-boiled for 10 minutes in a saucepan, before being placed into the Turbo Blaze’s basket at 200°C for 10 minutes. They were done in six minutes, and were tender, piping hot, and evenly cooked.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The oven fries I cooked were cooked on Cosori’s recommended settings, too – 12-16 minutes at 205°C on Turbo Air Fry. Again, the Turbo Blaze blitzed them in 10 minutes, with even coverage for a fair portion for three people. As good as they were, it did reveal the small issue that some chips did drop through the crisper plate because of its large gaps.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also cooked a couple of different types of breaded chicken at once, with a pair of chicken kievs and some chicken tenders. This filled the basket, but the Turbo Blaze cooked it all in 12 minutes at 195°C on the Turbo Air Fry mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For my final test, I moved away from the highly impressive Turbo modes and to the standard Bake setting to try a store-bought baked chocolate cookie dessert. The instructions called for around 15 minutes on an oven at 160°C, and in slotting it into the Turbo Blaze, it came out in 5 minutes at 160°C, piping hot and rather nice.

Whatever I cooked in the Turbo Blaze, it didn’t emit much in the way of exhaust heat, even at the higher temperatures, while it’s also a rather quiet appliance, too. There is fan noise, but it’s barely noticeable over the sound of general conversation.

Any of the fattier or greasier items also didn’t sit in their own grease, either, such as the bacon or chicken I cooked, as the Turbo Blaze’s crisper plate sits high enough in the basket for sufficient airflow and for excellent drainage of juices.

Should you buy it? You want a versatile, quick performer Where the Turbo Blaze wins is with its multiple cooking modes which cooked food remarkably well and in quick time, too. Buy Now You just want an air fryer As much as the Turbo Blaze is a versatile performer, that versatility may not be for everyone, and it is quite expensive if you want something more basic.

Final Thoughts The Cosori 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer makes for a fantastic appliance that cooks food quickly and consistently on its variety of modes. It’s also well-built and stylish, while offering lots of functions for fine-tuning your cooking. If you’re looking for a do-it-all air fryer, then this is definitely worth considering. Those who want a slightly larger capacity with a little more flexibility may want to look at the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK. For more options, it’s worth checking out our ranking of the best air fryers we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We test every air fryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main air fryer for the review period We cook real food in each air fryer, making chips, frying sausages and cooking frozen hash browns. This lets us compare quality between each air fryer that we test.

FAQs How many cooking modes does the Cosori 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer have? The Cosori 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer has 9 different cooking modes, including four Turbo modes for even quicker cooking.