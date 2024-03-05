Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker Review

Professional cocktails made fast

By David Ludlow March 5th 2024 11:25am
Everything you need to make quality cocktails at the touch of a button.
There's a choice of nine cocktails, with a six-choice starter pack shipping with the machine.
Pop the capsule in, fill up your alcohol of choice and away you go.
Verdict

Like a Nespresso for cocktails, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker uses high-quality pods and mixes them automatically with your choice of alcohol (or water for a mocktail). Pouring quality cocktails fast, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker delivers bar-quality drinks in seconds, making it great fun for cocktail lovers. Its high price, the cost of capsules and the relatively limited range may put some people off.

Pros

  • Makes cocktails fast
  • Bar-quality drinks
  • Uses your choice of alcohol

Cons

  • Expensive to buy and run
  • Limited cocktail choice

Key Features

  • Drink choiceUses a combination of gin, rum, vodka, tequila and whisky, with a choice of nine cocktail capsules to mix drinks.

Introduction

Like a Nespresso for cocktails, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker uses high-quality pods and mixes them automatically with your choice of alcohol (or water for a mocktail).

Pouring quality cocktails fast, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker delivers bar-quality drinks in seconds, making it great fun for cocktail lovers. Its high price, the cost of capsules and the relatively limited range may put some people off.

Design and features

  • Takes four bottles of alcohol
  • Uses cocktail pods
  • You still have to provide garnish

There’s nothing like a fine cocktail on a lazy evening, but the effort to make one often means that I skip one in favour of something easier to make. The Bartesian Cocktail Maker is designed to make life easier, taking cocktail pods and making cocktails at the touch of a button.

Rather than the pods containing alcohol, the machine comes with five 950ml glass bottles, which you fill with your own choice of gin, rum, vodka, tequila and whiskey (or bourbon). There are marked slots for each type of drink, with gin and rum sharing one slot, and you swap bottles as required based on your chosen drink.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker drink holders
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The advantage of this system is that you get to choose your own base alcohol and aren’t forced into cheaper drinks.

Having space for four large bottles does mean that the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is rather large and takes up a considerable amount of counter space, to the point that you really need to use this often if you’re going to have it sat out all of the time.

All of the magic comes from the cocktail pods, which clip into the top of the machine and are mixed in automatically with the right levels of alcohol (or water if you want to have a mocktail). In this regard, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is a bit like a Nespresso machine, only for cocktails.

Currently, there are nine different cocktail capsules available: lemon drop, margarita, Long Island iced tea, old fashioned, whiskey sour, cosmopolitan, uptown rocks, espresso martini and pomegranate margarita. A box of six taster capsules is provided as a starter.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker capsule
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each capsule is filled with fresh, natural ingredients, mixed by professional mixologists to replicate the taste and flavour you’d get in a high-end cocktail bar.

You also get hit with the high-end price. Each set of eight capsules costs £19.99, so you’re paying £2.50 per drink without the cost of the alcohol. Depending on your choice and how much you use, that could be another few pounds per drink. Convenient it may be, but the Bartesian Cocktail Maker certainly isn’t particularly cheap per drink. Unfortunately, there’s no cocktail subscription offer in the UK; a scheme that is offered in the US.

Making a drink is as simple as dropping the capsule into the holder and then shutting the lid. The Bartesian Cocktail Maker reads the capsule’s barcode and tells you what type of glass to make.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker capsule in place
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It then gives you a choice of how to make the drink: mocktail (no alcohol), or light, regular and strong (varying the amount of alcohol used).

Bartesian Cocktail Maker drink strength
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You do have to add any garnish that you want at the end, such as some orange peel and a cherry for an old fashioned.

For each cocktail, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker knows the right ratio of the alcoholic ingredients, mixing them automatically and pouring them. When done, you can pop the capsule out, take the foil off and rinse out the plastic for recycling.

Performance

  • Fast and convenient
  • Excellent taste

Compared to doing the job manually, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is fast. I love an old fashioned, but they are a relatively slow drink to make. Using Hell’s Stone Whisky (typically, an old fashioned would be bourbon, but I think this Cornish whisky is better), I had a glass ready in under 30 seconds.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker whisky and holder
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The taste was very good. In fact, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker produced an old fashioned as good as I could make, with practically no mess.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker old fashioned
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I went for an uptown rocks, which is gin-based, using peach, white grape and lemon juices, with a hit of coriander. I thought there was a danger that this drink would taste a little artificial, but the opposite was true: the mixed drink was delicious and every bit as good as a drink served in a bar.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker uptown rocks
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want cocktails fast

If you like the range on offer and want professional-tasting cocktails fast, then this machine could be for you.

Buy Now

You don’t drink that many cocktails

Large and expensive, with pricey pods, this is not a machine for the more casual drinker.

Final Thoughts

There’s no knocking the quality of drinks that the Bartesian Cocktail Maker makes: its capsules are brilliant, and the taste is excellent. Given how quickly cocktails are made, with my choice of alcohol, this certainly is a machine of convenience and quality.

Yet, as good as its drinks are, the capsules are expensive, the machine is expensive, and it takes up a lot of room. And, there’s not that great a range of cocktails. If you like the selection on offer, drink a fair number of cocktails and want a quick way to make drinks, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is great fun.

Trusted Score
FAQs

Can the Bartesian Cocktail Maker pour neat alcohol?

No, if you want to use your alcohol elsewhere, you have to remove the bottles and pour them manually.

Full specs

UK RRP
Product Description
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Bartesian Cocktail Maker
£299.99
Cocktail maker
324 x 337 x 318 MM
B07PJ5Q943
2023
04/03/2024
Bartesian Cocktail Maker
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

