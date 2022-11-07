Verdict

The Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I is a straightforward air purifier that will respond automatically to the amount of particulate matter (small particles) in the air. I found it fast to clear the air in my tests, and it’s also very quiet. If you need a device that will respond to other pollutants, you’ll want one with a wider range of sensors. But for most people, this is a fast and simple-to-use purifier.

Pros Fast purification

Simple controls

Compact shape Cons Only responds to particulate matter

Availability UK RRP: £150

Key Features Sensors There’s a particulate matter sensor that will adjust fan speed when the air gets dirty.

Smart features This is not a connected device and can only be controlled via the buttons on top.

Introduction

While there’s a massive choice of smart air purifiers, sometimes it’s best to keep things simple with onboard controls, which is what the Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I offers. Able to run in manual or automatic mode, this attractive air purifier is an easy way to keep your air fresh.

Design and features

Large HEPA filter

Automatic and manual modes

Ioniser

Cylindrical and tall, the Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I largely gets the balance right: it’s stylish enough to have out on display, but it doesn’t dominate a room. This is a pure air purifier through and through. If you want an air purifier that doubles up as a table, then the Blueair DustMagnet could be for you.

The ATP6100I is designed for rooms up to 24m², while there’s a smaller version (the ATP5100I) for areas of up to 13m². Both work in the same way.

This air purifier comes apart easily. The top section containing the fan can be lifted off to expose the filters in the middle. There are three filters in this mode. First, there’s the vacuumable pre-filter, which picks up larger items, such as pet hair. Then, there’s the HEPA 13 filter, which takes smaller particles, such as dust and pollen. Finally, there’s a carbon filter that removes odours from the air.

Filters need to be replaced when the indicator light turns on and cost £20 each.

Beko has kept things simple for the ATP6100I, with touch controls on the front. There are three manual speeds to pick from, plus an automatic mode that uses the dust sensor at the back to detect the level of dust particles in the air. Note that this machine can’t respond to other pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or other gases.

While on, the status light on top shows the air quality: blue is very good, pink is good, and red is bad. Don’t want the light? Just press and hold the power button for two seconds, and Sleep mode is activated, turning this off.

Finally, there’s a timer with options for two, four and eight hours. That’s handy if you want to clean your bedroom before you sleep, as you can whack the purifier into auto mode and set a two-hour timer.

Remove the main fan unit, and there’s an ioniser switch inside. Ionisers attach a static charge to dust particles so that they stick to a surface and are no longer airborne. Given that the Beko ATP6100I can remove pollutants from the air, I’d leave this feature turned off.

Performance

Doesn’t respond to many environmental inputs

Fan speed ramps up quickly

Good performance

With only a dust sensor, the Beko ATP6100I doesn’t respond to many environmental factors. In my office, I’ve got a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, which has lots of sensors. It will increase and decrease its fan speeds throughout the day as it detects new pollutants. But the Beko responds when it’s dusty.

To see how good the purification is, I tested the Beko ATP6100I in my usual way: by lighting a smoke pellet in my office. This burns for 60secs and is a source of particulate matter (dust). With the pellet lit, I time how long it takes for my Nest Protect to announce that the emergency is over and the air is good to breathe again.

The Beko ATP6100I reacted quickly as soon as the smoke pellet had been lit, jumping to maximum fan speed. That’s good to see, as some air purifiers can be slow to respond.

Running at full pelt, the Beko ATP6100I turned the Nest Protect off after a fast 6mins2secs, which is almost twice the speed of Ikea Starkvind and similar to the Blueair DustMagnet – that’s exceptional performance.

I measured the air purifier at 58.8dB on maximum and just 33.4dB on its quietest fan setting. At the minimum level, I couldn’t hear the Beko ATP6100I over the background noise.

Should you buy it? If you want a simple air purifier that will respond to dust, this is a powerful one that can clear the air fast. If you want an air purifier that can respond to multiple threats, then you need a model with additional sensors.

Final Thoughts Slightly more expensive than the Ikea Starkvind and without the option to make it smart, the Beko ATP6100I is a good choice if you want a small yet powerful air purifier. This model is easy to use and quiet, responding fast when its dust sensor picks up issues. At this price, it’s hard to knock this model, although if you want an air purifier that can respond to more pollutants, check out my guide to the best air purifiers. Trusted Score

FAQs What does the Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I’s sensor measure? It measures particulate matter (PM), which is small particles of dust. Can the Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I deal with more than just dust? Yes, the activated carbon filter can capture VOCs and reduce odours.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Filter type Filter life Max room size Dust CADR Number of speeds Auto mode Filter replacement light Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I £150 Beko 230 x 230 x 480 MM 2.48 G Beko Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and HygieneShield ATP6100I HEPA and carbon filters 6 months 24 m2 204 3 Yes Yes ›

